Apple still wants to add this long-rumored feature to the iPhone

Rumors about the iPhone getting solid-state buttons with haptic feedback have been making the rounds for years. As soon as the iPhone 15 Pro rumor cycle began, we started hearing that Apple was planning to add solid-state buttons to the iPhone. Unfortunately, Project Bongo was eventually canceled due to issues with the technology.

Still, rumors surrounding an iPhone featuring solid-state buttons continued through the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro cycles. Now, Weibo leaker Instant Digital (via MacRumors) says Apple continues to work on this technology, even though it doesn’t plan to release a version this year.

According to the leaker, the issue with this project is that the solid-state buttons with haptic feedback can lead to “mistouches,” and Apple can’t “perfectly guarantee” the buttons will work properly. Therefore, the project is currently “on hold” as Apple wants to focus on display and battery technology improvements instead.

Still, for years, BGR has reported on Apple’s plans for a buttonless iPhone and, eventually, a portless model. Interestingly, while the company always focused on offering a minimalist design, the iPhone 16 Pro broke this pattern by adding another button, the Camera Control. In the past two years alone, Apple has unveiled the Action Button and the Camera Control, adding new layers of control to the iPhone, which felt very un-Apple.

That said, while we don’t expect the iPhone 17 Pro to feature solid-state buttons with haptic feedback, Apple seemingly never stopped working on this technology. After all, a buttonless iPhone would have been a dream come true for Steve Jobs or Jony Ive.

In recent weeks, BGR reported that the European Union wouldn’t oppose a portless iPhone. This means Apple doesn’t need to worry about dropping the USB-C port in favor of Qi/MagSafe connectivity. These changes would help Apple make a stronger and more durable iPhone with better water and dust resistance.