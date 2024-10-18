Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: iOS 18 iPhone 16 Apple Watch Battery Life M4 MacBook Pro AirPods Max 2 watchOS 11 Apple One Reset AirPods iPad sideloading
Home Tech Mobile

iPhone 17 Air leak: Single 48MP rear camera, 8GB of RAM, and A19 chip

By
Published Oct 18th, 2024 6:09PM EDT
iPhone 15 Pro showing various apps, including the App Store and WhatsApp.
Image: José Adorno for BGR

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

In recent months, analysts have suggested the rumored iPhone 17 Airor Slim modelwill replace the Plus. While previous leaks revealed this iPhone could be underpowered and overpriced, Haitong Securities analyst Jeff Pu has shared some specific specs.

According to the analyst, the iPhone 17 Air is set to be introduced at next year’s iPhone event. With a redesign and a 6.6-inch display, this device could feature the A19 chip, which is made using the same manufacturing process as the A18 chips.

This device would feature 8GB of RAM, a 24MP front-facing camera, and a single 48MP rear lens. While the device is expected to land between a base and a Pro iPhone, it’s weird that Apple is considering using a single main camera instead of two.

The analyst believes Apple will offer new design and casing upgrades on all iPhone 17 models, although the A19 Pro chip, more RAM, and narrowed Dynamic Island will be exclusive to the iPhone 17 Pro models.

Apple could also finally upgrade all of the main iPhone Pro cameras to 48MP, while the front-facing camera will finally get an upgrade with a 24MP resolution. The regular iPhone 17 is expected to feature the same 12MP ultra-wide camera.

As we’re still a year away from Apple unveiling the next generation of iPhones, much can change, including the iPhone 17 Air/ Slim plans. Some rumors say this slim design can be achieved with a new display technology that will be available as soon as next year. Smaller battery life and software optimization could also help Apple achieve this new form factor.

Don’t Miss: iPhone 17: Release date, rumors, features, A19, price, and Slim model

This article talks about:

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

José Adorno's latest stories

More Tech

Latest News