99 best Christmas gift ideas of 2022

The holiday season and Christmas 2022 might seem far away. But this holiday gift guide will explain why it’s a great idea to start your Christmas shopping early this year. We’ll also show you some of the best gifts of the season, as well as the top gift ideas of 2022 as a whole.

BGR’s shopping experts have more than 40 years of combined experience. That means we can find fantastic gift ideas that you might not think of for the holidays. We also know all the hottest shopping trends, so you can be sure to buy gifts that your friends and family will love.

Popular products in this guide:

In this roundup, we’ve gathered dozens of fantastic Christmas gift ideas that will put a smile on anyone’s face.

From high-end gadgets like the Apple Watch to cozy Christmas presents everyone will love like THE COMFY, you’ll find so many great holiday gifts in our guide. These will be some of the hottest gifts of 2022, so getting them now will guarantee to don’t have to run around frantically and shop ahead of the holidays.

Start your 2022 Christmas & holiday shopping early

If last year taught us anything, it’s that we definitely need to get in the habit of shopping early ahead of the holidays.

In the past, starting your Christmas gift shopping this early might’ve seemed crazy. But there were so many supply chain problems last year that many people missed out on getting the gifts they wanted.

Unfortunately, many of those supply chain issues have persisted this year. And several experts are predicting even more supply chain holdups ahead of the holiday 2022 season.

Even if you have the best gift ideas ever, it doesn’t matter if you can’t find those products in stock. That’s why you should take our expert advice and start your Christmas shopping early this year.

Best Trending Gifts in 2022

We’ll cover all sorts of great gift ideas in this huge holiday gift guide. We also just explained why it might be a good idea to start your Christmas shopping early this year. Of course, some items will be more difficult to find than others for Christmas 2022.

There are several popular Christmas gifts that are already trending in 2022. And there are other presents that the shopping experts at BGR believe will start trending soon.

We have no doubt that these trendy gift ideas will be hard to find ahead of the holidays this year. With that in mind, it’s a good idea to start shopping for them now. That way, you’ll guarantee that you get the gifts you’re looking for in 2022!

In this section of our gift guide, we’ll cover the best trending gifts of the Christmas season.

Apple AirPods

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

There are always a few people on your list who deserve really nice gifts for the holidays. A new pair of Apple AirPods is sure to put a smile on almost anyone’s face.

If you want AirPods on sale, you can get great deals this year on AirPods Pro, AirPods 3, AirPods 2, and AirPods Max. Or, if you want to get the latest and greatest new model for a special someone in your life, Apple’s new AirPods Pro 2 will be perfect.

AirPods are obviously an ideal gift for any Apple fan. And of course, they work with Android phones and any other Bluetooth devices, too. AirPods will definitely be among the most popular trending gifts of the holiday season this year.

Tubey – The Mini Wacky Wavy Inflatable Arm Flailing Tubeman

Image source: Tubey

If you’re looking for a trending Christmas gift this year that’s affordable and unique, this is the one.

A nod from the popular show Family Guy created a nationwide resurgence of the wacky wavy inflatable arm-flailing tube man. And now, you can get one of your very own or give one as a gift for the holidays.

No, we’re not suggesting you get a full-size one. Well, not unless you own a used car lot. Instead, pick up Tubey – The Mini Wacky Wavy Inflatable Arm Flailing Tubeman. It’s an awesome pint-size replica that’s just 14 inches tall. Plus, it uses a real fan to inflate and flail!

If you want another option, check out the Wacky Waving Inflatable Tube Guy. It’s 18 inches tall, a bit thinner, and it’s half the price of Tubey.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Can there ever be a better gift than the gift of a good night’s sleep? We think it’s one of the best gift ideas out there. That’s probably why Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows are among the top trending Christmas gifts each and every year.

These luxurious bed pillows have a whopping 140,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. They’re also the #1 best-selling pillows for sleep and they have been for years.

If someone on your holiday list this year loves getting restful sleep, Beckham Hotel Collection pillows make the perfect gift.

Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows for Sleeping - King Size, Set of 2 - Soft, Cooling, Luxury… Price: $34.92 ($17.46 / Count) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

THE COMFY Oversized Wearable Blanket

Image source: THE COMFY

I personally received THE COMFY Oversized Wearable Blanket as a gift one year. Let me tell you, it is easily one of the best presents I’ve received in my entire life.

THE COMFY is an oversized blanket that doesn’t just drape over you. Instead, it has sleeves and pockets like a giant fuzzy poncho. It’s so warm and cozy, with a soft fleece lining that feels great against your skin.

This awesome wearable blanket comes in more than a dozen different colors. It also has more than 63,000 5-star ratings on Amazon. This will be one of the hottest trending Christmas gifts of the year.

THE COMFY Original | Oversized Microfiber & Sherpa Wearable Blanket , Seen On Shark Tank , One… List Price:$54.99 Price:$49.99 You Save:$5.00 (9%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

PlayStation 5

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

It goes without saying that the Sony PlayStation 5 is going to be at the top of so many lists this holiday season. Of course, it also goes without saying that it’s going to be almost impossible to find a PS5 in stock.

First things first: Be sure to keep checking our PS5 restock guide to find out when stores have the PlayStation 5 in stock.

Now, we have good news and bad news.

The good news is that you can get a PS5 shipped to you right now to ensure that you have the hottest trending gift of the holidays in time for Christmas. The bad news is you’re going to have to pay a premium.

If you’d rather wait and pay regular retail prices for the PlayStation 5 or PS5 Digital Edition, you can register at the links below to get in line for an invitation.

PlayStation 5 Console Price: $499.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

PS5 Console- Horizon Forbidden West Bundle Price:$549.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Nintendo Switch

Image source: Nintendo

Given how difficult the PS5 is to find, there’s another console you might want to consider instead.

The Nintendo Switch OLED and original Nintendo Switch are destined to be hugely popular yet again this Christmas season. If you want to give one as a gift, you should definitely consider ordering one now. Both models are currently in stock, but that may not be the case as we get closer to the holidays.

Nintendo Switch – OLED Model w/ White Joy-Con Price: $349.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Cards Against Humanity

Image source: Cards Against Humanity

If ever there was a game that needs no introduction, this is it.

Cards Against Humanity is nothing if not unique and original. The game’s creators call CAM “a party game for horrible people”. They’re not wrong.

Playing the game couldn’t be easier. One player asks a question from a black card and the rest of the players provide answers from a white card. That’s it… and yet that barely scratches the surface.

There’s no question that Cards Against Humanity is a fantastic gift. Or, if you know your recipient already has it, try one or more of the expansion packs below.

Cards Against Humanity Price: $29.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Lofus Fuzzy Faux Fur Weighted Blanket

Image source: Lofus

Weighted blankets are among the trendiest gifts you can get right now. Add in the plush, luxurious feeling of faux fur and you definitely have a winner on your hands.

The Lofus Fuzzy Faux Fur Weighted Blanket is a very popular option that people adore. It’s toasty, cozy, and so soft to the touch. It’s perfect for any winter night, and your recipient is going to love receiving it as a Christmas gift this year.

Lofus Fuzzy Faux Fur Weighted Blanket 15lbs，Snuggly Luxury Shaggy Longfur Heavy Warm Elegant Co… Price: $56.88 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

DASH Compact Air Fryer Oven

Image source: Dash

As popular as air fryers are, you know they’re going to be near the top of the list of trending holiday gift ideas this year. The problem, however, is that air fryers can be very expensive.

The DASH Compact Air Fryer Oven is a wildly popular model that’s actually affordable. It has 2-quart capacity that’s perfect for sides like French fries. I have tested it personally, and I can attest to how well it works. Even the veggie-haters in my house were all over the crispy kale I cooked up in this air fryer oven.

The Ninja AF101 air fryer is far more popular, and it’s a great option if you’re willing to spend that much. If not, the DASH Compact model is a steal at just $49.99. There’s definitely a reason it has a 4.5-star rating on Amazon.

DASH Compact Air Fryer Oven Cooker with Temperature Control, Non-stick Fry Basket, Recipe Guide… Price: $49.95 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Friendship Lamp by Filimin

Image source: Filimin

We can guarantee with absolute certainty that the Friendship Lamp by Filimin is going to be a top trending gift this Christmas. It’s absolutely brilliant.

If you have a friend or family member who doesn’t live nearby, the Friendship Lamp is perfect. It lets you reach out and connect in a totally unique way.

When you touch the Friendship Lamp in your home, your friend’s or family member’s lamp lights up. What’s more, you can connect multiple lamps all around the world so your whole family or all your friends can join in. An unlimited number of lamps can be connected.

Filimin’s Friendship Lamp supports 256 different colors, too. It’s such a cool idea, and it’s a gift anyone would love to receive.

Friendship Lamp – Classic Design - Wi-Fi Touch Lamp LED Light for Long-Distance, Connection, Re… Price: $105.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Melinda’s Habanero Hot Sauce Variety Pack

Image source: Melinda’s

Spicy food is always in trend. And if you have a friend or family member who loves spicy food, we’ve got the perfect gift idea for you.

Melinda’s Habanero Hot Sauce Variety Pack includes five different types of gourmet hot sauce. They range from mild to absolutely brutal, and they’re all delicious. And yes, this variety pack does indeed include a bottle of the ghost pepper sauce that you may have heard about.

Melinda’s Habanero Hot Sauce Variety Pack - Extra Spicy Gourmet Hot Sauce Gift Set with Variety… List Price: $16.99 Price: $16.00 ($0.64 / Fl Oz) You Save: $0.99 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

CRAVEBOX Snack Box

Image source: CRAVEBOX

If you’re looking for a food-based gift but a hot sauce variety pack is too fiery, you should definitely check out a CRAVEBOX Snack Box.

CRAVEBOX’s snack boxes come with anywhere from 45 to 75 different snacks inside. Goodies range from Famous Amos cookies and Cheez-Its to fruit snacks, Oreos, Rice Krispies Treats, and more. You’ll even get a couple of packets of Fun Dip!

These boxes make a perfect gift for any snacker in your life.

