LEVOIT VortexIQ 40 review: Legendary air purifier brand dominates vacuums, too

When one of the world’s most popular air purifier brands comes out with an impressive new product, you have to check it out. Especially when the brand is LEVOIT. And especially when the product in question is the new LEVOIT VortexIQ 40 cordless vacuum.

In a market packed with high-priced stick vacuums and cheap models that never impress, LEVOIT has struck the perfect balance. The new VortexIQ 40 stick vacuum is very affordable at $260. But it’s also very well-designed and surprisingly powerful for its price range.

And speaking of price, there’s a great discount available right now on Amazon. Clip the coupon on the product page and you can get yours for just $199.99.

Needless to say, that’s the lowest price so far for this impressive new vacuum. I’ve spent the past week testing one, so I’m going to tell you why you should definitely take advantage of this deal.

Lightweight

Great with pet hair

Very inexpensive Cons Battery drains quickly at max suction

Who is LEVOIT?

If you’re somehow unfamiliar with the brand LEVOIT, I’ll tell you everything you need to know right now.

Check out this link and you’ll see Amazon’s list of best-selling air purifiers. The air purifier market is super-hot right now, so this is obviously a very competitive space.

The #1 best-selling air purifier on Amazon right now is the LEVOIT H13, as you can see. That in itself is impressive enough. But look at the rest of the list… five of the top ten best-selling models are from LEVOIT!

The company makes some of the best air purifiers in the world, hands down. And that quality definitely carries over to the LEVOIT VortexIQ 40 cordless vacuum.

LEVOIT VortexIQ 40 quick review

Image source: LEVOIT

The new LEVOIT VortexIQ 40 cordless vacuum surprised me from the moment I received the unit LEVOIT sent me to test.

Considering the comparatively low price point, my expectations weren’t too high. I know LEVOIT is a great brand that makes terrific air purifiers, of course. But cordless stick vacuums are an entirely different beast. How can a $260 model compete with high-end vacuums that cost 3x as much?

With that in mind, I was expecting an entry-level or mid-range experience, at best. That means mediocre performance, cheap parts, and a lackluster design.

I’m happy to report that when it comes to the LEVOIT VortexIQ 40 cordless vacuum, I was wrong on all counts.

Great design, plenty of power

The VortexIQ 40 stick vacuum is very sturdy and well made. It has a great feel to it and you can tell from the weight that it’s a high-quality product. It’s not too heavy, mind you. But it definitely has some heft compared to cheap vacuum models.

According to LEVOIT, the VortexIQ 40 cordless vacuum offers up to 23 kPa of suction. That’s just a number on a page, however. What does it really mean?

In my tests, the VortexIQ 40 picked up all the dirt and dust in its path. It defaults to Auto Mode when you first use it, which means the suction adjusts on its own when it needs to increase or decrease.

Image source: LEVOIT

This model has an infrared sensor inside that measures how much debris is being sucked up. That way, it can give the vacuum a temporary power boost when it needs to.

I found it to be very responsive while I was testing it. As soon as I hit an area with lots of dirt or dog hair, the VortexIQ 40 vacuum immediately cranked up the power.

This model also has LED lighting so you can see the mess as you clean. Plus, it comes with several accessories in addition to the main brush head.

The LEVOIT VortexIQ 40 is great with pet hair

Speaking of pet hair, this is definitely the part that impressed me most.

Most lower-cost vacuums I test have a very difficult time with pet hair. I have a dog that sheds constantly, and his hair is long enough to really cause problems.

I was very surprised to find that that LEVOIT VortexIQ 40 cordless vacuum picked up most of my dog’s hair in one pass. Most other vacuums take at least a few passes to get it all.

Even when the debris bin was getting full, the VortexIQ 40 still continued to pick up pet hair better than most other models I’ve tested.

The one thing I will note is that the roller brush did retain a bunch of dog hair. It didn’t affect performance, however. I actually didn’t even notice it until I was done vacuuming. And thankfully, the roller is very easy to remove. It only took me about 30 seconds to pull off all the dog hair that was wrapped around it.

As for the debris bin, it’s very easy to empty. You can also remove it from the vacuum with one simple twist to clear out any lingering dust or pet hair.

Special LEVOIT VortexIQ 40 launch deal

Image source: LEVOIT

There’s no question that the LEVOIT VortexIQ 40 cordless vacuum is an impressive model. The company’s approach to stick vacuums appears to be the same as its approach to air purifiers: High quality, low cost.

And right now, there’s a special deal that makes your cost even lower.

The VortexIQ 40 stick vacuum listing on Amazon has a special coupon you can clip. This limited-time offer slashes $60 off the price of the VortexIQ 40. That’s a big discount and it cuts your cost to just $199.99.

You can also buy it directly from LEVOIT, but you won’t get the $60 discount.

It’s hard to believe you can get a cordless stick vacuum this impressive at that price. It’s powerful and well-made, and the battery lasts for up to 40 minutes.

I also really like that you don’t have to hold the trigger down the whole time you’re vacuuming. Tap it once to turn the LEVOIT VortexIQ 40 on and again to turn it off. That’s how all stick vacuums should be designed.

If you’re in the market for a new vacuum and you don’t want to spend a fortune, definitely give the VortexIQ 40 a try.

