Walmart Cyber Monday deals 2021: The deals are already here

Cyber Monday is seriously coming up, and as such it’s time to start thinking about the kinds of products that you want to buy during the big event. This year, we’re expecting a ton of amazing deals on all kinds of products, including TVs, video games, headphones, and more. Walmart is likely to offer hundreds of Cyber Monday deals, and in fact, the company has already announced some of the deals that you can expect. That’s why we’ve put together this guide on the best Cyber Monday deals from Walmart in 2021.

Cyber Monday takes place on November 29, but Walmart’s deals have already started in the lead up to Black Friday. New deals will be available regularly as we head towards Black Friday and then Cyber Monday.

Without further ado, here’s everything you need to know about Walmart’s Cyber Monday deals. Also, check out our full coverage of Black Friday and Cyber Monday.

Walmart Cyber Monday 2021 TV deals

Cyber Monday has always been a great way to get a deal on a TV, and this year will be no exception to that rule. When buying a TV, there are a few things to consider. For example, you’ll want to think about the screen size that you want — whether it be a smaller 40-inch TV or a huge 80-inch TV. And, you’ll want to think about the TV software you want, whether it be Roku, Google TV, or anything else. And, you’ll want to consider things like your budget, and specs like the display type and how many ports the TV has. We’ve rounded up our favorite TV deals from Walmart for Cyber Monday, and you can find them below.

Samsung UN65TU7000 4K TV Price: $568 ($79.99 off) Buy Now BGR may receive a commission

TCL 50-Inch 4-Series 4K TV Price: $338 ($40 off) Buy Now BGR may receive a commission

Samsung QN75Q60 4K QLED TV Price: $1,097.99 ($400 off) Buy Now BGR may receive a commission

Walmart Cyber Monday 2021 headphone deals

Want to get a better music-listening experience? Walmart has some incredible headphone deals to consider. When buying a pair of headphones, you’ll want to think about the type of headphones you get. Most commonly, you’ll find in-ear, on-ear, and over-ear headphones. And, you’ll want to consider whether you want wired or wireless headphones. You can check out the best Walmart Cyber Monday headphone deals below.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II Wireless Noise Cancelling Headphones Price: $199 ($100 off) Buy Now BGR may receive a commission

JLab Audio JBuds Air True Wireless Headphones Price: $34.19 ($15.69 off) Buy Now BGR may receive a commission

Bose QuietComfort Noise Cancelling Earbuds Headphones Price: $199 ($80 off) Buy Now BGR may receive a commission

Walmart Cyber Monday 2021 computer deals

Looking for a new computer? Perhaps you need a new laptop, or want a new gaming rig? When buying a new computer, it’s important to consider whether you want a desktop or a laptop, along with how many ports you need, and the performance you want under the hood. Here are the best Walmart Cyber Monday 2021 computer deals we could find so far.

Microsoft Surface Laptop Go Windows PC Price: $549 ($150.99 off) Buy Now BGR may receive a commission

Samsung Chromebook 4 Price: $129 ($70.99 off) Buy Now BGR may receive a commission

Walmart Cyber Monday 2021 smart home deals

The home is getting smarter and smarter, and Cyber Monday may well be the perfect time to jump on some of those smart home deals. When looking for smart home devices, it’s important to keep in mind what smart home ecosystem you use — whether it be Google, Amazon, or Apple. Here are the best Cyber Monday 2021 smart home deals from Walmart.

Arlo Essential Spotlight Wireless Security Camera 3-Pack Price: $199 ($339.99 off) Buy Now BGR may receive a commission

Nest Learning Thermostat 3rd Gen Price: $179 ($70 off) Buy Now BGR may receive a commission

Google Nest Mini Smart Speaker Price: $24.98 ($24.02 off) Buy Now BGR may receive a commission

Walmart Cyber Monday 2021 kitchen deals

Kitchen appliances are tough to shop for, because of the fact that they can be expensive, but also tend to last for years upon years. Thankfully, Walmart’s Cyber Monday 2021 kitchen deals should make things a little easier. Here are the best we could find.

Ninja Foodi TenderCrisp 8-in-1 Pressure Cooker Price: $149 ($80 off) Buy Now BGR may receive a commission

Keurig K-Duo Essentials Single Serve & Carafe Coffee Maker Price: $79 ($20 off) Buy Now BGR may receive a commission

PowerXL Vortex Air Fryer Pro Plus 10 Quart Price: $129 ($23 off) Buy Now BGR may receive a commission

Walmart Cyber Monday Ad

Wondering about the Walmart Cyber Monday 2021 ad? Wonder no more — Walmart has announced its ad, and it shows tons of incredible deals straight from Walmart itself. The ad shows that this year, Walmart’s deals will start on Monday November 22 online, and at 5am local time on Friday November 26.

According to the ad, Walmart will offer up to a massive $750 in eGift Cards on select iPhones and Samsung phones, including the iPhone 13 and the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3.

Read more about the Walmart Black Friday 2021 ad here.

Should I get Walmart+ for Cyber Monday 2021?

Walmart’s subscription, Walmart+, might be worth subscribing to if you plan on buying a lot of items from Walmart during its Black Friday and Cyber Monday sale. For example, during Walmart’s Deals for Days event, Walmart+ subscribers will get a head start on Black Friday, and will be able to start shopping at 3 p.m. — compared to 7 p.m. EST that others will have to wait for. That means that you might be able to get an item before it goes out of stock.

If you think a Walmart+ subscription might be worth getting, you’ll need to pay $98 per year or $12.95 per month. You can subscribe to Walmart+ here.

When is Cyber Monday?

This year, Cyber Monday is on November 29, however, we expect to start getting deals in the lead-up to the event, earlier in November. Black Friday will take place on the Friday before — on Friday, November 26.

Walmart Black Friday vs Cyber Monday deals

Image source: AP Photo/Richard Drew

In the past, Black Friday has been the best way to get in-store deals, while Cyber Monday has been the way to get online deals. While that may continue this year, things are changing a little — and as a result, you should be able to get excellent Black Friday deals online. After all, fewer people want to shop in-store in general, especially given the ongoing pandemic.

Wal-Mart’s Black Friday ad has leaked and we have it covered here. Some specific products may get different deals on Black Friday and Cyber Monday though — so if you see a great deal on Black Friday, it’s probably worth taking advantage of it.

Last year’s Walmart Cyber Monday deals

Last year, we saw tons of great Black Friday deals from Walmart — across all kinds of different products. For example, Walmart offered the Google Nest Hub for $49.98, which is $40 off its original price. And, the retailer offered the Fitbit Inspire 2 for $69, or $30 off, and the TCL 32-inch Roku TV for $129.99, or $120 off.