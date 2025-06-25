CarPlay Ultra might not be coming to these vehicles after all

When Apple announced its plans for CarPlay Ultra (previously referred to as CarPlay 2), the company revealed that 14 automakers were onboard with its future software. However, as key carmakers try to differentiate their offerings and compete with the Chinese market, most of them are reassessing support for Apple’s technologies.

According to the Financial Times, some of the automakers that once said they would offer CarPlay Ultra to their cars have now decided to step back, while others are reassessing whether they want to provide that level of integration to Apple.

Aston Martin was the first to show how CarPlay Ultra would actually work. Meanwhile, other carmakers prefer to develop their own infotainment system to, eventually, generate “more revenue from in-car services and vehicle data.”

Interestingly enough, automakers can’t deny CarPlay is a success and that it’s something drivers want in the US. According to Apple, 98% of new cars come with CarPlay, and the system is used more than 600 million times per day. With that said, retreating from their original plans to support CarPlay Ultra might become a headache for these automakers.

CarPlay Ultra: Automakers in, out, and in-between

These are the automobile manufacturers that still have plans to support CarPlay Ultra:

Aston Martin

Hyundai

Genesis

Porsche

These are the automakers that shown interest in CarPlay Ultra, but are reassessing their plans (or have yet to share any further information):

Jaguar Land Rover

Ford

Nissan

Infiniti

Acura

Honda

Lincoln

Image source: Apple Inc.

These are the automakers that no longer plan to support CarPlay Ultra:

Audi

Mercedes-Benz

Polestar

Renault

Volvo Cars

We’ll have to wait to see how carmakers integrate CarPlay Ultra in their latest vehicles. According to FT, Apple set clear guidelines on data sharing. For example, CarPlay Ultra doesn’t “entail additional sharing of vehicle data, which is stored inside Aston Martin’s own infotainment system and software. Apple also said vehicle data was not shared with the iPhone.”

BGR will let you know once we learn more about CarPlay Ultra’s adoption in vehicles.