Crazy rumor claims iPhone 17 Slim will be underpowered and overpriced

Rumors about an “iPhone 17 Slim” have been around for a few months. Apple is expected by some to ditch the iPhone Plus brand in favor of an ultra-thin model in 2025, but there have been a few curveballs in recent leaks.

In the latest rumor, Weibo leaker Ice Universe shares the possible specs of the upcoming iPhone 17 lineup, including this new iPhone 17 Slim model. However, not everything makes sense.

For example, previous rumors suggested that Apple would increase the display size of the base models following the iPhone 16 Pro’s bigger display. With that, both iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro are expected to feature a 6.3-inch screen. While the 17 Pro Max will get a 6.9-inch display, this iPhone 17 Slim model will come in a size of 6.7 inches. Why? It’s unclear.

Ice Universe also shows that the 2025 lineup is expected to feature LTPO technology, bringing ProMotion to all models for the first time. Display analyst Ross Young has also previously rumored this.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

However, things get weird from here. While all models are expected to maintain the same price point, this iPhone 17 Slim would cost around $1,299—the most expensive iPhone to date. Despite its ultra-thin form factor, it would have the A19 chip, GB of RAM, and two main cameras.

On the other hand, the iPhone 17 Pro models would have 12GB of RAM, the A19 Pro chip with TSMC’s new N3P manufacturing process, and three 48MP main cameras. That said, how could Apple be willing to charge more for an iPhone that’s actually worse than their Pro lineup?

MacRumors pointed out that this leak might seem off, as the information on the iPhone 17 Slim has been “assumed” based on its replacement of the Plus model. So, we might have to wait for upcoming reports to discover what makes this iPhone so enticing.

One thing is certain: Apple hasn’t gotten lucky with variants of the regular iPhone model, as mini and Plus options haven’t made a big impression. Perhaps a more expensive iPhone could improve sales, as Apple users are always willing to pay more for a few new perks.

In the meantime, you can learn more about the upcoming iPhone 16 in the guide below.