CRAVEBOX Snack Box Variety Pack Care Package (45 Count) Halloween Treat Basket Stuffers Kids Gi… Price: $26.95 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

SUN NINJA Pop Up Beach Tent

Image source: SUN NINJA

Okay, so most people can’t really use this particular gift around Christmas. But believe me, your recipient will think of you every time he or she goes to the beach.

The SUN NINJA Pop Up Beach Tent is a super-popular gift idea right now that people love. It comes with everything you need to pitch a remarkably sturdy tent at the beach. That includes the tent itself, rods and stakes, ties, and even a travel bag to carry it all in.

Believe it or not, it’s remarkably lightweight despite coming in either 7ft x 7.5ft or 10ft x 10ft sizes. How does it keep from flying away, you ask? Simple: the brilliant design includes a sandbag at the end of each corner to weigh it down. It’s such a smart design!

Last but not least, the SUN NINJA is perfect for people who love to spend all day at the beach. That’s because it’s UPF50+ rated to block all of the sun’s harmful rays.

SUN NINJA Pop Up Beach Tent Sun Shelter UPF50+ with Sand Shovel, Ground Pegs and Stability Pole… Price: $159.95 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

NUTR Machine Automatic Nut Milk Maker

Image source: NUTR

Do you have someone in your life who is obsessed with healthy foods? Well, you just found the perfect gift for them.

The NUTR Machine is an awesomely unique gift that is already trending. It creates delicious, creamy, dairy-free milk out of any nut. From almonds and cashews to coconuts and more. It even extends beyond just nuts, making milk out of things like flaxseed, rice, and even hemp.

Plant-based milk is more popular than ever right now, and the NUTR is an awesome gift that will get tons of use. And best of all, it’s self-cleaning so clean-up is a breeze.

NUTR Machine Automatic Nut Milk Maker, Homemade Almond, Oat, Coconut, Soy, or Plant Based Milks… List Price:$229.00 Price:$189.00 You Save:$40.00 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Cheap Gift Ideas Under $50

If you’re on a budget or you have lots of people to shop for, don’t stress yourself out. It is an indisputable fact that gifts don’t have to be expensive to be awesome.

Even in the previous section of trending gift ideas, there are several awesome ones that don’t cost much at all. Examples include Tubey, Beckham Hotel Collection Bed Pillows, Melinda’s Habanero Hot Sauce Variety Pack, and the CRAVEBOX.

In this section, we’re going to focus specifically on gift ideas that cost less than $50. Some are unique and creative while others are just nifty items that anyone would love to receive as a present.

Orastone Rechargeable Hand Warmer

Image source: Orastone

The Orastone Rechargeable Hand Warmer is something that will be appreciated by anyone on your list. And that’s especially true when you consider how cold everyone expects it to be this coming winter.

Don’t you hate it when your hands get cold in the winter? Well, your recipient won’t be bothered by it anymore. The Orastone is an awesome little portable hand warmer that fits easily in a pocket or purse.

This terrific portable hand warmer heats up fast, which is hugely important. It also heats on both sides. That way, you can clutch it with both hands and warm them at the same time. And best of all, it runs for up to 4 hours on a single charge.

orastone Hand Warmer Rechargeable Electronic Portable Hand Warmer, Fast Warming Up, Double-Side… Price: $23.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer

Image source: Kizen

If you have someone on your gift shopping list who loves to cook, we’ve got a terrific gift idea for your consideration.

The KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer is the #1 best-selling meat thermometer on Amazon. It has more than 50,000 5-star ratings and 4.7 stars overall.

Long story short, it’s accurate, waterproof, and easy to clean. It’s also easy to read thanks to a nice big LCD display. Plus, the display is backlit so you can still see it clearly when grilling at night.

KIZEN Digital Meat Thermometer with Probe - Waterproof, Kitchen Instant Read Food Thermometer f… List Price: $24.99 Price: $9.58 You Save: $15.41 (62%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

iFox Portable Bluetooth Shower Speaker

Image source: iFox Creations

I use the iFox Portable Bluetooth Shower Speaker personally, and I received it as a gift a couple of years ago. I have to tell you, it’s one of my favorite gifts that I’ve ever received.

This awesome little speaker is IPX7 water-resistant, so you can literally submerge it in water and it’ll still work. It’s perfect for the shower, but also for a swimming pool. That’s right, this speaker actually floats!

Stream your favorite songs or podcasts for up to 10 consecutive hours thanks to this speaker’s great battery life. This is easily one of the best gift ideas you’ll come across this year.

iFox Portable Bluetooth Shower Speaker, IPX7 Waterproof Outdoor Wireless Speaker, Built-in Mic,… List Price: $49.99 Price: $34.99 You Save: $15.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter

Image source: LifeStraw

Do you know why the LifeStraw Personal Water Filter is a best-seller every single year during Black Friday and Cyber Week? It’s because people love giving the LifeStraw as a gift.

If you have any outdoorsy people on your Christmas shopping list, the LifeStraw is perfect. It filters water on demand so that you can make just about any water source potable.

The LifeStraw is a must-have item for hiking, camping, and anything else involving the great outdoors.

LifeStraw Personal Water Filter for Hiking, Camping, Travel, and Emergency Preparedness, 2 Pack… List Price: $39.95 Price: $32.57 You Save: $7.38 (18%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

KIZEN Collapsable Solar Lantern

Image source: KIZEN

Just like the LifeStraw, the KIZEN Collapsable Solar Lantern is a must-have for campers and hikers. But its utility extends much further than that. I actually keep one on the rear shelf in my car in case I ever break down at night.

As the name suggests, the KIZEN Collapsable Solar Lantern is an LED lantern that collapses so that it’s easy to carry. It fits inside just about anything, and it can definitely be a lifesaver. It can recharge using a USB adapter or from the sun, of course. And it runs for up to 10 hours on a full charge.

KIZEN Solar Lantern - Collapsible LED Camping Lantern - Rechargeable Solar - USB Portable Lamp… List Price: $29.99 Price: $18.15 You Save: $11.84 (39%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

I Wrote a Book About You

Image source: M.H. Clark

Anyone in search of a heartfelt gift that’s unique and creative is going to love I Wrote a Book About You.

This delightful little book is a fill-in-the-blank book that you complete before you give it as a gift. The idea is that you keep the recipient in mind as you fill it out, and everything you write is about them.

The author says the book can be filled out in about an hour, so it won’t even take up much of your time. This is one of the sweetest gift ideas you’ll come across.

I Wrote a Book About You — A fun, fill-in-the-blank book. List Price: $14.95 Price: $13.49 You Save: $1.46 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

DASH Mini Waffle Maker

Image source: DASH

The DASH Mini Waffle Maker is such an awesome gift idea for Christmas or any other holiday. After all, who doesn’t love waffles?!

It’s a compact little gadget that cooks up delicious waffles in no time at all. And best of all, it costs less than $15!

DASH’s compact waffle maker comes in more than 20 different colors and patterns. It also has more than 175,000 5-star reviews, so you really can’t go wrong.

DASH DMW001BK Mini Maker for Individual Waffles, Hash Browns, Keto Chaffles with Easy to Clean,… Price: $12.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

TOZO T10 Bluetooth Earbuds

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Can a pair of wireless earbuds that cost less than $25 really be good?

The answer is a resounding yes.

The TOZO T10 Bluetooth Earbuds have a whopping 212,000 5-star reviews and another 55,000 4-star reviews. That is absolutely incredible for any product. If you want to give wireless earbuds as a gift but you don’t want to cough up the cash for AirPods, these are a great low-cost alternative.

TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.3 Wireless Earbuds with Wireless Charging Case IPX8 Waterproof Stereo Head… List Price: $25.99 Price: $22.09 You Save: $3.90 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Maximo Fitness Foam Roller

Image source: Maximo Fitness

At less than $20, the Maximo Fitness Foam Roller is one of the most affordable options out there for a good foam roller. It’s also longer than comparable rollers, and more durable.

This is an awesome and cheap gift idea for anyone on your holiday shopping list who loves working out or doing yoga. It’s also great for physical therapy, which is what I’ve been using it for lately.

Maximo Fitness Foam Roller - 18" x 6" High Density Exercise Roller for Trigger Point Self Massa… Price: $18.56 ($18.56 / Count) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Magic Slushy Maker Squeeze Cup

Image source: Hoinvaet

In a word, the Magic Slushy Maker Squeeze Cup is awesome. It might be aimed at kids, but it’s such a great gift for anyone.

All you do is keep it in the freezer so the special liquid in the squishy walls stays cold. Then pour in any drink, squeeze the cup for a minute or two, and you’re done!

You can use any juice you want and it’ll transform into a tasty smoothy. Or, if you’re an adult, mix in some alcohol for a delicious cocktail.

Magic Slushy Maker Squeeze Cup Slushie Maker, Homemade Milk Shake Maker Cooling Cup Squee DIY i… List Price: $29.99 Price: $15.89 You Save: $14.10 (47%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Scratch Off Movie Poster

Image source: Me Time Joy

Do you have a movie lover in your life? If so, this Scratch Off Movie Poster will be one of the best gift ideas you see this year.

The concept is simple. The poster has 100 scratch-off blocks on it that correspond with 100 different movie titles. They’re all AFI and IMDb top 100 films.

As your recipient watches each movie, he or she scratches off the appropriate square. When they’re done, they’re still left with an awesome movie poster! It even comes with a great gift tube.

The Original Premium Top 100 Movies Scratch Off Poster - 23.4" x 16.5" w Gift Tube, Classic Mov… Price: $27.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Smart Jump Rope Rookie

Image source: Tangram Factory

The Smart Jump Rope Rookie is an incredible gift for any athlete in your life.

Jumping rope is one of the most efficient cardio exercises you can do. And now, with this awesome smartphone-connected jump rope, you can see just how great this workout is.

Tangram’s Smart Jump Rope Rookie connects to your iPhone or Android phone via Bluetooth. Then, it keeps track of things like jump count and the calories you burn.

You unlock awards as you go, and you can even compete with friends and family who have this smart jump rope. Since it’s so affordable, you can get one for yourself and one as a gift for someone on your list!

TANGRAM Smart Jump Rope Rookie (Black) Price: $39.95 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Costa Farms Mini Succulents

Image source: Costa Farms

If you want to give someone an awesomely unique gift, check out the Costa Farms Mini Succulents 25-pack.

