iPhone 17 Air design might have leaked in a new video

The iPhone 17 lineup will include an ultra-thin model, the first of its kind. Dubbed the iPhone 17 Air, the device seems a certainty considering the stage we’re in. Apple hasn’t confirmed the handset; I’m talking about the leaks and rumors stage that precedes a new iPhone release.

The iPhone 17 series will be unveiled in September. It’s mid-February, so the designs of the four iPhone 17 models in the series have long been decided. Dummy units will leak from China soon, confirming the design rumors we have seen so far.

Also, we’ve repeatedly heard the same claims for the past few months. An ultra-thin iPhone is coming to replace the Plus model in Apple’s lineup, as Apple is trying thinner designs for multiple products, not just the iPhone.

The iPhone 17 Air will come with some compromises, including the rear camera module, which will feature a single lens placed in a horizontal camera bar that will inevitably prompt some gloating from Google. Google has been using that camera design for a few Pixel generations. But just as Apple is adopting it, Google is about to abandon it, at least for the Pixel 9a.

iPhone 17 Air design render based on leaks. Image source: YouTube

The best confirmation that the iPhone 17 Air is real comes from Samsung: The Galaxy S25 Edge ultra-thin phone that was teased a few weeks ago.

The Korean giant would never have made an ultra-thin flagship without Apple’s “blessing.” Samsung has also seen the rumors and has inside information on Apple’s component needs for iPhones. The Edge is a response to the Air, even though it’s going to hit the market before Apple’s slim phone.

We already saw renders of the iPhone 17 Air based on leaks and rumors. They give us an idea of what the iPhone 17 Air back will look like. The front will be an all-screen display with a Dynamic Island at the top; no surprise there.

I’m already sold on the iPhone 17 Air. I want a phone with a large display and a thin body, and I don’t care about the handset’s rear design.

A close-up of the iPhone 17 Air’s camera bar. Image source: YouTube

YouTube channel Front Page Tech might give us our best look at the iPhone 17 Air, especially the rear side. The renders seen in the clip are created based on what Jon Prosser says he saw with his own eyes. The YouTuber posted a clip showing the iPhone 17 Pro design a few days ago, making similar claims.

The iPhone 17 Air in these renders has a horizontal camera bar on the back that occupies the entire width of the phone. It has a single camera, which might seem surprising for a flagship iPhone. But Apple is about to introduce an iPhone with a single camera, the iPhone SE 4, which launches on Wednesday.

The renders support claims that iPhone 17 handsets will have a two-tone design compared to previous models. The back of the phones might be made of two parts, which might combine two materials. Prosser’s renders seem to suggest we’re looking at a glass camera bar and glass back. The colors are different.

The iPhone 17 Air’s profile. Image source: YouTube

Other reports say the camera bars on iPhone 17 models might be made of metal rather than glass. Whatever the case, I won’t spend any amount of time caring about it. I need a good enough camera for most photos, and I’d trust a single-lens AI shooter in the age of machine learning and AI optimizations. As for the camera module’s design and what materials Apple uses for it, I’ll only care if said camera module breaks.

When looking at Prosser’s iPhone 17 Pro renders a few days ago, I explained why regular iPhones suddenly need a camera bar. It’s not just about telling buyers these are new phones with slightly altered designs. It’s about keeping a consistent design language for the entire iPhone 17 lineup. That means elongating that camera bar on all models.

I can think of two reasons why Apple needs a horizontal camera module on the iPhone 17 Air. First, it’s the looks. The Galaxy S25 Edge has a vertical camera, and that protrusion sticks out. Such a design would wobble more on a table than on a phone with a camera bar at the top.

The second reason might concern the Face ID components that would need more room than the iPhone 17 Air’s thickness would allow. The camera bar might provide additional bulk. Interestingly, Prosser says the Dynamic Island is “hella thin.” If that’s accurate, then my point above is moot.

Apple is said to introduce metalens components for the Dynamic Island. These might reduce its size and thickness. However, those reports point to metalens use for the iPhone 17 Pro Max, not all four iPhone models.

We’ll need to wait for Apple’s press event come September to see what changes are coming to the Dynamic Island, if any. Teardowns that will follow the iPhone 17 Air will give us a good look at what’s inside the phone.

Other details in Prosser’s iPhone 17 Air renders are very familiar. We see the power button on the right side and the Action and volume rockers on the left. The Camera Control isn’t visible, but I’d expect it to be there.

I only need to wait seven more months to buy the iPhone 17 Air as soon as it comes out. Meanwhile, the full video showing the purported iPhone 17 Air design follows below.