Huge Apple leak shows iPhone plans through 2027

What do you think the iPhone will look like in 2027? While we already have hints that point out how Apple’s flagship smartphone will look like a few months from now, analysts from DSCC published a paper revealing the iPhone roadmap for the upcoming years, including the technologies Apple will unveil from now on.

DSCC Ross Young was the first to say Apple was planning this new hole-punch + pill design for the iPhone 14 Pro, and the regular model would stick with the same notch design. Now, his company is betting on under-display sensors and Pro features, such as Always-On display and ProMotion, for all models in the future.

If Apple’s plans don’t get delayed, here’s what to expect from the future iPhone Pro models:

2023: Pill shape

Pill shape 2024: Pill shape

Pill shape 2025: Under panel Face ID + hole

Under panel Face ID + hole 2026: Under panel Face ID: + hole

Under panel Face ID: + hole 2027: Under panel face ID + under panel camera

That said, the iPhone will keep a similar design to the 14 Pro until next year. Then, for the iPhone 17 Pro, the company will start adding the Face ID sensors under the panel, which will likely make Dynamic Island smaller.

With the iPhone 18 Pro – if Apple keeps the name trend – we’ll finally have an all-screen smartphone with all sensors hidden behind the screen. Interestingly enough, the advances for the regular models are as follows:

2023: Pill shape without AOD and ProMotion

Pill shape without AOD and ProMotion 2024: Pill shape without AOD and ProMotion

Pill shape without AOD and ProMotion 2025: Pill shape with AOD and ProMotion

Pill shape with AOD and ProMotion 2026: Pill shape with AOD and ProMotion

Pill shape with AOD and ProMotion 2027: Under panel Face ID + hole with AOD and ProMotion

With that in mind, Apple will only add ProMotion and Always-On display technologies to the regular iPhone models in 2025 with the 17. Then, in 2027, Apple will finally integrate the Face ID sensor behind the display, and the iPhone Pro will feature a full-screen design.

Now that you know Apple’s roadmap for the iPhone, it’s easier to see when it’s the best time to upgrade to a new model in the coming years.