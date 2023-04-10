iPhone 15 and 15 Plus might feature capacitive buttons like the Pros

If you buy through affiliate links, we may receive a commission, helping support our product testing. Learn more.

All iPhone 15 rumors claim the same thing that the iPhone 15 Pro models will feature a big design change when it comes to physical buttons. Apple will move from physical buttons to capacitive buttons on these devices, which will resemble the functionality of the trackpad on MacBooks. Taptic Engines will provide haptic feedback, giving you the impression that you’re pressing buttons, although that’s not happening.

Another set of iPhone 15 CAD designs dropped over the weekend, changing the current narrative. If a leaker’s new information is accurate, all four iPhone 15 models will feature capacitive buttons instead of physical ones. But the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus might have a different button design.

Twitter user ShrimpApplePro posted on Twitter CAD files of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, complete with detailed dimensions for the handset. The leaker presented the purported sizes of different iPhone 15 Pro Max design elements. Like the protruding rear cameras, the Dynamic Island, and the new mute button.

Note that the measurements of my iPhone 15 Pro Max 3D model may not be exactly the same as others out there but I believe its measurements are accurate and wanted to share them with you. The cad last year I did a recheck and it was super accurate. pic.twitter.com/cJmfKYmS4H — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) April 8, 2023

That’s where ShrimpApplePro noticed that the iPhone 15 Pro Max’s capacitive buttons feature some sort of conductive padding. This design element will help the buttons work with cases, something recent iPhone 15 rumors detailed.

When i did some inspections, I think I found what it is! And it’s likely the conductive padding for the buttons as that will be fused in phone cases and will help it receive full gestures or actions/sensitivity as some previous rumors mentioned. pic.twitter.com/iJT36fd8SG — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) April 8, 2023

Upon further inspection, the leaker found that iPhone 15 and 15 Plus CAD files reveal the same design element. The handsets have the same conductive padding atop the buttons. This suggests Apple will use capacitive buttons on the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus.

If the finding is accurate, these buttons should behave like the iPhone 15 Pros. There are some differences, however. For example, the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus might retain the physical mute switch. The Pro models might feature a mute button that will supposedly be customizable. Similar to the Apple Watch Ultra’s Action button.

Also, the iPhone 15 Pros will feature a unified volume button, while the non-Pros will have two distinct buttons. But Apple is already testing software for the new capacitive buttons that would work on both designs. That’s according to a recent leak that ShrimpApplePro mentions.

It made a lot of sense when apple is testing the software of changing volume between two gestures swipe or press ( likely their to unify the software between phones or just to separate them)

The text is from the MacRumors anonymous post. pic.twitter.com/gG2O0l6Jlv — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) April 8, 2023

Having all iPhone 15 models feature capacitive buttons instead of physical ones makes plenty of sense. This is Apple’s next-gen button tech for iPhones and iPads. We’ll probably see it on most devices down the road. Even if the leaks aren’t accurate, and the iPhone 15 and 15 Plus will stick with physical buttons, I’d still expect the capacitive button tech to trickle down to the cheaper handsets very soon.

With more than five months remaining until the next-gen iPhone launch, we’re bound to see more leaks that will either confirm these suppositions or dispel them.