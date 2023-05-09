iPhone 16 Pro Max could have the largest display of any iPhone ever

If you buy through links on BGR, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

While we’re still four months away from seeing Apple unveil its new iPhone 15 models, display analyst Ross Young has continued to leak details of the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. In a thread on Twitter, Young says we heard enough about the iPhone 15, so he should start leaking some information about the iPhone 16 series.

Young has a solid record of leaks and deep ties with display supply chains. He was the one leaking Apple’s plans for the iPhone until 2027 and other display sizes in general until four years from now. This time, the analyst believes the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max could feature 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch display sizes.

Although this number is rounded up, the analyst posted it will be “6.2x” and “6.8x” by saving the second decimal announcement for his speech at the Display Week conference in Los Angeles on May 23. That said, this is the first time in years that Apple plans to increase the display size of its flagship iPhones.

While it’s still unclear if Apple will actually make the iPhone 16 Pro bigger or if the bezels will completely disappear, it will be interesting to see the company announcing a massive 6.9-inch iPhone 16 Pro Max. That said, the regular models would keep the 6.1-inch and 6.7-inch displays, while the Pro versions would get bigger.

In April, Ross Young detailed Apple’s plans for the iPhone, including the technologies it could adopt. Here’s for the iPhone Pro models:

2023: Pill shape

Pill shape 2025: Under panel Face ID + hole

For the regular iPhone models:

2023: Pill shape without AOD and ProMotion

BGR will keep you posted as we learn more about the following iPhone releases, including the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro.