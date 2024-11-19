iPhone 17 Air will be the thinnest iPhone ever made, new rumor claims

Last week, we wrote about how Apple’s rumored “iPhone 17 Air” doesn’t need to break records to be a worthwhile experiment. That said, it would undoubtedly draw quite a crowd if Apple could make it thinner than any other iPhone, and according to a reliable source, that’s still in the cards for the ultra-slim iPhone 17.

In a research note released this week, Apple analyst Jeff Pu appeared to corroborate the recent rumor which suggested the iPhone 17 Air would be the thinnest iPhone yet.

“We agreed with the recent chatter of [a] 6mm thickness ultra-slim design of the iPhone 17 Slim model,” he wrote in the note seen by MacRumors. This is in line with a blog post from yeux1122, which said that “the industry expects the slim model to be around 6mm.”

MacRumors points out that the thinnest iPhone to date is the iPhone 6, with a width of 6.9mm. Every model prior to the iPhone 6 was between 7.6mm and 12.3mm thick, while newer models measure in between 7.1mm and 8.3mm thick.

None of these phones are as slim as the 13-inch iPad Pro that launched this year, which is just 5.1mm thick. That’s the thinnest portable device Apple has put out into the world, and based on the latest reports, the iPhone 17 Air (or iPhone 17 Slim, as Pu calls it in his research note) is not likely to top it when it launches in September 2025.

There’s still plenty we don’t know about the iPhone 17 lineup, but other rumors have suggested that the ultra-slim model will feature a 6.6-inch display, an A19 chip, a Dynamic Island, a single rear camera, and a 5G model designed and built by Apple.