These are real live plants that come potted in soil. Also, they’re succulents so they’re easy to maintain and difficult to kill. Each plant stands about 2 inches tall, and they look amazing. I have personally ordered this set as a gift multiple times over the years. People absolutely love them!

Of course, there is one thing to keep in mind if you take advantage of gift ideas like this. Since these are living plants that need sunlight and water, you’ll need to care for them yourself for a while if you buy them too far in advance.

Costa Farms Mini Succulents Fully Rooted Live Indoor Plant 2-Inches Tall, in Grower Pot, 25-Pac… List Price: $39.99 Price: $37.99 ($1.52 / Count) You Save: $2.00 (5%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best Gifts for Apple Fans

Apple devices are widely beloved for a few key reasons. They typically feature gorgeous designs and services that integrate seamlessly across devices. But there’s also a pretty obvious downside to Apple products: They’re often very expensive.

For that reason, Apple deals are crucial so that people can save money when they buy Apple’s latest and greatest products. But if you have the means, you can also make an Apple-lover’s day by gifting them the Apple device they’ve been waiting for.

Another option is to go for a lower-cost Apple gadget, like an AirTag or a MagSafe charger. Of course, you can also gift someone an accessory to compliment the Apple devices they already own.

In this section of our big gift guide, you’ll find some great gift ideas for the Apple fan in your life.

AirPods

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

When it comes to giving Apple products as gifts, nothing is more popular than AirPods.

Apple’s wireless headphones have quickly become the most popular headphones on the planet. They work great with any Apple device or with Android phones, laptops, tablets, and anything else that supports Bluetooth.

Apple’s AirPods Pro are by far the most popular model, and they have a deep discount if you buy a pair now.

Apple AirPods Pro Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Cancelling, Transpa… List Price: $249.00 Price: $169.99 You Save: $79.01 (32%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Or, if you’re willing to pay full price, you can pick up Apple’s brand new AirPods Pro 2.

Second-generation AirPods Pro feature a brand new wireless charging case with a built-in speaker and improved Find My support. The earbuds themselves have the new H2 chip, better noise cancellation, and a few more improvements. I love the fact that you can finally adjust your volume on the AirPod Pro stems!

Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Active Noise Ca… Price: $239.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

AirPods Max are among the best-reviewed over-ear noise cancelling headphones on the planet. The problem is that they’re extremely expensive.

$549 is more than some people spend on a computer or a smartphone. Thankfully, Amazon has huge discounts right now.

Check out our in-depth AirPods Max review for more info.

Apple AirPods Max Wireless Over-Ear Headphones. Active Noise Cancelling, Transparency Mode, Spa… List Price: $549.00 Price: $479.00 You Save: $70.00 (13%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Next up, we have AirPods 3.

They look a lot like AirPods Pro, but they don’t have noise cancellation. They still offer fantastic sound quality and great battery life though, and they cost a lot less than the Pro model.

Apple AirPods (3rd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with MagSafe Charging Case. Spatial Audio, Swea… Price: $198.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Finally, if you want to spend as little as possible, AirPods 2 are available with a great discount on Amazon.

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) Wireless Earbuds with Lightning Charging Case Included. Over 24… List Price: $159.00 Price: $89.99 You Save: $69.01 (43%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

WAITIEE 3-in-1 Wireless Charger

Image source: WAITIEE

Getting a great gift for the Apple fan in your life doesn’t have to mean spending a fortune. There are plenty of affordable accessories that make fantastic gift ideas.

One great example is the WAITIEE 3-in-1 Wireless Charger. It lets you charge your iPhone, Apple Watch, and AirPods all at the same time.

This model supports fast charging and it has a nifty blue light that “breathes” as it charges your Apple gear. It also has more than 33,000 5-star reviews on Amazon, so you know it’s one of the best models out there.

WAITIEE Wireless Charger 3 in 1, 15W Fast Charging Station for Apple iWatch 6/5/4/3/2/1,AirPods… List Price: $59.99 Price: $35.99 You Save: $24.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple MagSafe Charger

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Another terrific gift for Apple fans that doesn’t cost an arm and a leg is the MagSafe charger.

If you know your recipient has a newer iPhone model from the iPhone 12, iPhone 13, or iPhone 14 series, a MagSafe charger is an awesome gift. Apple’s AirPods Pro and AirPods 3 also support MagSafe charging.

MagSafe has an awesome charger design that lets you charge your devices wirelessly with a secure magnetic connection. Even if your recipient already has one, they’ll love getting another that can be left in a different location like the office.

Apple MagSafe Charger - Wireless Charger with Fast Charging Capability, Type C Wall Charger, Co… List Price: $39.00 Price: $37.00 You Save: $2.00 (5%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

CarlinKit Wireless CarPlay Adapter

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Does an Apple fan in your life drive a car with wired CarPlay? If so, the best thing you can get them is a wireless CarPlay adapter.

The CarlinKit 4.0 is the latest and greatest model out there. It supports just about every car with wired CarPlay, and there’s no installation required. Just plug it into your car’s USB port and your phone will automatically connect to CarPlay within about 15 seconds of starting your car. It’s awesome!

Definitely check out our earlier coverage for more info and to find the latest wireless CarPlay adapter deals.

Carlinkit 4.0 Adapter - Wireless CarPlay/Wireless Android Auto for OEM Factory CarPlay Cars, Fa… Price: $109.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

iPad

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Most of Apple’s iPads cost a whole lot of money. You could literally buy five Chromebooks for the price of one iPad Pro. But Apple also makes a reasonably priced iPad model, and it’s a fantastic gift idea for the Apple fan on your list.

The 10.2-inch iPad is fast and smooth, just like all the other iPad models Apple makes. But instead of costing an arm and a leg, it starts at $329. Better yet, there are often deals and discounts you can take advantage of at Amazon, Best Buy, Walmart, and other retailers.

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray List Price: $329.00 Price: $299.00 You Save: $30.00 (9%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple Watch

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Apple just released several new Watch models.

The Apple Watch Ultra, Apple Watch Series 8, and Apple Watch SE 2nd Gen represent the latest and greatest Apple has to offer. Needless to say, any of them would make a fantastic gift for any Apple fan in your life.

Or, if you want to spend a little less money, you can take advantage of the various Apple Watch Series 7 and Apple Watch SE discounts available online.

And if you want to be sure you’re getting the best price possible, be sure to check our roundup of the best Apple Watch deals available now.

Apple Watch Series 7 [GPS + Cellular 45mm] Smart Watch w/ Midnight Aluminum Case with Midnight… Price: $579.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple Watch Series 8 [GPS + Cellular 41mm] Smart Watch w/ Silver Stainless Steel Case with Whit… List Price:$699.00 Price:$659.00 You Save:$40.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Portable Wireless Charger for Apple Watch

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

If the Apple fan on your list already has one of the aforementioned Apple Watch models, there are still some accessories that make awesome gift ideas.

Our favorite is a Portable Wireless Charger for Apple Watch.

As fantastic as Apple Watches are, they do have one shortcoming that everyone can agree on. Battery life isn’t impressive at all. In fact, I’m lucky if I can get a day and a half out of my Apple Watch Series 7.

The Portable Wireless Charger for Apple Watch by HUOTO is a tiny portable gadget with a built-in wireless charging disc. It works with every Apple Watch model that has ever been released.

Simply pop your Apple Watch on and press the button, and you can charge your Watch anywhere. This model also has a 1,400 mAh battery, so it packs more than enough juice to fully charge any Apple Watch model.

Portable Wireless Charger for Apple Watch,HUOTO【Upgraded Version】 iWatch Charger 1400mAh Smart… List Price: $20.99 Price: $17.84 You Save: $3.15 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple TV 4K

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

When it comes to streaming media players, Fire TV Sticks and Roku boxes are the most popular options out there. But an Apple fan would never opt for one of those devices.

Instead, the Apple TV 4K is the only real option to stream all your favorite movies and TV shows.

It’s difficult to argue that the Apple TV isn’t the best and most user-friendly streaming box out there. It has an app-based UI that’s reminiscent of the iPhone and iPad. It also supports all the most popular streaming apps out there.

Plus, the newest version has a redesigned Siri remote that doesn’t suck anymore!

2021 Apple TV 4K (32GB) List Price: $179.00 Price: $168.79 You Save: $10.21 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Christmas-Themed Gift Ideas

If you’re gift-shopping for a child or someone in your immediate family, a Christmas-themed present probably isn’t the best idea. But there are so many people out there who absolutely love Christmas.

And if you have someone like that on your list, we’ve got some great Christmas gift ideas for you to explore.

Amazon Christmas Gift Card

Image source: Amazon

Some people think gift cards don’t make good gift ideas. I humbly beg to differ.

A Christmas-themed Amazon gift card is a fantastic gift. If someone on your list shops on Amazon all the time, why not let them buy things they really want or need?

I’m not saying you should get one for your wife or child. In that case, yes, a gift card is a bit impersonal. But most people on your list this holiday season would probably love the opportunity to spend that money any way they want.

Amazon eGift Card - House with Christmas Lights Price: $50.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Elf Card Scramble Board Game

Image source: AQUARIUS

Card games and board games have seen a huge resurgence over the past few years. It’s a fantastic trend for so many reasons. Having another fun way to actually interact with people in person is awesome, after all.

Anyone in search of a fun Christmas-themed game to give as a gift should definitely consider Elf Card Scramble.

As you can undoubtedly surmise from the image above, this is a board game based on the movie Elf. It also mixes in the card game angle, and it’s an absolute blast to play.

It might not be the best gift idea for some younger children, because it could be too complicated for them to enjoy. But for older kids, teenagers, and adults, Elf Card Scamble is so much fun!

AQUARIUS Elf Card Scramble Board Game - Fun Family Christmas Party Game for Kids, Teens & Adult… List Price: $19.99 Price: $18.95 You Save: $1.04 (5%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

WoodWick Crackling Wick Candle

Image source: WoodWick

Nothing says “Christmastime” like the sound of a crackling fire. Of course, not everyone has a fireplace in their homes.

That’s where a WoodWick Crackling Wick Candle comes in.

