12 ChatGPT prompts that will reveal what the AI knows about you

Earlier this summer, OpenAI started offering ChatGPT Free subscribers access to memory from past conversations. With this upgrade, ChatGPT was able to begin referencing and learning from previous conversations with users.

While the memory capabilities available on the paid tiers are more advanced, ChatGPT being able to keep track of all your past conversations can be especially useful to continue working on a past project, or even getting to know more about yourself.

Since people are now using ChatGPT more often for everyday tasks, such as finding information online, answering questions, and even getting some advice on personal problems, the AI knows a lot more about us than we might realize. With that in mind, it might not be a bad idea to talk to ChatGPT to find out what all it knows about you.

Some of the ChatGPT prompts include suggestions from OpenAI itself:

From everything we’ve talked about, what are my biggest gaps or areas of improvement?

What’s the most embarrassing thing you know about me?

Tell me some unexpected things you remember about me.

However, you can go way deeper than these prompts. That’s doubly true if you’re a paid user or if you have conversations with ChatGPT on a regular basis.

Get insights about yourself with ChatGPT prompts

If you’re searching for self-awareness and growth, these ChatGPT prompts might help:

What do you think I tend to overthink or stress about?

How should I focus on improving myself this year and why?

What do you think I underestimate about myself?

If you need ideas for party games or you just don’t want to dwell on everything you do, try these personal and playful ChatGPT prompts:

If someone reads all my chats with you, what would they think about me?

If I were to be 100% honest, what should my dating app bio say?

What kind of person do I probably annoy the most based on what you know about me?

ChatGPT might even know very unexpected or specific things about you. Try these prompts:

What’s something I’m good at but don’t always realize?

What’s something that I wouldn’t notice but actually says a lot about me?

How would writers of a show describe my character in the script notes?

Of course, you can ask ChatGPT to roast you, create a profile for you with everything it knows, and much more. You can even brainstorm with the AI to come up with even more interesting questions you might want to ask it about yourself.