Here’s everything Fortnite added since it was banned from the iPhone

After almost five years, Fortnite is finally returning to the US iPhone App Store. If you haven’t played the battle royale game since then, there are a lot of new features to check out. IN this article, we’ll cover all the latest gameplay changes and additions Epic Games has made to Fortnite over the past half decade.

Zero Build Mode

Image source: Epic Games

In March 2022, Fortnite introduced Zero Build Mode, removing the building mechanics to focus solely on combat gameplay. Players also received an overshield that regenerates over time, encouraging new battle strategies. iPhone users will finally get to experience this popular mode.

Ranked Mode

Image source: Epic Games

In May 2023, Fortnite added Ranked Mode, allowing players to compete in structured tiers across multiple game types, including both standard Battle Royale and Zero Build.

Fortnite Reload

Image source: Epic Games

2024 was a big year for Fortnite. With Reload, Epic Games introduced a faster-paced mode with a smaller map inspired by the OG island. These 40-player matches feature limited weapon pools and automatic respawns until the final minutes.

Fortnite OG

At the end of 2024, Fortnite brought back the original Chapter 1 map. Epic reintroduced classic weapons and mechanics, sparking nostalgia for long-time players and giving newcomers a chance to experience what made the game so special. iPhone users will now be able to revisit the OG Fortnite map, too.

Ballistic Mode

Inspired by Valorant and Counter-Strike, Epic Games added a tactical 5v5 first-person shooter mode to Fortnite. This objective-based gameplay has teams alternating between attacking and defending roles.

Thematic seasons, game modes, and experiences

Image source: Epic Games

Since Fortnite was removed from the iPhone App Store in the US, the game has introduced thematic seasons and major collaborations. These have included an exclusive Star Wars arsenal, Force abilities, custom skins, and more.

There have also been new game modes and experiences, like Lego Fortnite, Rocket Racing, and Fortnite Festival. Now, iPhone users will finally be able to buy skins and everything else from Fortnite again.

Wrap up

Fortnite has made huge strides in the past five years, from better graphics to new gameplay modes. If it played great on an iPhone 12, I can’t wait to see how it runs on the iPhone 16 Pro Max.