First of all, WoodWick candles feature a beautiful design. There are also so many delicious scents, including a few that are specific to Christmas. But the best part is the unique wooden wick that makes a crackling fire sound as it burns.

We love these unique WoodWick candles, and they make terrific gifts.

WoodWick Large Hourglass Scented Candle | Wood Smoke | with Crackling Wick | Burn Time: Up to 1… Price:$30.12 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation Playing Cards

Image source: AQUARIUS

AQUARIUS is the company behind the Elf Card Scramble game we recommended before. Now, we have another fun option from the same brand.

The Christmas Vacation Playing Cards deck makes it even more fun to play your favorite card games. Every card in the deck is based on the classic National Lampoon movie starring Chevy Chase.

This is a simple Christmas gift idea, but it’ll definitely bring a smile to anyone’s face.

AQUARIUS Christmas Vacation Playing Cards - Themed Deck of Cards for Your Favorite Card Games -… List Price: $9.49 Price: $6.99 You Save: $2.50 (26%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Mochi Christmas Squishy Toys

Image source: Nobasco

Don’t even think about suggesting that Mochi Christmas Squishy Toys are only for kids.

Sure, they make a great gift idea for young children. But plenty of adults would also love to receive these cute little characters as a present for Christmas.

These little squishy does are great to arrange around your office desk around Christmastime, for example. Or, you can include them in your Christmas decorations if you’re having friends and family over for the holidays.

Mochi Christmas Squishy Toys are very cute and VERY squishy. They’re also quite popular though, so there’s always a chance that they’ll sell out.

Squishies, Mochi Squishy Toys - Christmas Kawaii Cat Squishys Slow Rising Animals - Party Favor… List Price: $19.95 Price: $9.95 You Save: $10.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Christmas Scented Candles Gift Set

Image source: VSAFHZ

The WoodWick Crackling Wick Candles we mentioned above are always great Christmas gift ideas. But while they’re often associated with Christmas, some people want candles with an even clearer association.

Head over to Amazon and you’ll find a great Christmas Scented Candles Gift Set available this year. This set includes four different candles that are all Christmas-themed.

One candle has Santa on the lid, and another has Rudolph. You’ll also get a snowman candle and a gingerbread cookie candle in the set. In addition to the art on the lids, each of the four candles features a reindeer pattern in a different color around the sides.

Scented Candles Gift Set, Natural Soy Wax 4.4 Oz Portable Travel Tin Candles Women Gift with St… Price: $13.99 ($3.18 / Fl Oz) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Women’s Christmas Socks

Image source: MarJunSep

Socks are known far and wide as the quintessential gift for dad around Christmastime. Well, this year you’re going to have a chance to change things up.

The Women’s Christmas Socks gift set on Amazon includes 15 pairs of Christmas-themed socks. Each pair has a different print on it, and they’re all fun and festive.

What makes these socks unique, however, is that they’re Christmas socks for women instead of men. That way, you can give mom a taste of her own medicine… and she’ll love it!

15 Pairs Women's Christmas Socks Gifts for Women Girls Funny Novelty Colorful Cotton Holiday Cr… Price: $19.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Printualist Custom Face Crop Wrapping Paper

Image source: Printualist

I can assure you with complete confidence that if you give someone Printualist Custom Face Crop Wrapping Paper as a Christmas gift, they will remember it forever.

This awesomely unique Christmas gift is custom wrapping paper that comes in a variety of widths and lengths. You simply supply a photo and Printualize’s software removes the background and crops it for you. Then, you can adjust the zoom and make edits before seeing the finished product.

It’s hilarious!

In addition to the design shown above, there are also other options like an outer space background or patterns like hearts and presents. If you have someone on your gift list who has a great sense of humor, this is a clear winner.

Custom Face Crop Wrapping Papers for Birthday, Graduation, Christmas or Wedding Gifts - Print Y… Price: $21.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Santa Beard Face Masks

Image source: Encased

Last but certainly not least in the Christmas-themed gift section, we have a gift idea that is truly unique. It’s also very timely, of course.

Santa Beard Face Masks by Encased are hilarious. But they’re also very useful and they actually look great!

These are real facemasks made of 100% cotton. They have standard earloops like so many other face masks, and they’re red to fit with the Christmas theme. But they also have Santa beards attached to the masks!

You can buy Santa Beard Face Masks on Amazon in a 1-pack, 2-pack, or 6-pack. No Christmas during the pandemic is complete without them.

(2 Pack) Encased Face Mask Funny Bearded Holiday Santa Costume for Adults for Christmas 2021 (O… List Price: $18.86 Price: $17.99 You Save: $0.87 (5%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best Gifts for Gadget Lovers

With more than 40 years of combined experience, BGR’s shopping experts have learned a lot about gift giving. And if there’s one lesson we now want to impart to our readers, it’s this: People love receiving gadgets as gifts.

It doesn’t even have to be a pricey piece of tech, like a TV or a laptop. People young and old simply love nifty tech. So, in this section, we’re going to recommend several gift ideas that are perfect for any gadget fan in your life.

Some of our recommendations cover small, inexpensive gadgets. Others are pricier gizmos that might make the perfect surprise for your significant other. Whatever the case, there’s something here for all the gadget lovers on your list.

Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige Electric Toothbrush

Image source: Philips Sonicare

Rechargeable electric toothbrushes are all the rage right now. It’s pretty rare that tech trends cover products that are actually good for your health, so now is the time to take advantage.

If you want to give the very best electric toothbrush as a gift this year, there’s only one real option. It’s the Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige Electric Toothbrush.

The Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige is more than just a fancy name. It has all the latest and greatest features you can think of, plus a few features that you would never think of.

One example is SenseIQ technology, which senses and adapts as you use it. There’s even an AI-powered smartphone companion app that makes recommendations to help you improve your brushing technique and habits.

The Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige is by far the most impressive electric toothbrush we have ever tested here at BGR. It’s also something that people on your gift list might not buy for themselves since it’s on the pricey side. That’s one of the reasons why it’s the perfect surprise gift.

Or, if you want a couple of cheaper options, check out the Philips Sonicare One and the Aquasonic Black Series.

Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush with SenseIQ, Midnight, H… Price: $367.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

The aforementioned Philips Sonicare 9900 Prestige is the king of electric toothbrushes. And for many of the same reasons, the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop is the king of robot vacuums.

Roborock’s S7 MaxV Ultra is one of the smartest and most sophisticated robot vacuum and mop combos in the world. It quite literally has all of the best and most advanced features from other high-end models, and many features that you won’t find anywhere else.

For example, the S7 MaxV Ultra takes self-emptying to the next level. In addition to sucking out all the dirt and dust, Roborock’s base station washes and cleans the mopping pad, too. Then, it refills the water tank with fresh water so it’s ready to go next time!

You can read all about this impressive model in our Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra review. Trust us, if you get one for someone on your list this year, it’ll be the best gift they receive.

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra Robot Vacuum and Mop, Auto Mop Washing with Empty Wash Fill Dock, Self-E… Price:$1,399.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon Echo Dot

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Amazon’s Echo Dot is a device that needs no introduction. It’s also a device that any recipient will love even if they already have several of them at home. Can a person really ever have too many Echo speakers?

Alexa is a game-changer. And having hands-free access to Alexa in any room with an Echo Dot speaker is a necessity for so many people out there. You can ask questions, control your smart home gadgets, and even stream music whenever you want. Of course, all that is just the tip of the iceberg.

Make sure you check out our Echo Dot deals roundup for all the best sales on Amazon’s most popular Alexa speakers. For example, right now you can get an Echo Dot for $0.99 with one month of Amazon Music Unlimited. Or, you can score an Echo Dot for free with the purchase of a Fire TV!

Image source: Cloud Massage

Let me tell you something: There is no way anyone can receive a Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager as a gift and not appreciate it immensely. Seriously… this gift idea will change someone’s life.

With a 4.5-star rating that includes thousands of 5-star reviews, this massager does an incredible job of rubbing away foot pain. It’s so relaxing, and it even has optional heat to take things to another level.

This shiatsu foot massager outperforms many professional masseuses. It also fits comfortably under any desk so it’s perfect for the office!

Cloud Massage Shiatsu Foot Massager Machine - Stress Relief Gifts - Deep Kneading Heated Massag… Price: $317.98 ($317.98 / Count) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Exerscribe RedTonic Red Light Therapy Body Wrap

Image source: Exerscribe

If you’re looking for great gift ideas for someone on your list who loves the gym, we’ve got just the thing. You should definitely consider the Exerscribe RedTonic Red Light Therapy Body Wrap.

There are plenty of different pain remedies out there for athletes. No solution works for everyone, but some tend to work better than others.

Red light therapy is something that a lot of people swear by for pain relief and general recovery. And the RedTonic body wrap is one of the best-reviewed options out there.

This kit includes everything you need, including a body wrap with both red light and infrared light. It also has a great design so you can use it on so many different parts of your body, not just your abdomen and lower back.

Exerscribe Red Light Therapy Body Wrap - RedTonic LED Infrared Light Device Belt for Pain Relie… Price: $159.99 ($159.99 / Count) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirTag

Image source: Apple

The Apple AirTag has quickly become the most desirable Bluetooth object tracker out there. Of course, it’s pretty easy to see why.

AirTags don’t just feature a better hardware design than rival trackers. They also have a massive secure network of Apple devices to work with. That means you can find lost items practically anywhere, not just when you’re within Bluetooth range.

Whether you put your AirTag on a keychain, in a person, on luggage, or even on your dog, you can rest assured that you’ll be able to find it when you need it. That’s what makes Apple’s AirTag such a terrific gift.

Apple AirTag 4 Pack Price: $94.98 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

There was a time when buying someone a laptop a gift meant spending a fortune. Now, thanks to affordable laptops like the Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop, that time is long gone.

The Chromebook 311 Spin is surprisingly affordable for a convertible laptop. You can use it like a traditional laptop, of course, and it’s great. Or, you can spin the screen around and fold it down to use as a tablet.

This wildly popular model features an 11.6-inch touchscreen display, an Intel Celeron processor, 4GB of fast RAM, and 64GB of eMMC storage. There are discounts all the time on Amazon, so it’s easily one of the best values out there.

