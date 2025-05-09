After 5 years, Epic just confirmed it resubmitted Fortnite to the US App Store

After stating it would bring back Fortnite to the US App Store, Epic Games announced it had submitted Fortnite to Apple’s App Store almost five years after it was removed.

Epic Games announced the news on X. That said, Fortnite will soon return to the US App Store. This is possible since a California judge ruled that Apple violated her 2021 anti-steering injunction in the legal battle against Epic.

After that ruling, Apple not only had to let Epic Games decide if it wanted to resubmit Fortnite back to the US App Store, but it also had to make other changes to how developers can communicate possible subscriptions and purchases outside the App Store. The changes included:

Apple can’t prevent developers from adding links or buttons that direct customers to purchases outside the App Store.

The company can’t collect any fee or commission for purchases made outside an app, and Apple can’t track, audit, or monitor consumer activity outside the App Store.

Apple can’t control how developers communicate with its customers when purchasing outside the App Store.

Apple can’t make “scare screens” to prevent users from purchasing outside the App Store.

So far, Spotify is among the few developers that have used this ruling in its favor, while Netflix said it’s paying close attention to the situation.

On the other hand, Apple has recently asked an appeals court to pause this ruling as it prevents the company from “controlling core aspects of its business operation.” Apple’s lawyers wrote, “A federal court cannot force Apple to permanently give away free access to its products and services, including intellectual property.”

That said, it’s possible that Cupertino could reverse some parts of the decision and remove Fortnite from the App Store again.

If so, don’t forget to download Fortnite as soon as it’s available on the US App Store, as it might go away depending on a new ruling.