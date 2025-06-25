Click to Skip Ad
Closing in...
TRENDING: AirPods Pro 3 Netflix Password Sharing Sony WH-1000XM4 Review iPhone 16 What's That Movie Called? John Wick 5
How to keep your private data off the Internet
Home Lifestyle Cars

CarPlay Ultra might not be coming to these vehicles after all

By
Published Jun 25th, 2025 6:30PM EDT
CarPlay Ultra in iOS 26
Image: Apple Inc.

If you buy through a BGR link, we may earn an affiliate commission, helping support our expert product labs.

When Apple announced its plans for CarPlay Ultra (previously referred to as CarPlay 2), the company revealed that 14 automakers were onboard with its future software. However, as key carmakers try to differentiate their offerings and compete with the Chinese market, most of them are reassessing support for Apple’s technologies.

According to the Financial Times, some of the automakers that once said they would offer CarPlay Ultra to their cars have now decided to step back, while others are reassessing whether they want to provide that level of integration to Apple.

Aston Martin was the first to show how CarPlay Ultra would actually work. Meanwhile, other carmakers prefer to develop their own infotainment system to, eventually, generate “more revenue from in-car services and vehicle data.”

Interestingly enough, automakers can’t deny CarPlay is a success and that it’s something drivers want in the US. According to Apple, 98% of new cars come with CarPlay, and the system is used more than 600 million times per day. With that said, retreating from their original plans to support CarPlay Ultra might become a headache for these automakers.

CarPlay Ultra: Automakers in, out, and in-between

These are the automobile manufacturers that still have plans to support CarPlay Ultra:

  • Aston Martin
  • Hyundai
  • Genesis
  • Porsche

These are the automakers that shown interest in CarPlay Ultra, but are reassessing their plans (or have yet to share any further information):

  • Jaguar Land Rover
  • Ford
  • Nissan
  • Infiniti
  • Acura
  • Honda
  • Lincoln
iOS 26 CarPlay's new Liquid Glass designImage source: Apple Inc.

These are the automakers that no longer plan to support CarPlay Ultra:

  • Audi
  • Mercedes-Benz
  • Polestar
  • Renault
  • Volvo Cars

We’ll have to wait to see how carmakers integrate CarPlay Ultra in their latest vehicles. According to FT, Apple set clear guidelines on data sharing. For example, CarPlay Ultra doesn’t “entail additional sharing of vehicle data, which is stored inside Aston Martin’s own infotainment system and software. Apple also said vehicle data was not shared with the iPhone.”

BGR will let you know once we learn more about CarPlay Ultra’s adoption in vehicles.

Don’t Miss: CarPlay in iOS 26 is a game-changer thanks to these 5 new features

This article talks about:

José Adorno Tech News Reporter

José is a Tech News Reporter at BGR. He has previously covered Apple and iPhone news for 9to5Mac, and was a producer and web editor for Latin America broadcaster TV Globo. He is based out of Brazil.

José Adorno's latest stories

More Lifestyle

Latest News