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop | Intel Celeron N4000 | 11.6" HD Touch Corning Gori… List Price: $249.99 Price: $199.99 You Save: $50.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Polaroid Hi-Print Portable Photo Printer

Image source: Polaroid

I test hundreds upon hundreds of new gadgets each year. After all, it’s a big part of my job. Despite spending time with all these nifty new gizmos, there are a few things that I always recommend to friends and family when they ask me for gift-giving advice.

The Polaroid Hi-Print Portable Photo Printer is always at or near the top of my list of recommendations.

One of the many great things about smartphones is that you get to carry an awesome camera with you at all times. Sure, you can look at those photos on your phone or post them on a social network like Instagram. But there will always be something special and personal about a printed photo.

The Polaroid Hi-Print is nice and compact so you can take it with you anywhere. It connects to your phone via Bluetooth and prints awesome 2 x 3 photos of any picture that’s on your smartphone. Also, it takes less than 50 seconds to print a photo, which is speedy for a portable printer.

Polaroid Hi-Print - Bluetooth Connected 2x3 Pocket Photo Printer - Dye-Sub Printer (Not ZINK co… List Price: $99.99 Price: $77.40 You Save: $22.59 (23%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Meer YG300 Mini Portable Projector

Image source: Meer

The Meer YG300 Mini Portable Projector is so cool!

Just like Kodak’s compact portable printer, you can bring this Meer projector anywhere. It’s not quite as tiny, but it’ll easily fit in just about any backpack or a large purse.

Connect the YG300 to your smartphone, laptop, or another video source and you can beam a nice big picture onto any wall.

You can even hook up a Nintendo Switch or another game console so all your friends can play along. Or, plug in a Fire TV Stick or Roku Stick and you basically have a portable TV you can take with you anywhere.

This is a very cool gift idea that any gadget lover can appreciate.

Meer Mini Projector,Portable Movie Projector,Smart Home Projector,Neat Projector for iOS,Androi… List Price: $69.99 Price: $49.49 You Save: $20.50 (29%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Buying someone a fitness tracker as a gift is not advised. Many people will take it the wrong way and think you’re telling them to lose weight.

But giving someone a Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch as a gift is an entirely different story. Yes, it’s a fitness tracker, but it’s also a full-featured smartwatch that works with any iPhone or Android phone!

The Versa 3 battery lasts for about a full week on one charge, which is much longer than any Apple Watch out there. It also has Alexa built right in and supports text and app notifications. It’s a gadget lover’s dream, and it’s a gift that anyone on your list would love.

Fitbit Versa 3 Health & Fitness Smartwatch with GPS, 24/7 Heart Rate, Alexa Built-in, 6+ Days B… List Price:$229.95 Price:$157.50 You Save:$72.45 (32%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick 4K

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

It seems like every TV out there these days is sold as a “smart TV”. But if you ask us, a TV isn’t truly smart unless it has a smart operating system that you love.

Pretty much everyone out there loves Amazon’s Fire TV platform. And that’s what makes the Fire TV Stick 4K such a great gift idea. It has great features, it’s fast, and it supports all the streaming apps and services your recipient might want.

If you want the latest cutting-edge model, check out the Fire TV Stick 4K Max with Wi-Fi 6 support and a more powerful processor. But the regular Fire TV Stick 4K strikes the perfect balance between functionality and value. That’s why it’s the best-selling streaming stick that Amazon has ever made.

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with latest Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby… List Price: $49.99 Price: $24.99 You Save: $25.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

LG C2 evo OLED 4K Smart TV

Are you shopping for a significant other who has been pining over a new TV? Well, get them an amazing gift that you’ll enjoy as much as they will.

In a word, the LG C2 evo OLED 4K Smart TV is stunning. It features a crystal-clear OLED display with the deepest imaginable blacks and dazzling, vivid colors. I personally have the previous-generation LG C1 in my living room and I absolutely love it. I’ve also had the pleasure of checking out the newer C2, and it is indeed a worthy upgrade.

LG is the king of OLED TVs, and the C2 is the company’s most popular new model. What’s more, it’s on sale right now with a sizeable discount!

LG 65-Inch Class OLED evo C2 Series Alexa built-in 4K Smart TV, 120Hz Refresh Rate, AI-Powered… List Price: $1,996.99 Price: $1,796.99 You Save: $200.00 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Gift Ideas for Women

It doesn’t matter if you’re shopping for your wife, girlfriend, mother, daughter, or just a friend. Finding the best gifts for women in your life can be a daunting task.

Lucky for you, we’re here to give you the best gift ideas for women that you’ll find this year.

Many people focus on gifts that relate to rest and relaxation. While some might say that’s a cliche, we can tell you that many women will definitely appreciate gifts that help them relax. Of course, there are plenty of other great gift ideas for women in this section of our gift guide, so be sure to consider them all.

Bath Haven Bath Pillow

Image source: Haven Brands

If we had to describe the Bath Haven Bath Pillow in one word, it would be this: Heaven.

I once thought that nothing could be more relaxing than a long bath with your favorite candles and a good book. I was wrong. This bath pillow takes things to the next level.

The Bath Haven Bath Pillow is a waterproof back, neck, and headrest that is wonderfully comfortable. It has six suction cups on the back that keep it firmly in place so you don’t have to worry about it slipping as you move. This bath pillow is also breathable so you don’t get too warm or start sweating.

Before you get one as a gift for any woman on your list, you should know that there is one downside to the Bath Haven Bath Pillow. Your recipient will be spending A LOT more time in the bath.

Bath Haven Bath Pillow Bathtub Pillow Back Neck Support Pillow, Spa Cushion for Tub, Relaxing H… List Price: $53.85 Price: $39.99 You Save: $13.86 (26%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fifth & Fine 1/4Ct Diamond Stud Earrings

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

It goes without saying that everyone wants to give diamond stud earrings as a gift. It also goes without saying that cost is a massive barrier.

But what if you could get diamond stud earrings for a woman on your gift list without spending much money at all?

Fifth & Fine 1/4Ct Diamond Stud Earrings are fantastic. They’re quarter-carat earrings, but they look much larger thanks to a brilliant design. Instead of just one stone in each “stud,” there are multiple stones in a unique arrangement. Fifth & Fine calls it a “Grand” stud layout.

The result is a pair of earrings that look much larger than 1/4 carat. And incredibly, you can get a pair of these real diamond stud earrings for under $60!

1/4Ct Women Round Diamond Stud Earrings Set In Sterling Silver Price: $59.90 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

BYCHARI Sade Hoops

Image source: BYCHARI

If someone on your list loves earrings but you don’t want to get them diamond studs like the Fifth & Fine 1/4Ct Diamond Studs, we’ve got a terrific alternative for you to consider.

Gold is super trendy right now. Chunky earrings are also very trendy. Do you see where we’re going here?

BYCHARI Sade Hoops are gorgeous chunky gold hoop earrings that any woman in your life will love. They’re sleek, stylish, and made of 14K gold-plated silver. These stunning earrings can easily be dressed up or down, so you’ll see your recipient wearing them all the time.

BYCHARI Sade Hoops womens Price: $75.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Perfecore Cooling Face Mask & Jade Roller

Image source: Perfecore

We know how silly the woman in the image above looks. But we can promise you, the Perfecore Cooling Face Mask & Jade Roller bundle is worth its weight in gold.

Both parts of this kit are meant to be kept in the refrigerator. The jade roller eliminates dark circles and puffiness, improving skin elasticity in the process. Then, the cooling mask helps improve overall skin complexion, soothes headaches, and makes you look younger.

Plus, they both feel amazing while you’re using them.

Also of note, you can heat the Perfecore face mask to use it as a hot compress. It’s comfortable and relaxing, but it can also help open your pores before applying things like moisturizer or a face mask.

Perfecore Cooling Ice Face Mask Gel pack Jade Roller - Beauty Roller Face Neck Massage Tool - S… Price: $13.38 ($13.38 / Count) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

MoCuishle Shiatsu Back Shoulder & Neck Massager

Image source: MoCuishle

The MoCuishle Shiatsu Back Shoulder & Neck Massager is one of the most popular shiatsu neck massagers on Amazon. It has thousands of 5-star reviews and it accumulates more each day. All you need to do is try it once and you’ll see why it’s so beloved.

With eight deep-kneading nodes and built-in heat, this massager is an absolute dream. It has three adjustable speeds and a great design that covers your neck and shoulders. Plus, there are arm straps so you can use your arm weight to make the massager nodes go even deeper.

Another cool feature of this massager is that you can sit in a chair and slide it down your back. That way, you get a shiatsu massage on your upper or lower back, too.

Shiatsu Back Shoulder and Neck Massager with Heat, Electric Deep Tissue 4D Kneading Massage for… Price: $49.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers

Image source: Cleverfy

Everyone has heard of bath balls. That’s yesterday’s news. But have you heard about shower steamers?

Cleverfy Aromatherapy Shower Steamers are 2.5-inch tablets that Cleverfy calls “fizzies”. This gift pack includes six fizzies, and each one is a different delightful scent.

Using the Shower Steamers couldn’t be easier. Simply place one on a soap dish, on a shelf, or in the corner of your shower. That’s it! The steam from your shower slowly wears away at the fizzies.

As that happens, they release amazing scents that fill your bathroom while you shower. Then they eventually fully dissolve and you can move on to the next one. Or, drop one in a plastic bag before it’s done and try a different scent whenever you want.

Any woman in your life would love to receive these Shower Steamers as a gift.

Cleverfy Shower Steamers Aromatherapy - Variety Pack of 6 Shower Bombs with Essential Oils. Sel… List Price: $24.99 Price: $14.99 ($2.50 / COUNT) You Save: $10.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

NY Threads Women’s Fleece Hooded Bathrobe

Image source: NY Threads

Sticking with the shower theme, there’s no question that a good bathrobe is always going to make a great gift. Even if your recipient already has a bathrobe, there’s nothing like a fresh new one.

The NY Threads Women’s Fleece Hooded Bathrobe comes in 10 different colors. It’s made of 100% polyester which is so smooth and comfy to the touch. It’s also nice and absorbent, so the woman you gift it to won’t have to worry about leaving a trail of water behind.

In addition to being plush and comfortable, this bathrobe also has a hood and nice big pockets. If I could, I would seriously wear mine all the time.

