Best Cyber Monday Target deals in 2021: The deals that are live now

The shopping season is here. Black Friday and Cyber Monday are approaching, and they’re set to bring with them some incredible deals. Target, in particular, is a big player during the shopping season — which is exactly why we’ve put together this guide on the best Cyber Monday Target deals in 2021.

Black Friday takes place on November 26, and Cyber Monday will take place a few days after that, on November 29. Both events are likely to bring incredible deals, however, we’re not yet sure if the deals will be that different between the two days.

Many of Target’s best Black Friday deals are already live, and many of those deals will carry over to Cyber Monday. Without further ado, here are the best Cyber Monday Target deals in 2021.

Target Cyber Monday 2021 TV deals

TVs are always a hot ticket item during the shopping season, and this year will be no different. We’re already seeing some great TV deals from Target for Cyber Monday.

When buying a TV, keep in mind the TV size you want, the smart operating system you want, and your overall budget. And, if you’re willing to shop from someone other than Target, check out our full guide on Cyber Monday TV deals. Here, however, are the best Cyber Monday 2021 Target TV deals.

Target Cyber Monday 2021 headphone deals

Want to take your music-listening experience to the next level? That’s where a decent pair of headphones can help. When buying a pair of headphones, it’s worth taking into consideration the type of headphones you want — whether they be in-ear, on-ear, or over-ear headphones. Also, you’ll want to think about whether or not they’re wireless, and what kinds of extra features they offer. For more, check out our guide on the best Cyber Monday headphone deals.

Target Cyber Monday 2021 computer deals

Need a new computer? We’ll find some great deals on computers for Cyber Monday too. Whether you need a laptop or a desktop computer, there should be something below for your needs. If not, check out our full guides on Cyber Monday laptop deals and Cyber Monday desktop computer deals.

Target Cyber Monday 2021 smart home deals

Smart home devices make it easier to control your home using your voice or your phone. That allows you to set devices to act automatically, and it can help you save on electricity. Check out Target’s best smart home deals for Cyber Monday 2021, and check out our full guide on smart home deals for Cyber Monday here.

Target Cyber Monday 2021 kitchen deals

We’re set to see some great deals on kitchen gadgets for Cyber Monday too. All kinds of different kitchen products will likely see steep discounts for Cyber Monday. Check out Target’s best Cyber Monday 2021 kitchen deals below.

When do the Cyber Monday Target deals start?

As Target announced, the Cyber Monday Target deals have already begun. Each week, Target will announce that certain products are down to a “Holiday Best” deal price. That means that the sales price is the best it will be during the holiday season. So if you come across something in the store with a “Holiday Best” designation, it’s the lowest price you’ll find at Target for the year.

These deals will also be available for same-day order pickup and drive-up. If a price does happen to go lower, Target will offer a Holiday Price Match guarantee through December 24. Also, Target will match a competitor’s price within 14 days of purchase.

What kind of deals will we see?

Right now, some of the best deals are on great electronics. Black Friday Target deals will include headphones, laptops, kids’ toys, and more. So you’re bound to find something for anyone on your list this early out. Here are just a few of the options it’s announced.

Last year’s Cyber Monday Target deals

This isn’t the first year that Target has shared early Cyber Monday deals. Last year, Target showed us huge deals leading into Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Samsung Galaxy smartphones, so many TVs from LG and Philips, AirPods Pro, and a host of video games were all discounted. We’ll expect to see more TVs and headphones deals like the ones coming up this week. But you can also see AirPods Pro drop even lower this year and more video game deals.

