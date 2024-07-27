Click to Skip Ad
Revolutionary new concrete doesn’t have any cement in it

By
Published Jul 27th, 2024 10:33AM EDT
MIT concrete supercapacitor
Image: Kler / Adobe

Concrete has long been one of the most common construction materials, and you can see it just about everywhere. Lately, however, some scientists have been trying to find ways to create cement-free concrete. And now, they’ve come up with a pretty solid option.

One of the main reasons behind wanting to use concrete without cement is that it can help reduce the environmental impact that traditional concrete has on the planet. Cement production is actually one of the more significant contributors to greenhouse gas emissions, so finding a way to cut down on that will greatly benefit the fight against climate change.

And we’ve seen a number of options come up, too, for making cement-free concrete. Some include using steel slag and industrial waste to develop low-CO2 additives that can be mixed in with other excavation materials to create a concrete-like material. And now, a company called C-Crete Technologies has become one of the first to use concrete without cement in commercial building projects.

person walks on coffee-reinforced concrete footpathImage source: RMIT University / YouTube

So far, it seems the project has been going well, with over 60 tons of concrete that doesn’t use cement being poured into the foundations of the building. C-Crete says that the concrete has excellent flowability and was able to achieve over 5,000 pounds per square inch of loading strength.

Finding ways to incorporate cement-free concrete like this into construction projects is going to completely revolutionize the industry while also helping us slow down the rate at which greenhouse gas emissions are increasing global temperatures. And, because the new concrete meets the same industry standards that cement concrete does, it shouldn’t pose any danger to the buildings it is used within.

Unfortunately, few other companies experimenting with this new type of concrete are ready to scale it up to the same level as C-Crete. Hopefully, we’ll see more in the future. But, for now, we can at least rest assured that someone is actually pushing things forward.

This article talks about:

