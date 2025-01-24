One big iPhone 17 design change was debunked by a top Apple insider

The iPhone 17 series is expected to have several design changes following a few years of similar styling. Among the differences is a narrower Dynamic Island, thanks to Apple’s rumored ability to hide some of the Face ID sensors under the panel.

This design change is said to be coming to the iPhone 17 Pro models, but well-known display analyst Ross Young changed his mind. Now, top insider Ming-Chi Kuo says that the Dynamic Island size will remain “largely unchanged across the 2H25 iPhone 17 series.”

With that, Apple won’t make the Dynamic Island cutout any narrower, which likely means the company isn’t yet able to hide any sensors under active parts of the display panel. It’s important to note that the notch did already get a bit narrower beginning with the iPhone 14 series.

That said, we can still expect important design changes coming to the iPhone 17 series, including an all-new iPhone 17 Air. Rumors so far also mention new glass and aluminum finishes for all iPhone models, including a new camera module design for these devices.

The latest leaks expect Apple to add a pill-shape-like camera module to house the new cameras. The iPhone 17 Pro series is expected to feature 48MP lenses, while all new models might get a 24MP front-facing camera, marking a big quality jump in that camera in years.

We’re still eight months away from Apple revealing the iPhone 17 series. Still, we’ve already heard about several design changes and hardware improvements, including the all-new A19 family, the new cameras, and Apple Intelligence features expected to land with iOS 19.

BGR has a comprehensive guide highlighting all the latest rumors and features we expect to be available with the iPhone 17 series. BGR will let you know if we learn more about the possible narrower Dynamic Island or if Apple will maintain the same front design for another year.