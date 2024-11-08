Today’s deals: $169 AirPods Pro 2, $898 Hisense 75-inch TV, $68 Furbuster, $649 Google Pixel 9, more

We found so many spectacular daily deals for you on Friday that we almost don’t know where to start. Our readers are definitely going to pounce on Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 while they’re on sale for $1 over their all-time low price. Also, you can score a Hisense 75-inch ULED TV for just $897.99. And if you’re shopping for a new Android phone, Google’s Pixel 9 is $150 off at $649 unlocked.
Plus, there are two particularly great promos happening right now that you’ll definitely want to check out:
- T-Mobile: Get 4 new iPhone 16 On Us with Apple Intelligence and 4 lines for $25/line
- Exclusive deal: Buture VAC01 cordless vacuum is only $151.99 (reg. $460) with coupon code VAC01BGR
Keep reading to learn more about all of our favorite daily deals on Friday, November 8.
Buture VAC01 Upgraded Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 550W 45KPA 60mins with Wall-Mount Charge and Self-Standing $151.99 (reg. $460)
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — T-MOBILE EXCLUSIVE: Get 4 new iPhone 16 On Us with Apple Intelligence and 4 lines for $25/line
- Score a Hisense U7 smart ULED TV with a massive 75-inch screen for just $897.99 on sale
- You can also save $802 on a Sony BRAVIA 8 smart OLED TV
- Google’s hot new Pixel 9 AI-powered smartphone is $150 off at $649
- 🎉 Exclusive deal: Buture VAC01 cordless vacuum is only $151.99 (reg. $460) with coupon code VAC01BGR
- The super popular BLACK+DECKER dustbuster furbuster is down to $68.28, which helps explain why more than 10,000 people have bought one in the past month
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- AirPods Pro 2: $169.99 (reg. $249) ($1 over the all-time low)
- AirPods 4: $119 (reg. $129) (all-time low price)
- AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation: $167.99 (reg. $179) (all-time low price)
- iPad mini 6: $349.99 (reg $499) (discontinued, last chance to save!)
- Apple Watch Series 10: $366 (reg. $399)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 Black Titanium: $720.89 (reg. $799)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 Natural Titanium: $749 (reg. $799)
- M2 MacBook Air 13-inch: $749 (reg. $999)
- AirTag 4-pack: From $83.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- iPad 9th-Gen: $199.99 (reg. $329)
- iPad 10th-Gen: $299 (reg. $399)
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Pick up a free Echo Pop AND a free Amazon Smart Plug ($65 value) when you buy a pre-lit artificial Christmas tree starting at $99!
- Reolink’s hot new Argus 4 Pro dual-lens home security camera is down to $159.99 instead of $220
- The stunning LG G4 evo OLED TV is 31% for the 55-inch model and 32% off if you bump up to the 65-inch model
- These special promos get you Amazon credit and savings:
- 60,000+ people have bought this Crock-Pot slow cooker in the past month, and now it’s on sale for $34.99
- The entry-level Bose TV Speaker is on sale for only $199
- Want a big upgrade? Check out the Bose Smart Soundbar for $399 (20% off) or the Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar for $719 (20% off)
- Renewed Nintendo Switch OLED consoles in excellent condition start at just $281 right now
- The Fitbit Charge 6 is on sale for $99.95, or upgrade to a smartwatch with deals on the Fitbit Versa 4 ($80 off) and the Fitbit Sense 2 ($70 off)
- The Shark HP152 air purifier and the larger Shark HP301 air purifier with NeverChange HEPA air filters are up to $100 off right now!
- Note that “NeverChange” filters still need to be changed every 5 years, which is awesome, but it’s obviously not “never” — I guess Shark has the same marketing department that came up with Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving”
- Roomba robot vacuum deals start at just $149 for the new Roomba Vac Q0120
- Shark’s IX141 cordless stick vacuum is perfect for pet hair, and it’s down to $199.99 today
- The #1 best-selling TP-Link RE315 WiFi extender is on sale for just $22.94
- You can also upgrade to the WiFi 6 model for only $44.99
More deals to check out
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.
Buture VAC01 Upgraded Cordless Vacuum Cleaner 550W 45KPA 60mins with Wall-Mount Charge and Self-Standing $151.99 (reg. $460)