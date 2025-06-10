CarPlay in iOS 26 is a game-changer thanks to these 5 new features

Apple is not holding back with CarPlay in iOS 26. After a packed iOS 18 update last year, Cupertino has announced a revamped design experience for its vision of a vehicle infotainment system, using the new Liquid Glass design language.

At the WWDC 2025 keynote, Apple also introduced several new features coming to CarPlay in iOS 26. Here’s everything we know so far.

Liquid Glass experience comes to CarPlay and CarPlay Ultra

Apple only recently unveiled CarPlay Ultra, which completely takes over a vehicle’s panels, and it’s already getting a refresh in iOS 26. The company has added a new “translucent material that reflects and refracts its surroundings” as part of the updated UI experience. This redesign includes both current CarPlay experiences.

Icons, wallpapers, and interactions now look better than ever. They’re also more cohesive with the rest of Apple’s operating systems.

More CarPlay features available in iOS 26

Alongside the revamped design, the iOS 26 CarPlay update brings several improvements:

Messages app: Rule number one of driving: don’t text and drive. With this update, you’ll be able to Tapback to react to messages. Pinned conversations are also finally coming to CarPlay.

Rule number one of driving: don’t text and drive. With this update, you’ll be able to Tapback to react to messages. Pinned conversations are also finally coming to CarPlay. Widgets: Widgets are a core part of the CarPlay Ultra experience, and they’re now better in the standard version too. You can customize the widget screen for HomeKit controls and calendar appointments (these are the only examples Apple has shown so far).

Widgets are a core part of the CarPlay Ultra experience, and they’re now better in the standard version too. You can customize the widget screen for HomeKit controls and calendar appointments (these are the only examples Apple has shown so far). Live Activities: With Live Activities support, CarPlay users can keep track of key information without losing sight of their route. You can quickly change songs, follow a flight, and more.

With Live Activities support, CarPlay users can keep track of key information without losing sight of their route. You can quickly change songs, follow a flight, and more. Incoming calls: iOS 26 changes the incoming call UI to make it more compact. This helps ensure that important route information stays visible.

These features will also be available on CarPlay Ultra, which Apple says will look “even more beautiful with the new design.” Keep following BGR for the latest iOS 26 news.