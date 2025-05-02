Apple now allows external purchases in the US App Store

Following the court ruling over Apple’s App Store, the company has updated its App Store policy and App Review Guidelines (via MacRumors) to reflect the immediate changes required in the United States. For the first time ever, apps will be allowed to support external purchases rather than being required to use Apple’s in-app payment system.

In an email to developers, Apple highlighted the new App Store policy changes for out-of-app subscriptions:

3.1.1: Apps on the United States storefront are allowed to include buttons, external links, or other calls to action when letting users browse NFT collections owned by others.

3.1.1(a): On the United States storefront, apps may include buttons, external links, or other calls to action without needing a special entitlement.

3.1.3: The restriction on encouraging users to use a purchasing method other than in-app purchase does not apply to the United States storefront.

3.1.3(a): The External Link Account entitlement is not required for apps on the United States storefront to include buttons, external links, or other calls to action.

Spotify has been one of the first apps to submit an update reflecting these changes. In a blog post, the streaming service said the ruling “delivers the benefit that all consumers deserve around the world,” and that users can now finally see how much a Spotify subscription costs.

The updated app will also display information about promotions, letting customers tap a link to buy their preferred subscription, easily switch between Premium plans, and more.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

We expect Netflix, Amazon, Max, and other apps offering in-app subscriptions to start highlighting how simple it is to access, subscribe to, and manage their services outside the iPhone and the App Store.

Epic’s CEO Tim Sweeney also offered Apple a “peace proposal” if it applies these U.S. policy changes globally, promising to bring Fortnite back to the iPhone once and for all.