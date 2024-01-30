Tineco Floor ONE S5 deal: Save $100 on the viral floor cleaning sensation from TikTok

Have you ever heard of the Tineco Floor ONE S5? No? It’s a game-changer and we’re going to tell you all about it. Sophisticated robot vacuums like basic Roombas are game-changers. Use one, and you’ll never need to worry about daily vacuuming again. Then there are even more advanced models like the Roborock S8 Pro Ultra or Roomba Combo J9+. With these robotic vacuums, you also get built-in mopping and sometimes even a self-washing mop pad.

As good as the S8 Pro Ultra, Combo j9+, and other comparable models are, however, there’s only so much you can do with a tiny little water tank.

On top of that, most robot vacuums advise against using cleaning solutions. Plus, they basically just smear things around since they don’t wring out the mop pads. Long story short, you still need to mop your hard floors regularly even if you have the best robot vacuum and mop out there.

Once you meet Tineco’s Floor ONE S5 wet/dry vacuum, however, you’ll never view mopping as a hassle again. And right now, you can save $100 on this awesome best-seller from Tineco.

Viral TikTok sensation

If the name Tineco sounds familiar, it’s because you’ve probably seen the company’s floor cleaners before. Older models like the Tineco iFLOOR One S3 ($40 off right now) went mega-viral on TikTok.

Here’s one of several viral TikTok videos that feature these awesome floor cleaners:

These videos have been viewed millions of times, and for good reason. Tineco’s electric floor cleaners are awesome. As good as the older models are, however, the newer Tineco Floor ONE S5 smart floor cleaner leaves them all in the dust.

It has so many fantastic upgrades that anyone familiar with these floor cleaners will love.

Tineco’s upgraded floor cleaner

The new Floor ONE S5 wet/dry vac is a vacuum and mop in one, and it’s better at cleaning than any of its predecessors. It has a new design that improves upon niggles from earlier models, and it has more capacity.

The water tank is larger, and the dirty water tank is bigger. There are also new battery optimizations that let the ONE S5 run for 35 minutes per charge. That’s more than enough time to clean all the hard floors in your home.

One feature we love is the iLoop ring on the LED display. When the floor cleaner senses wet or dry dirt, the ring turns red. Once the mess is all cleaned up, it turns blue.

The roller has been upgraded with a better design. It reaches further into corners now, and hair and debris don’t get stuck as easily.

And best of all, there’s a self-cleaning feature! The ONE S5 cleans itself when you’re done, and then you just have to empty out the dirty water tank and rinse it. How great is that?

I couldn’t believe how well the Tineco Floor ONE S5 smart floor cleaner worked in my tests. It cleaned dry and wet messes with ease, and my floors were dry and streak-free in minutes. I can’t see myself ever using a traditional mop again.

Actually, that’s not entirely true. The one unavoidable weakness of floor cleaners like this is the fact that they’ll never be able to fit in really tight spaces. That means you’re still going to have to clean behind toilets with a regular mop, for example.

The Tineco Floor ONE S5 is available on Tineco’s website and at Best Buy. It can also be found on Amazon where it’s $100 off right now. There are newer S6 and even S7 versions now, but the S5 is still the model that I use personally in my home. For me, the minor upgrades on newer models aren’t worth the added expense.