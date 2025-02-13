Major iPhone 17 Air leak may be our first look at Apple’s ultra-thin design

We’re definitely getting an iPhone 17 Air this year. While I still think people will eventually realize this will be an underpowered iPhone with a thin design, there are many people excited about this thinnovation coming to Apple smartphones later this year.

Tech enthusiast Ben Geskin shared on X a concept of the recent iPhone 17 Air leaks made by WEIS Studio. The leak is based on images shared by X user Majin Bu. As previously covered by BGR, the leaker believes the iPhone 17 Air will have a new camera module with a pill-shaped design. With that, WEIS Studio created a purple iPhone 17 Air with a main rear camera, a flashlight, and the rest of the bump without anything.

Rumors are still uncertain whether Apple will add one or two main cameras to the iPhone 17 Air. Nonetheless, this wouldn’t change this possible design leak.

First look at iPhone 17 Air 🔥



— Ben Geskin (@BenGeskin) February 13, 2025

There are also contradictory reports suggesting Apple might or might not narrow the iPhone 17’s Dynamic Island. Still, it’s unclear if this design change could come to the iPhone 17 Air. Another interesting tidbit is that this iPhone 17 Air design leak ignores most of the phone’s possible buttons. Despite the Side Button, we can’t see an Action Button, Volume Buttons, or Camera Control.

Basically, the concept wants to highlight how ultra-thin Apple will manage to make this device, in addition to a smaller camera bump.

Despite its ultra-thin form factor, the iPhone 17 Air is expected to feature the A19 chip, 8 GB of RAM, and ProMotion technology. How Apple will maintain a good battery life with an ultra-thin form factor is still unknown.

This phone could feature other drawbacks, such as an eSIM-only option, worse speakers, and smaller camera sensors.

Still, we’re many months away from this phone’s actual reveal. BGR will let you know once Apple announces it or we discover more rumors and reports about it.