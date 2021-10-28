Best Black Friday Target deals: Starting the savings early

It’s that time of year again. The time when everyone is thinking about their Halloween costumes but also trying to pick out the perfect gifts for the holidays. We’re basically saying you need to have more than a one-track mind at this time of year. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are within a month from now, so you better be ready. We’re expecting some great deals this year, including on TVs, laptops, headphones, and more. Now, we’re ready to see what some of the stores have in store, such as Target.

Some of Black Friday Target deals have just been announced and the shopping is starting early. Take a look at what is being offered. Because, if you are prepared early, you’ll be able to save big. How early? We’re talking Halloween.

When do the Black Friday Target deals start?

As Target announced, the Black Friday Target deals are going to begin this Sunday, October 31. That means that you can be running into the store looking for last-minute Halloween candy and score some amazing deals for the holidays. Each week, Target will announce that certain products are down to a “Holiday Best” deal price. That means that the sales price is the best it will be during the holiday season. So if you come across something in the store with a “Holiday Best” designation, it’s the lowest price you’ll find at Target for the year.

Every Sunday, starting on October 31, Target will unveil new deals in-store and online. These deals will also be available for same-day order pickup and drive-up. If a price does happen to go lower, Target will offer a Holiday Price Match guarantee through December 24. Also, Target will match a competitor’s price within 14 days of purchase.

What kind of deals will we see?

Target announced some of its earliest deals that we’ll see in just three days. Starting on Halloween, the Black Friday Target deals will include headphones, laptops, kids’ toys, and more. So you’re bound to find something for anyone on your list this early out. Here are just a few of the options it’s announced.

What can we expect from future Black Friday Target deals?

Not only did Target tell us those amazing products, but it also gave us a sneak peek at what will be offered the following weekend. Starting on November 4 and continuing until November 6, you’ll get to enjoy first-week sales that include smart TVs, headphones, kitchen appliances, and more. Here are just a few you can get for a few days.

Last year’s Black Friday Target deals

This isn’t the first year that Target has shared early Black Friday deals. Last year, Target showed us huge deals leading into Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Samsung Galaxy smartphones, so many TVs from LG and Philips, AirPods Pro, and a host of video games were all discounted. We’ll expect to see more TVs and headphones deals like the ones coming up this week. But you can also see AirPods Pro drop even lower this year and more video game deals.