NY Threads Women Fleece Hooded Bathrobe - Plush Long Robe (Medium, Steel Grey) Price:$22.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

One Savvy Girl Backpack Cooler Chair

Image source: One Savvy Girl

The One Savvy Girl Backpack Cooler Chair makes a fantastic gift idea for any outdoorsy woman in your life.

As the name makes so abundantly clear, this awesome product is actually three items in one. It’s a backpack, a cooler, and a chair.

This versatile convertible backpack is spacious enough to hold all the gear you need while you’re on a hike or out camping. It also has a smart design that lets you unfold it and use it as a chair without having to remove any of the contents in the bag.

One Savvy Girl’s Backpack Cooler Chair is made of high-quality metal and fabric, so it’s nice and durable. It also comes in three different colors, not just the pink colorway pictured above.

Back Pack Chair or Cooler Chair, Portable Lightweight Stool for Fishing Essentials, Concert Sea… Price: $44.95 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

REVLON One-Step Volumizer Hot Air Brush

Image source: REVLON

Anyone in search of a practical gift for a woman in their life would be remiss if you don’t at least consider the REVLON One-Step Volumizer Hot Air Brush.

This brush and hair dryer combo has more than 275,000 5-star reviews on Amazon. That’s not a typo, folks. People swear by this hot air crush that lets you style and dry your hair in one easy step.

REVLON’s beloved design uses comfortable tangle-free bristles with ionic + ceramic technology to dry and style hair with less frizz than a regular hair drier. It’s also comfortable to hold so you can easily control the volume of your hair.

REVLON One-Step Volumizer Original 1.0 Hair Dryer and Hot Air Brush, Black List Price: $39.87 Price: $32.48 You Save: $7.39 (19%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit

Image source: NuFACE

The NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit is definitely on the pricey side. But if you decide to give one as a gift, your recipient will be grateful forever.

We’ll start things off with an important caveat: you don’t want to go and buy this gift for just anyone. After all, getting someone a device that’s meant to help eliminate wrinkles and lines from the face. It’s a multi-step solution that involves gently stimulating the face with microcurrent to help sculpt and tone.

So many people use the NuFACE Trinity and swear by it. All you need is 5 minutes a day and for many people, that’s enough to eliminate fine lines and crow’s feet.

NuFACE Trinity Starter Kit - Facial Toning Device List Price: $339.00 Price: $271.20 You Save: $67.80 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Nodpod Gentle Pressure Sleep Mask

Image source: Nodpod

The Nodpod Gentle Pressure Sleep Mask might not look like much at first. But once you try one, you’ll be obsessed.

Nodpod’s sleep mask is unlike any other mask you might have tried. It has four equally-weighted pods that are filled with microbeads, and they’re thankfully scent-free.

The mask itself is soft and plush, and you can just lay it across your eyes as you lay down to go to sleep. Or, the smart design also lets you pull one end through a loop in the other end if you want it to be more secure.

This delightful sleep mask comes in nine different colors and it’s a wonderful gift idea.

Nodpod Gentle Pressure Sleep Mask | Patented Light Blocking Design for Sleeping, Travel & Relax… Price: $34.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Secura Electric Wine Opener

Image source: Secura

Many of our gift recommendations for women that involve relaxation focus on sleep or baths and showers. Of course, there’s another great way to relax that we haven’t covered yet.

The Secura Electric Wine Opener is one of the best and easiest wine bottle openers out there. Simply place it over your wine bottle and press the down button until you hear a pop. Then hold the opener above your hand and press the up arrow until the cork drops into your hand or the garbage.

That’s it!

Secura includes a stand and a foil cutter with this nifty opener. Also, the battery charges quickly and lasts long enough to open 30 bottles of wine on a single charge. That’s a whole lot of relaxation right there.

Fellow Clara French Press Coffee Maker - Portable Stainless Steel Coffee Press, Insulated Manua… Price: $99.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best Gifts for Men

Some people think men are easier to shop for than women. Then, when it comes time to actually get gifts for the men on your list, you don’t have any good ideas.

Don’t worry, we’re veteran shopping experts and we’re here to help.

This holiday shopping guide is packed full of great gift ideas for men. In this section, however, we’re going to focus solely on the best gifts for men. Some are obvious and others, less so. But in this section, you’ll find plenty of great presents for all the men on your list.

Philips Norelco 9500 Electric Shaver

Image source: Philips Norelco

An electric shaver might seem like a stereotypical gift for a man. And to some people, it is. But it’s also a fantastic gift, and there are a few reasons why.

The main reason is this: Many men out there will use the same old electric shaver for years or even a decade until it literally falls apart.

Technology changes quickly in the world of electric shavers. And the Philips Norelco 9500 Electric Shaver is a perfect illustration of that fact.

This top-of-the-line wet-dry shaver features all the latest and greatest technology. It also has a terrific design that provides one of the most comfortable electric shaves you can get.

I wasn’t able to test it myself, but my editor tested it and said the Philips Norelco 9500 gave him a smooth, close shave without any snags or nicks. He also said the battery life is fantastic, which aligns well with Philips Norelco’s claims. The company says this model lasts for 60 minutes of use per charge, and a quick 5-minute charge gives you enough power for one shave.

Philips Norelco Shaver, Black/Grey List Price:$109.96 Price:$89.88 You Save:$20.08 (18%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer & Shaver

Image source: Philips Norelco

If you’re looking for great gift ideas for men and an electric shaver sounds appealing, the Philips Norelco 9500 Electric Shaver is indeed as good as it gets. Of course, not everyone wants to spend quite that much money.

A fantastic alternative is the Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer & Shaver.

The Philips Norelco OneBlade is beloved by men around the world. It’s a hybrid trimmer and shaver that works almost anywhere on the body. Use it to comfortably shave your face and edge your beard. Or, it can shave your back and chest with ease.

Philips Norelco OneBlade is a #1 best-seller with countless positive reviews around the web. It’s also one of the best and most affordable gift ideas for men that you’ll come across.

Philips Norelco OneBlade Hybrid Electric Trimmer and Shaver, Frustration Free Packaging, QP2520… Price: $37.95 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Philips Norelco 7000 Multigroomer Set

Image source: Philips Norelco

Philips Norelco products are obviously hugely popular gift ideas for men every year during the Christmas season. And this year, we have one more recommendation for you from this popular brand.

The Philips Norelco 7000 Multigroomer Set is the best overall electric trimmer kit you can buy, in our opinion. It costs so much less than similar kits from other brands, and yet it includes everything you need to groom all the hair on your head, face, and body.

This kit includes 23 different pieces and doesn’t need any blade oil for use. You’ll get the high-quality electric trimmer itself along with 14 different cutting guards and more. There’s even a nose hair trimmer attachment!

Also of note, the cutting guards are reinforced with fiberglass so they won’t break like many rival brands.

We’ve tested this model ourselves and were supremely impressed with how well it works. Even more impressive is the fact that it’s so affordable, considering everything you get in the kit.

Philips Norelco Multigroomer All-in-One Trimmer Series 7000, 23 Piece Mens Grooming Kit, Trimme… Price:$59.96 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Wise Owl Outfitters BRR BAG Backpack Cooler

Image source: Wise Owl Outfitters

Anyone who has ever used a Wise Owl Outfitters BRR BAG Backpack Cooler will tell you that they swear by it.

Plenty of companies out there make backpacks these days that double as cooler bags. But Wise Owl’s BRR BAG is one of the best we’ve ever tested.

Available with either a 20-liter or 30-liter capacity, this waterproof cooler bag keeps everything ice cold. It’s fantastic for hikes and picnics, and also for camping. It’s sturdy, lightweight, leak-proof, and durable enough to last for years.

If you have a man in your life who loves a good hike as much as he loves a cold beverage, this is one of the best gift ideas you’ll find.

Wise Owl Outfitters Backpack Cooler Bag - Insulated, Leakproof & Waterproof Soft Cooler Backpac… List Price: $39.95 Price: $26.38 You Save: $13.57 (34%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Vybe Pro Muscle Massage Gun

Image source: Exerscribe

Massage guns are so popular and trendy right now. And there’s no question that the Vybe Pro Muscle Massage Gun is one of the best ones we’ve tested.

Beyond being made of high-quality materials, this model comes with tons of attachments. You’ll find eight different fittings that apply different types of pressure to muscles. The Vybe Pro also supports nine different speed settings so you can easily fine-tune the strength of the massage gun.

Anyone with an athlete on your gift list should definitely consider this best-selling massage gun, which has thousands of 5-star reviews. It’s also perfect for anyone who goes to the gym with regularity.

Vybe Pro Muscle Massage Gun for Athletes - 9 Speeds, 8 Attachments - Powerful Handheld Deep Tis… Price: $52.20 ($52.20 / Count) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Exerscribe Muscle Roller

Image source: Exerscribe

As we mentioned, massage guns are so popular right now. And there’s no question that the Vybe Pro is among the best of the best.

But not everyone wants to spend that much money on a gift right now.

The Exerscribe Muscle Roller is made by the same company as the Vybe Pro massage gun. And it features the same great quality. But this is a manual muscle massager that costs way less than a massage gun. It still does a fantastic job on legs and arms though, and it’s so easy to use.

Exerscribe Muscle Roller - Foam Roller for Legs, Thighs, Calves, Hamstrings & ﻿Arms - Deep Tiss… Price: $36.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Bose TV Soundbar

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Bose is known far and wide as one of the best personal audio brands on the planet. Of course, it’s also known for something else: High prices.

The good news is that there are some Bose products with more reasonable price tags. And the Bose TV Soundbar is among them.

This compact soundbar is the perfect gift for any audiophile in your life, man or woman. It packs big sound into a small package. It’s also just as clear at low volumes as it is when you crank it up. In either case, you’ll enjoy the incredible sound quality that Bose is known for.

Bose TV Speaker - Soundbar for TV with Bluetooth and HDMI-ARC Connectivity, Black, Includes Rem… Price:$279.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Image source: GoSports

If you’re looking for a great cheap gift for men that will let your recipient relive the glory days, this is it.

The GoSports Inflataman Football Challenge is such a great gift for any football fan. The lifesize inflatable receiver is 6 feet tall and has a nice big target with a net inside. You also get a pump to inflate it, plus four inflatable rubber footballs.

It’s such a blast!

This is one of the best and most original gift ideas for football fans of all ages. Trust me, halftime has never been this much fun.

GoSports Inflataman Football Challenge - Inflatable Receiver Touchdown Toss Game, Red List Price: $44.99 Price: $30.99 You Save: $14.00 (31%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Roku Express 4K+

There are so many popular streaming services out there these days, and they all have one thing in common. They keep getting more and more expensive.

With that in mind, finding a high-quality streaming device that’s also affordable is more important now than ever before.

That’s true whether you’re buying a streaming media player for yourself or to give as a gift. It’s also why the Roku Express 4K+ is so popular.

For less than $40, you get a terrific streaming box with smooth controls and support for every major streaming service out there. From Netflix and Amazon Prime Video to HBO Max, Hulu, Disney+, and anything else you can think of. Plus, you get access to The Roku Channel, which everyone loves.

Roku Express 4K+ 2021 | Streaming Media Player HD/4K/HDR with Smooth Wireless Streaming and Rok… List Price: $39.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $10.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Roku Streaming Stick 4K

Image source: Roku

The Roku Express 4K+ is terrific, but there’s another option you might want to consider. We prefer the Roku Streaming Stick 4K, and we’ll explain all the reasons why.

First and most importantly, this model isn’t a set-top box. It uses the streaming stick form factor instead. Why is that so important? Because this way, you don’t have yet another box taking up space.

Instead, you just plug it into an HDMI port on the back of your TV and it’s tucked away unseen. That way, it’s like Riku software is built right into your TV.

Also, it’s only $10 more than the Roku Express 4K+!

Roku Streaming Stick 4K 2021 | Streaming Device 4K/HDR/Dolby Vision with Roku Voice Remote and… List Price:$49.99 Price:$47.12 You Save:$2.87 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner

Image source: ThisWorx

The ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner is the perfect gift for any man with a car. It doesn’t matter if he’s a clean freak or a total slob, and here’s why:

If your recipient loves to keep his car clean, this handheld vacuum will obviously get tons of use. Or, if his car is always a mess, this will help him keep it clean because it’s so quick and easy to use.

It’s not every day you come across a product on Amazon with a whopping 170,000 combined 4-star and 5-star reviews. But that’s how good this compact car vacuum is.

ThisWorx Car Vacuum Cleaner - Car Accessories - Small 12V High Power Handheld Portable Car Vacu… Price: $14.72 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Namore Wooden Desk Organizer

Image source: Namore The Namore Wooden Desk Organizer is one of the best gift ideas for men that you’ll come across this season.

First of all, it’s unique and handmade. It’s rare that you come across a desk organizer in this price range that actually features great craftsmanship and build quality.

On top of that, it’s actually useful! Your recipient can use it on a desk, obviously, but it’s also great for a table near the front door of your house or even on a nightstand.

There’s space to organize all the important things you carry on a regular basis. That includes a smartphone, glasses, watches, wallet, keys, and more. It’s a terrific gift that any man will use on a daily basis.

Gift for Men, Wooden Desk and Nightstand Organizer, Phone Docking Station, Key, Wallet Stand, W… Price:$43.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best Gifts for Kids

When it comes to Christmas gift ideas for kids, sometimes children are the most difficult to shop for.

If they’re your own kids, they’ll obviously tell you exactly what they want so it’s not much of an issue. But when you’re shopping for other people’s children, it’s a whole different ballgame — for better or worse.

If you want, you can get in touch with the parents and see if they’ll give you any guidance. But if you want to go it on your own, we’ve got plenty of great gift ideas for kids right here.

ThinkFun Circuit Maze

Image source: ThinkFun

I’m usually not one to advocate for educational games. Having once been a child myself, I appreciate the notion that there’s a time for fun and a time for learning.

But every so often you come across an educational toy that’s actually a blast to play with. And that’s more true now than ever before thanks to the rise of STEM toys.

The ThinkFun Circuit Maze is the perfect example of a STEM toy that also happens to be tons of fun.

ThinkFun is known far and wide, having sold more than 50 million brain games and puzzle games around the globe. And Circuit Maze is one of the brand’s most popular games yet. It uses real circuits and electricity to take board and card games to the next level.

Here’s a quick description from ThinkFun: “It’s a logic game that teaches the basic principles of circuitry, comes with 60 challenges of increasing difficulty, from beginner to expert, and is a perfect holiday or birthday present for kids who like smart games and challenging activities.”

Circuit Maze is intended for children ages 8 and up, and it’s so much fun to play.

ThinkFun Circuit Maze Electric Current Brain Game and STEM Toy for Boys and Girls Age 8 and Up… List Price: $34.43 Price: $23.99 You Save: $10.44 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

ThinkFun Lazer Maze

Image source: ThinkFun

In addition to Circuit Maze, we have another fantastic ThinkFun game on our list.

ThinkFun Laser Maze is similar in concept to Circuit Maze. But instead of challenges that require you to build a live circuit, you have to build a path that reflects a real laser to the end of the board.

Here’s a snippet from the description: “It’s a beam-bending logic game that comes with 60 challenges of increasing difficulty, from beginner to expert, and makes a great birthday or holiday present for kids who like smart games and challenging activities.”

Just like Circuit Maze, Laser Maze is intended for children 8 and older.

Think Fun Laser Maze (Class 1) Brain Game and STEM Toy for Boys and Girls Age 8 and Up – Award… Price:$35.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Taco vs Burrito

Image source: Hot Taco

We all know Cards Against Humanity, and anyone who has played it obviously loves it. Needless to say, however, this game is definitely for adults.

If you want to get a quirky card game that’s also appropriate for people of all ages, definitely check out Taco vs Burrito. It’s one of the most fun gift ideas you’ll come across for kids, and adults will love playing this game, too.

Taco vs Burrito is a fun party game that was invented by a 7-year-old. Seriously!

The goal is to build the most bizarre meal you can with the ingredients on the cards you’re dealt. Each gross-sounding food (like spicy yogurt and hair from a mustache) has a point value.

The player with the most points at the end of each round wins. But there are twists and turns along the way, of course. For example, some cards can be used to decrease the point value of another player’s card.

Taco vs Burrito is surprisingly strategic and a ton of fun to play. Definitely check it out — and don’t forget the Taco vs Burrito expansion pack!

Taco vs Burrito - The Wildly Popular Surprisingly Strategic Card Game Created by a 7 Year Old -… List Price: $24.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $5.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Taco vs Burrito Foodie Edition Expansion Pack - Requires Taco vs Burrito Core Game to Play - Ca… Price: $12.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Abacus Brands Dino Dig VR

Image source: Abacus Brands

Abacus Brands Dino Dig VR is just as amazing as it sounds. It’s a virtual reality game… with dinosaurs!

First, there’s a virtual reality element to the kit. Kids can use the included VR goggles to walk among the dinosaurs in eight different experiences.

Then, there’s a physical element. Using the included “dig-out rock” and tools, children can actually excavate miniature dinosaur fossils and assemble them into a 10-inch T-Rex skeleton!

This is an awesome gift idea that any kid should love. And if they don’t, you’ll love playing with it yourself.

Abacus Brands Dino Dig VR - Virtual Reality Kids Science Kit, Book and Interactive STEM Learnin… Price: $34.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

HYODREAM 3D Moon Lamp

Image source: HYODREAM

The HYODREAM 3D Moon Lamp is a terrific gift for young children. Plenty of older kids will undoubtedly enjoy it, too.

At its core, the 3D Moon Lamp is a fun night light that casts a warm, colorful glow in a child’s room. But it’s also a fun toy since it’s battery-powered and can glow for up to 24 hours on a charge.

This Moon lamp is smooth to the touch, but it has a realistic Moon pattern on it that looks so realistic. The included remote lets you switch between 16 different colors and adjust the lamp’s brightness. There’s also a mode that periodically changes the color of the lamp.

HYODREAM 3D Moon Lamp Kids Night Light Galaxy Lamp 16 Colors LED Light with Rechargeable Batter… List Price:$26.99 Price:$22.89 You Save:$4.10 (15%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Crazy Forts! Buildable Play Fort

Image source: Crazy Forts

Do you remember when you were a kid and you used to build a fort out of couch cushions and bed sheets? Well, fort-building technology has come a long way since then.

Crazy Forts! Buildable Play Fort is a 69-piece set that includes 44 sticks to build a framework and 25 balls that form joints to hold the sticks together. Then, all you need to add is a few sheets and blankets, plus some imagination.

Kids can use the kit to build a house, a tunnel, a castle, an igloo, or so many other things. It’s a blast to play with, and it has an added benefit. It’s even more fun when you play with friends or siblings, so it encourages kids to play together.

Crazy Forts! 69 Piece Buildable Indoor/Outdoor Play Fort Playset, DIY, Build Your Own, STEAM to… List Price: $69.95 Price: $43.71 You Save: $26.24 (38%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Buddha Board Art Set

Image source: Buddha Board

Most art is meant to be enjoyed forever. But the art you make with the Buddha Board Art Set is meant to be fleeting.

The Buddha Board is a great gift for older children and teenagers. It consists of a board and base, along with a paintbrush.

Fill the base with water and dip the brush to paint anything you want on the board. But this art isn’t meant to be savored — within about three minutes, your masterpiece will fade away.

Here’s an excerpt from the description: “This is the Original Buddha Board; It is inspired by the Zen idea of living in the moment. This waterboard painting set uses only water and our classic drawing board as you create beautiful works of art, that fade away, as it dries. Using a Buddha Board kit will help you achieve mindfulness. The mind is everything, what you think you become.”

The Original Buddha Board Art Set: Water Painting w/ Bamboo Brush & Stand for Mindfulness Medit… Price: $37.95 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

SHASHIBO Shape Shifting Box

Image source: Fun In Motion Toys

You’ve probably come across products in the past that are similar to the SHASHIBO Shape Shifting Box. But nothing else out there is quite like it.

It’s a nifty little puzzle box the size of a baseball that comes in 19 different patterns. Using a variety of moves, you can transform the simple box into one of 70 different shapes. Magnets inside each of the pieces hold the shapes as they form.

You can also take things to the next level by combining more than one Shashibo to create larger shapes. It’s so cool!

With more than 30,000 5-star reviews, this is one of the best-selling puzzle toys on Amazon’s whole site.

SHASHIBO Shape Shifting Box - Award-Winning, Patented Fidget Cube w/ 36 Rare Earth Magnets - Ex… List Price: $26.99 Price: $25.00 You Save: $1.99 (7%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Pokemon Assorted Cards (50-Pack)

Image source: Littleroot Games

If you have a Pokemon lover on your gift list this year, your job is pretty easy when it comes to gift ideas. You’re obviously going to want a Pokemon-themed gift, and it doesn’t get any better than Pokemon cards.

The bottom line is that Pokemon cards need no introduction. They’ve been a craze for years, and they’re not going anywhere anytime soon. If a card-collecting game can manage to stay this popular for this long in the digital age, you know it’s something special.

Pokémon Assorted Cards, 50 Pieces List Price: $15.99 Price: $5.44 You Save: $10.55 (66%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Play-Doh Slime (30-Pack)

Image source: Play-Doh

Play-Doh is a kids’ toy that has definitely stood the test of time. Original Play-Doh is still just as much fun to play with as it was decades ago. But new types of Play-Doh have also come along over the years, and Play-Doh Slime is one of the most popular ones.

It’s Play-Doh, but Slime.

“Ooey gooey fun for kids” is the best way to describe it, and you get 30 individual cans in this pack. You can see all of the included colors in the image above. Also of note, Play-Doh Slime is recommended for kids 3 years and older.

Play-Doh Slime 30 Can Pack - Assorted Rainbow Colors for Ages 3 & Up (Amazon Exclusive) List Price: $28.99 Price: $26.41 You Save: $2.58 (9%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Baby Shark Bath Squirt Toy (4-Pack)

Image source: WowWee

If you want a little token gift to give to a very young child, there are a few good gift ideas in this big gift guide. Here’s one more: Baby Shark Bath Squirt Toys.

Parents are always looking for things that will keep their babies occupied during bathtime. That makes these cute little Squirt Toys as much a give for them as they are for the child.

Baby Shark Bath Squirt Toys use bright, attention-grabbing colors and big eyes to draw kids’ attention. Then, use a toy to squirt a little water near them and you’ll seal the deal. This pack comes with four floating toys and it’s recommended for children 6 months and up.

Baby Shark Bath Squirt Toy 4-Pack Big Show! List Price: $9.99 Price: $8.99 You Save: $1.00 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Bluey Bingo 16-Inch Stuffed Animal

Image source: Bluey

It goes without saying that stuffed animals are always great gift ideas for young kids. But how do you ensure that you choose something they’re going to love?

The Bluey Bingo 16-Inch Stuffed Animal is an adorable stuffed animal that is universally beloved. It has a 4.9-star rating overall on Amazon, which is practically unheard of.

Children love Bingo because he’s plush and cuddly, but also larger than most stuffed animals. At 16 inches tall, there’s plenty of Bingo to cuddle.

This stuffed animal is recommended for children 36 months and up, and it will instantly become any kid’s new best friend.

Bluey - Bingo 16" Stuffed Animal - Playtime & Naptime Companion | Jumbo Size, Soft Deluxe Mater… Price: $19.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Gift Ideas for Pet Owners

All pet owners love their pets to some extent. But for some, pets are an obsession. I even know a few people out there who quite possibly love their pets more than their own children!

If you’re looking for gift ideas for a particularly enamored pet owner, there are several different directions you can go. You get a gift that’s practical and makes their life easier. Or, you can get something that’s fun for your recipient as well as their pet.

No matter what type of gift ideas you’re looking for, we’ve got you covered in this section of our gift guide.

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover

Image source: ChomChom

Every pet hair remover claims to be the best pet hair remover. But there can be only one, and this is it.

People swear by the ChomChom Pet Hair Remover. And for good reason. This handy device is so simple yet so effective.

All you do is rub it back and forth on your couches, carpets, rugs, and so on. The unique design snatches up all the pet hair and dumps it into a little compartment behind the brush. When you’re done, just empty it into the garbage.

With more than 92,000 5-star reviews on Amazon alone, this is by far one of the most beloved tools a pet owner can get. It’s also one of the best gift ideas for any pet owner… unless they have a pet fish or something.

ChomChom Pet Hair Remover - Reusable Cat and Dog Hair Remover for Furniture, Couch, Carpet, Car… Price: $28.95 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Petcube Bites 2 Lite Interactive Pet Camera

Image source: Petcube

Some inventions are so awesome that you know the moment you see one that you need it in your life. That’s how pet owners often feel about the Petcube Bites 2 Lite Interactive Pet Camera.

First, it’s a Wi-Fi camera that lets you keep an eye on your dog or cat while you’re away from home. It delivers a crystal-clear 1080p Full HD video stream to your phone no matter where you are in the world.

Second, it’s a two-way radio so you can talk to your pet and even hear them if they respond.

And third, it’s an interactive treat dispenser. You can set it to dispense treats on a schedule and record the fun. Or, you can hop into the app and trigger the treat dispenser while you watch live!

This is definitely the greatest pet monitor you’ll come across. And it’s easily one of the best gift ideas for any pet owner on your list.

Petcube Bites 2 Lite Interactive WiFi Pet Monitoring Camera with Phone App and Treat Dispenser,… List Price: $149.00 Price: $109.95 You Save: $39.05 (26%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

ANGRY ORANGE Pet Stain & Odor Eliminator Spray

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

ANGRY ORANGE Pet Stain & Odor Eliminator Spray is the gift that keeps on giving.

When it comes to pet dogs and cats, accidents happen. It’s inevitable. Whether it’s poop, urine, or vomit, it often leaves unsightly stains and gross odors behind.

That’s where ANGRY ORANGE Pet Stain & Odor Eliminator Spray comes in. One spray handles stains and uses enzymes to get rid of any trace of the accident. Then the odor eliminator spray leaves everything smelling like citrus!

ANGRY ORANGE has more than 67,000 5-star reviews because it does exactly what it’s supposed to do. And it smells so good that I’ve actually found myself waiting for reasons to use it!

ANGRY ORANGE Pet Stain and Odor Remover - 2 Spray Pack - 32 oz Dog, Ferret, Rabbit & Cat Urine… Price: $39.94 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

ANGRY ORANGE Pet Odor Eliminator for Strong Odor - Citrus Deodorizer for Strong Dog Urine or Ca… Price: $19.97 ($19.97 / Count) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

AFP Automatic Ball Launcher

Image source: AFP

Are you looking for some gift ideas that a pet owner will love just as much as their pet? If the pet in question is a dog then you definitely need to check out the AFP Automatic Dog Ball Launcher.

This thing is awesome!

Playing fetch with your pup is so much fun… until it isn’t. You always seem to get tuckered out long before your dog is. That’s why the AFP Automatic Dog Ball Launcher is so great.

In a nutshell, this brilliant device lets your dog play fetch with himself or herself.

With minimal effort, a motivated dog will learn to use the launcher in no time. All they have to do is drop the ball into the opening in the back of the launcher. A few seconds later, they’re off to the races as the machine shoots the ball 10 feet, 20 feet, or 30 feet depending on how you configure it.

How cool is that?!

AFP Automatic Dog Ball Launcher Automatic Ball Launcher for Dogs Interactive Puppy Pet Ball Ind… List Price: $125.99 Price: $109.99 You Save: $16.00 (13%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Typecase AirTag Dog Collar Holder

Image source: Typecase

The Typecase AirTag Dog Collar Holder is a great gift idea for any dog owner who might appreciate some peace of mind.

As the name suggests, it’s a simple little AirTag holder that slips onto a dog collar. It’s made of waterproof silicone and obviously serves one purpose: Keep the AirTag attached to the dog.

That way, in the event that the dog runs away, the owner can use the Find My app on their iPhone to track down the lost dog. This is the sort of gift that you never want to need, but it instantly becomes the most valuable thing in the world when you do have to use it.

Also, if you’re looking for another design option that’s highly rated, the Pup Culture AirTag Dog Collar Holder is also a terrific option.

Air tag Dog Collar Holder(2 Pack), Silicone Pet Collar Case for Apple Airtags, Anti-Lost Air Ta… Price: $9.99 ($5.00 / Count) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Pup Culture Airtag Dog Collar Holder, Protective Airtag Case for Dog Collar, Airtag Loop for GP… List Price: $15.00 Price: $9.98 You Save: $5.02 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Proscenic P11 Vacuum & Pet Grooming Accessory Kit

Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

This two-part gift will be a total game-changer for any pet owner on your list. In fact, it might be one of the best gift ideas you ever come across.

First, you have the Proscenic P11 cordless stick vacuum. This is a terrific model that costs way less than comparable vacuums from big-name brands. It’ll get plenty of use on its own, but here comes the good part:

There’s an optional Proscenic Pet Grooming Kit that goes along with it!

Proscenic’s grooming kit comes with all the basics, including an electric hair trimmer, four guard combs of different lengths, a grooming brush, and a deshedding brush.

But the best part is that they all connect to a hose, which attaches to the vacuum. That means all the hair gets sucked right up instead of getting all over everything in a 20-foot radius!

Proscenic P11 Smart Cordless Vacuum Cleaner, Up to 60mins Runtime, Handheld Vacuum with 30KPA S… List Price: $259.99 Price: $179.99 You Save: $80.00 (31%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Proscenic Pet Grooming Kit (Hair Clipper/Brush/Comb/Soft Tube) ONLY for P11 Smart/ P11/ P10 PRO… List Price: $79.00 Price: $59.00 You Save: $20.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Embark Breed Identification Dog DNA Test

Image source: Embark

I wasn’t a big proponent of dog DNA tests at first. But then someone got me one as a gift and we used it on our adopted pup

Well, guess what: none of the breeds that came back in the DNA test were mentioned by the rescue we adopted him from. But when I look at him now, I can totally see characteristics from each of the breeds!

The Embark Breed Identification Dog DNA Test is an awesome gift for owners of rescued dogs. Embark says it uses more than 230,000 and screens for more than 350 different breeds. According to the company, that makes it the most accurate test on the market.