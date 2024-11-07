Today’s deals: $30 in Amazon credit, $149 Roomba, $100 Fitbit, $180 Ninja CREAMi Deluxe, more

Thursday’s featured deals include a pair of offers that combine to get you $30 in Amazon credit and savings. You’ll also find Roomba robot vacuums on sale from $149, Fitbits on sale from $99.95, and the Ninja CREAMi Deluxe for just $179.95 instead of $250. That’s the price Costco charges for this best-selling ice cream maker that I’m totally obsessed with!
You’ll find those deals and more in this roundup of the best sales on Thursday, November 7.
Top Deals of the Day
- 🚨 DEAL SHOWCASE 🚨 — Pick up a free Echo Pop AND a free Amazon Smart Plug ($65 value) when you buy a pre-lit artificial Christmas tree starting at $99!
- Check out these special promos that get you Amazon credit and savings:
- The Ninja CREAMi Deluxe ice cream maker that I’m obsessed with is on sale for $179.95, down from $250 — hurry though, because it looks like it’s about to sell out
- Roomba robot vacuum deals start at just $149 for the new Roomba Vac Q0120
- The Fitbit Charge 6 is on sale for $99.95, or upgrade to a smartwatch with deals on the Fitbit Versa 4 ($80 off) and the Fitbit Sense 2 ($70 off)
- 🍎 APPLE DEALS 🍎
- Apple Watch Series 10: $366 (reg. $399)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 Black Titanium: $720.89 (reg. $799)
- Apple Watch Ultra 2 Natural Titanium: $749 (reg. $799)
- M2 MacBook Air 13-inch: $749 (reg. $999)
- iPad mini 6: $349.99 (reg $499) (discontinued, last chance to save!)
- iPad 9th-Gen: $199.99 (reg. $329)
- iPad 10th-Gen: $299 (reg. $399)
- AirPods Pro 2: $189.99 (reg. $249)
- AirPods 4: $119 (reg. $129) (all-time low price)
- AirPods 4 with Active Noise Cancellation: $167.99 (reg. $179) (all-time low price)
- AirTag 4-pack: From $83.99 (reg. $99) at Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy
- Check out more of the best Apple deals in our guide
- 🚀 TRENDING SALES 🚀
- Get the Windows 11-powered Acer Aspire 3 laptop with 8GB of RAM and a 128GB NVMe SSD on sale for $279.99 — 7,000+ people have bought one in the past month alone
- The stunning LG G4 evo OLED TV is 31% for the 55-inch model and 32% off if you bump up to the 65-inch model
- 60,000+ people have bought this Crock-Pot slow cooker in the past month, and now it’s on sale for $34.99
- The entry-level Bose TV Speaker is on sale for only $199
- Want a big upgrade? Check out the Bose Smart Soundbar for $399 (20% off) or the Bose Smart Ultra Soundbar for $719 (20% off)
- Renewed Nintendo Switch OLED consoles in excellent condition start at just $281 right now
- Reolink’s hot new Argus 4 Pro dual-lens home security camera is down to $159.99 instead of $220
- Keurig K-Express coffee makers start at just $59.99 right now
- More than 8,000 people bought the Ninja Air Fryer Pro XL in the past month alone on Amazon, and now it’s on sale for $89.99 instead of $170
- Everyone’s going nuts for the Philips Norelco OneBlade 360, which is on sale for $29.96 — 30,000+ people have bought one in the past month alone!
- Upgrade to the Norelco Philips OneBlade 360 Pro for $49.96 instead of $57
- The #1 best-selling TP-Link RE315 WiFi extender is on sale for just $22.94
- You can also upgrade to the WiFi 6 model for only $44.99
- The Shark HP152 air purifier and the larger Shark HP301 air purifier with NeverChange HEPA air filters are up to $100 off right now!
- Note that “NeverChange” filters still need to be changed every 5 years, which is awesome, but it’s obviously not “never” — I guess Shark has the same marketing department that came up with Tesla’s “Full Self-Driving”
- Bose QuietComfort Ultra wireless noise cancelling headphones are $100 off at $329, matching the best price ever
- Shark’s IX141 cordless stick vacuum is perfect for pet hair, and it’s down to $199.99 today
More deals to check out
Below, you’ll find some of the most popular deals that our readers are currently taking advantage of.