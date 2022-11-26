Target’s Cyber Monday sale: Deals on TVs, headphones, and Xbox Series S

Just in time for Black Friday, Target shared its plans for a two-day Cyber Monday sales event that actually kicks off on Sunday. Target’s two-day Cyber Monday sale will feature savings on “hundreds of thousands of items” on Target.com and the Target app. There will also be new deals in-store and online throughout December.

Target’s two-day Cyber Monday sales event

“We’re proud to be our guests’ holiday ‘happy place’ and our teams work hard all season to make it fun and affordable for guests to check everything off their lists, along with the added convenience of getting great cyber deals the same day with our free order pick-up and drive-up services when shopping online,” said Cara Sylvester, executive vice president and chief guest experience officer at Target, in a statement on Friday.

Starting on Sunday, November 27, Target will offer up to 50% off products in categories such as toys, electronics, games, apparel, accessories, and beauty. On Cyber Monday, November 28, Target will add even more deals on gifts and essentials.

Best Cyber Monday deals at Target from November 27-28

Best deals at Target only available on November 28

40% off playsets

25% off all beauty and cosmetics on brands including Kiss, Native, Frenshe, Shea Moisture and Hero

25% off select vitamins on brands like Nature Made, One A Day and Vitafusion

Extra 15% off small appliances on brands like KitchenAid, Ninja, Keurig and Cuisinart

Spend $100, get a $15 Target gift card on select prepaid cards

If you don’t want to wait for your order to ship, Target offers free Drive Up and Order Pickup on all orders with no minimum purchase required. Orders of $35 or more ship free, RedCard holders get free shipping, and Target offers same-day shipping through Shipt.

Target also offers a holiday price match guarantee. The retailer will match the price on any item if it goes lower at Target through December 24. Finally, Target offers free returns on most new, unopened items as well within 90 days of purchase.