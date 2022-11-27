Click to Skip Ad
10 best Cyber Monday deals you can already get on Sunday

Maren Estrada
November 27th, 2022 at 8:05 AM
By
BGR Deals of the Day Saturday

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission. Learn more.

Black Friday is now behind us, but that obviously doesn’t mean that all the best deals went away with it. Instead, you can find sales that are just as impressive for Cyber Monday 2022.

And this year, Cyber Monday started early!

There are five different Cyber Monday sales we recommend shopping on Sunday. Here they are:

You’ll find thousands upon thousands of incredible Cyber Monday deals from those top retailers. Of course, that can also be a little overwhelming for people.

That’s why we’ve narrowed things down a bit.

In this article, we’ll show you our 10 favorite new deals that popped up today. And there are also some bonus sales you’ll definitely want to check out.

🎅🎄 Don’t miss BGR’s Christmas 2022 gift guide with 100+ gift ideas! 🎄🎅

Featured deals in this roundup:

Buy a $100 Apple Gift Card and Get a $15 Amazon Credit (Code: APPLEDEAL) Price:Spend $100, Get $15 Buy NowCoupon Code: APPLEDEAL Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbu… Only $79 Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Uni… Only $159 Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows $14.87 Each Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless E… Only $199
Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Highlights in today’s roundup include Apple AirPods 2 for just $79 and AirPods Pro 2 for $199, as well as a Bose TV soundbar for just $159. Also, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 143,000 5-star reviews for $14.87 each.

But the big news, as we mentioned above, is the huge sale that gets you FREE MONEY from Amazon. Read all about it in our guide on the best Amazon gift card deals.

Plus, we found a sale that gets you an Amazon Smart Plug and an Echo Dot for FREE when you buy a Christmas tree with built-in lighting on Amazon. that’s a $65 value, and trees start at just $157, thanks to deep discounts!

Check out all 10 of today’s best deals down below. Plus, you’ll find some awesome bonus deals along with them!

Today’s best deals

Last but not least, there are some more deals that you need to see today. You’ll find several offers right now that get you FREE MONEY from Amazon! Read through our roundup of Amazon gift card deals to see how you can score some free cash.

Scroll through all 10 of our top daily deals down below.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24… List Price:$159.00 Price:$79.00 You Save:$80.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds, Up to 2X More Active Noise Cancelling, Ada… List Price:$249.00 Price:$199.99 You Save:$49.01 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Buy a $100 Apple Gift Card and Get a $15 Amazon Credit (Code: APPLEDEAL) Price:Spend $100, Get $15 Buy NowCoupon Code: APPLEDEAL Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - Queen Size, Set of 2 - Soft Allergy Friendl… List Price:$54.99 Price:$29.74 You Save:$25.25 (46%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Bose Solo 5 TV Soundbar Sound System with Universal Remote Control, Black List Price:$199.00 Price:$159.00 You Save:$40.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Fire TV Stick Lite, free and live TV, Alexa Voice Remote Lite, smart home controls, HD streamin… List Price:$29.99 Price:$14.99 You Save:$15.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Sony 65 Inch 4K Ultra HD TV X90K Series: BRAVIA XR Full Array LED Smart Google TV with Dolby Vi… List Price:$1,499.99 Price:$998.00 You Save:$501.99 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Ninja NC299AMZ CREAMi Ice Cream Maker, for Gelato, Mix-ins, Milkshakes, Sorbet, Smoothie Bowls… List Price:$199.99 Price:$129.99 You Save:$70.00 (35%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Lenovo - 2022 - IdeaPad 1i - Browse Laptop Computer - Intel Core i3 - 14.0" HD Display - 4GB Me… List Price:$449.99 Price:$249.99 You Save:$200.00 (44%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission National Tree Company Pre-Lit Artificial Full Christmas Tree, Green, Dunhill Fir, White Lights,… Price:$248.98 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!

Our deals and product reviews are picked by BGR's expert editors and team.

This article talks about:

