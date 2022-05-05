Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra review: A robot vacuum like nothing you’ve ever seen

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

I rarely begin any articles with a conclusion. But there’s no reason to mince words when it comes to the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra robot vacuum.

The bottom line is this: Roborock’s brand new S7 MaxV Ultra is like nothing you’ve ever seen before. With a few key exceptions that I’ll explain, this is by far the best robot vacuum and mop hybrid on the planet.

It’s insanely powerful and picks up nearly any dirt and debris you can throw at it. It’s also smart enough to know when to vacuum, when to mop, and when to do both.

The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra empties itself, cleans itself, and washes its own mopping pad so you don’t have to. It also ejects dirty water into a special reservoir when it’s done mopping. Beyond that, however, it even refills itself with clean water!

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra Robot Vacuum & Mop Rating: 4 Stars Self-emptying is nothing new when it comes to robot vacuums. Robot mops with self-draining and refilling features are less common. The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra has both features, plus it actually washes its own mopping pad. Plus, it’s one of the most powerful autonomous vacuums on the market. BGR may receive a commission BGR may receive a commission Pros Powerful vacuuming with 5100Pa of suction

VibraRise mop scrubs hard flooring and rises to avoid rugs

Empties itself, drains and refills itself, and washes itself Cons Astronomical price tag means it's out of reach for many shoppers Buy from Amazon Buy from Walmart

You’ve never seen anything else that’s quite like the new flagship Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra robot vacuum. Unfortunately, most people reading this likely shouldn’t buy one just yet. That’s because all this incredible tech comes at a heft price.

This brilliant new robot vacuum retails for a whopping $1,399.99, making it one of the most expensive models on the planet.

Of note, anyone looking for something much cheaper and handheld should check out our recent LEVOIT VortexIQ 40 cordless stick vacuum review. It’s awesome, and it’s on sale for $199.99 today!

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra does it all

You’ve seen robot vacuums that empty themselves into a special dock. The Roomba i3+ EVO is a popular example that’s discounted right now at Amazon.

I would bet you’ve also seen models with the newer self-cleaning mop feature. The Narwal T10 was one of the first, and it’s also still one of our favorites.

But it’s quite rare to find a model that does both. And until now, there were no options that also refill themselves and actually scrub their own mopping pads.

The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra robot vacuum & mop does all that and more. It truly is like nothing you’ve ever seen before.

Image source: Roborock

Vacuum performance

I’ve been testing the S7 MaxV Ultra for a few weeks now, and I am thoroughly impressed. It’s rare to find a jack of all trades that actually masters most of them, too.

Where vacuuming is concerned, this model features powerful 5100Pa suction. It also has a rubber roller brush similar to what you would find on a Roomba vacuum. That means it agitates much better than robot vacuums with bristle brushes. Plus, it has the suction power to suck up just about anything in its path.

In my testing, the only area where the S7 MaxV Ultra falls short is with pet hair.

I run into the exact same problem with almost every robot vacuum I’ve ever tested. And I’ve tested dozens. On hard floors, the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra robot vacuum does a fantastic job. On carpets and rugs, however, it leaves plenty of pet hair behind.

Many pet owners won’t run into this problem. But my dog sheds constantly and has long hair that works its way into carpets and rugs. So far, there’s only one robot vacuum that can handle my pup: The Roomba s9+.

Roborock S7MaxV Ultra Robot Vacuum and Sonic Mop with Empty Wash Fill Dock Price: $1,399.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Mopping performance

This is where the S7 MaxV Ultra really shines. In a nutshell, Roborock’s new S7 MaxV Ultra is the single best robot mop on the planet.

Image source: Roborock Like other flagship models from Roborock, this model has the company’s special VibraRise mopping tech. It serves two main purposes.

First, VibraRise vibrates at a rate of 3,000 times per minute as your robot mops your floors. This helps it scrub more efficiently than most other models. Then, when the S7 MaxV Ultra senses a rug or carpet, it automatically raises the mopping pad and switches to vacuum-only mode.

As with earlier Roborock flagship models, I found that the S7 MaxV Ultra’s mopping is best-in-class. It scrubs the floor better than any other hybrid vacuum and mop I’ve tried.

Dog drool, mud, and even light food spills were no match for this awesome autonomous mop. And trust me, I threw everything I could think of at this little robot while I was testing it.

But the real fun takes place when this Roborock robot finishes cleaning and returns to its dock.

Roborock S7MaxV Ultra Robot Vacuum and Sonic Mop with Empty Wash Fill Dock Price: $1,399.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra self-cleaning performance

One of the first things you’ll notice about the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra robot vacuum when you first get it is that the dock is huge. It’s by far the biggest docking station I have ever seen.

If you have the space for it, however, it’s more than worth dealing with the size.

Image source: Roborock As you can see, the S7 MaxV Ultra dock has not one, not two, but three different compartments on top.

Moving from left to right, the first small compartment houses dirty water. Then the middle compartment is filled with clean water. When the Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra is done mopping, the dirty water is sucked out of it while a special brush on the bottom of the dock cleans the mopping pad.

You read that correctly, by the way. This robot mop doesn’t just empty out the dirty water and refill itself with clean water. It actually scrubs and washes its own mopping pad so you don’t have to!

And finally, the large compartment on the right houses Roborock’s auto-empty debris bags. The company says you can go up to seven weeks before you have to change the bag.

Your mileage will obviously vary depending on how dirty your home gets — and how much your pets shed. I’ve been testing this model for a few weeks now, and it’s nowhere close to being full.

Roborock S7MaxV Ultra Robot Vacuum and Sonic Mop with Empty Wash Fill Dock Price: $1,399.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

The bottom line

As I wrote earlier, I sort of began this review with the conclusion. The Roborock S7 MaxV Ultra robot vacuum & mop is incredible. You won’t find a better combo vacuum and mop on the market. Period.

That being said, I definitely wouldn’t recommend it to everyone. And you shouldn’t expect to see this model in homes around the world anytime soon.

Roborock’s S7 MaxV Ultra is far too expensive for many people out there. At $1,399.99, it’s one of the most expensive robot vacuums in the world.

Is it worth that ultra-high price? Well, the answer to that question is complicated.

When you compare this price tag to other robot vacuum & mop combos with self-cleaning features, it’s not so crazy. Rival models typically retail for between $900 and $1,100, and they can’t touch the S7 MaxV Ultra’s performance.

Still, $1,399.99 is a very tough pill to swallow. You’re paying a big premium because this technology is so new.

My advice is this: unless you have plenty of expendable income, wait until you can pick it up on sale. Based on past Roborock releases, you should be able to save at least $100 to $200 within the next few months.

Roborock S7MaxV Ultra Robot Vacuum and Sonic Mop with Empty Wash Fill Dock Price: $1,399.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Go here to see this month’s best deals online!