10 best Cyber Monday deals you can already get on Sunday

Black Friday is now behind us, but that obviously doesn’t mean that all the best deals went away with it. Instead, you can find sales that are just as impressive for Cyber Monday 2022.
And this year, Cyber Monday started early!
There are five different Cyber Monday sales we recommend shopping on Sunday. Here they are:
- Cyber Monday gift card deals: FREE MONEY from Amazon
- Amazon Cyber Monday sale
- Best Buy Cyber Monday sale
- Walmart Cyber Monday sale
- Target Cyber Monday sale
You’ll find thousands upon thousands of incredible Cyber Monday deals from those top retailers. Of course, that can also be a little overwhelming for people.
That’s why we’ve narrowed things down a bit.
In this article, we’ll show you our 10 favorite new deals that popped up today. And there are also some bonus sales you’ll definitely want to check out.
🎅🎄 Don’t miss BGR’s Christmas 2022 gift guide with 100+ gift ideas! 🎄🎅
Featured deals in this roundup:Buy a $100 Apple Gift Card and Get a $15 Amazon Credit (Code: APPLEDEAL) Price:Spend $100, Get $15 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Highlights in today’s roundup include Apple AirPods 2 for just $79 and AirPods Pro 2 for $199, as well as a Bose TV soundbar for just $159. Also, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 143,000 5-star reviews for $14.87 each.
But the big news, as we mentioned above, is the huge sale that gets you FREE MONEY from Amazon. Read all about it in our guide on the best Amazon gift card deals.
Plus, we found a sale that gets you an Amazon Smart Plug and an Echo Dot for FREE when you buy a Christmas tree with built-in lighting on Amazon. that’s a $65 value, and trees start at just $157, thanks to deep discounts!
Check out all 10 of today’s best deals down below. Plus, you’ll find some awesome bonus deals along with them!
Today’s best deals
- Get FREE MONEY from Amazon when you buy an eGift card from Apple, Grubhub, Domino’s, Uber, and more
- Learn more in our guide
- AirPods 2 are down to just $79 for Cyber Monday, and AirPods Pro 2 are $199.99 instead of $249 — those are both all-time low prices!
- BONUS DEAL: Get 1st-Gen AirPods Pro for just $159 at Walmart — that’s the lowest price ever!
- BONUS DEAL: Want AirPods Pro as cheap as possible? Best Buy has Geek Squad Certified Refurbished AirPods Pro for $139.99
- BONUS DEAL: AirPods Max are $100 off
- Score a FREE Amazon Smart Plug ($25 value) and a FREE Echo Dot ($40 value) when you buy a Christmas tree with built-in lighting!
- You’ll find instructions for how to take advantage of this deal on this page
- #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 143,000 5-star reviews for $14.87 each — 2-packs typically sell for $50!
- BONUS DEAL: Pick up a set of Danjor Linens 1800 thread count bed sheets with 98,000 5-star reviews for $13.99 instead of $50!
- The Bose Solo 5 TV soundbar is on sale at an all-time low of $159 — this is the first time it’s been in stock since the summer
- BONUS DEALS: Be sure to check out the rest of the deals in Amazon’s sale on Bose home audio
- BONUS DEALS: Even more Bose speakers are discounted in a new sale that just popped up
- Sony OLED & premium TVs are on sale with massive discounts up to $1,500 off
- BONUS DEALS: You can also save up to $800 off stunning LG C1 OLED 4K TVs
- Get the Fire TV Stick Lite on sale for just $14.99, matching the lowest price of the year
- BONUS DEALS: Upgrade to the Fire TV Stick 4K for just $24.99, the Fire TV Stick 4K Max for $34.99, or the Fire TV Stick for $19.99
- Ninja appliances (including the CREAMi and Air Fryer AF150!), cookware, & cutlery are on sale for Cyber Monday
- Amazon is blowing out laptops from all the top brands with discounts up to 38% off
Last but not least, there are some more deals that you need to see today. You’ll find several offers right now that get you FREE MONEY from Amazon! Read through our roundup of Amazon gift card deals to see how you can score some free cash.
Scroll through all 10 of our top daily deals down below.Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24… List Price:$159.00 Price:$79.00 You Save:$80.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada… List Price:$249.00 Price:$199.99 You Save:$49.01 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy a $100 Apple Gift Card and Get a $15 Amazon Credit (Code: APPLEDEAL) Price:Spend $100, Get $15 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Soft Allergy Friendl… List Price:$54.99 Price:$29.74 You Save:$25.25 (46%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black List Price:$199.00 Price:$159.00 You Save:$40.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Fire TV Stick Lite, free and live TV, Alexa Voice Remote Lite, smart home controls, HD streamin… List Price:$29.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$15.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Sony 65 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90K Series: BRAVIA XR Full Array LED Smart Google TV with Dolby Vi… List Price:$1,499.99 Price:$998.00 You Save:$501.99 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Ninja NC299AMZ CREAMi Ice Cream Maker, for Gelato, Mix-ins, Milkshakes, Sorbet, Smoothie Bowls… List Price:$199.99 Price:$129.99 You Save:$70.00 (35%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Lenovo - 2022 - IdeaPad 1i - Browse Laptop Computer - Intel Core i3 - 14.0" HD Display - 4GB Me… List Price:$449.99 Price:$249.99 You Save:$200.00 (44%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Full Christmas Tree, Green, Dunhill Fir, White Lights,… Price:$248.98 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
