Rumored iPhone 16 Pro solid-state buttons possibly scrapped for good

Several reports ahead of the reveal of the iPhone 15 have claimed that Apple is planning to swap the old volume and side buttons for solid-state buttons. After CAD files and schematics showcasing this new look for the iPhone 15 Pro leaked, an Apple supplier “confirmed” a few weeks later that the solid-state buttons were canceled due to “unresolved technical issues before mass production” but suggested they could still be ready in time for the iPhone 16 Pro.

Now, Haiton International Securities analyst Jeff Pu (via MacRumors) says in a new note that there’s a “low” chance the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will feature solid-state buttons. Pu also reported that the iPhone 15 Pro Max could be more expensive than the iPhone 14 Pro Max.

Basically, adding solid-state buttons would help fulfill Apple’s dream of a buttonless and, eventually, portless iPhone. With no physical buttons, there are fewer chances the iPhone will break, and it also improves water and dust resistance.

It seems solid-state buttons were a good idea that Apple scrapped, similar to the under-display Touch ID. Even though Apple could still attempt to add solid-state buttons in future iterations, these features likely won’t make it to your iPhone any time soon.

That being said, we’ve already seen another rumor about the iPhone 16 series. Analyst Ross Young shared in May that Apple will increase the display size of the iPhone 16 Pro model, giving the regular Pro model a 6.2-inch display and the larger version a 6.9-inch screen. This could help bring a periscope lens to the smaller Pro model. Also, Young says the standard versions would keep the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays for another year.

In addition, we can expect the A18 Bionic chip for the Pro model and the A17 Bionic processor for the base models.