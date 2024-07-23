Yeedi M12 Pro+ Robot Vacuum Review: Ultimate Cleaning

M12 Pro+ Rating: 5 Stars All-in-one robot vacuum and mop that cleans really nicely. Skip To Our Expert Review Rating: 5 Stars Skip To Our Expert Review Pros Easy to use

There are hundreds if not thousands of robot vacuums on the market today. I would know! And as crazy as it is to think about, 20 years ago, robot vacuums didn’t even exist. Now, I’m reviewing a top-of-the-line model from Yeedi that is packed with so much technology, sensors, and software, that it’s making my head explode.

This new model, called the Yeedi M12 Pro+, seems like a strong contender for the ultimate robot vacuum. But can it take the cleaning prize? Let’s dive in and see.

Overview

Most people still use traditional vacuum cleaners, doing crazy and wild things like manual labor, emptying dustbins, all the while exposing themselves to fine dust particles and allergens. And we haven’t even started talking about mopping yet.

Yeedi, a rising brand in the world of robot vacuums, has included a bunch of improvements over previous versions in the M12 Pro+ model. Touted as the most advanced all-in-one robot vacuum, this one is packed with features designed to revolutionize your daily cleaning tasks.

TruEdge Adaptive Edge Mopping System

One of the first standout features of the Yeedi M12 Pro+ is the TruEdge Adaptive Edge Mopping System. This tech allows the mop to seamlessly extend and retract in real-time, changing its distance based on the shape of the edge it’s mopping. With a seemingly-impressive 1mm edge accuracy and 98% improved coverage, this new feature tries to make sure that your robot vacuum cleans every nook and cranny of your home, including really tricky corners and floor edges caused by odd-shaped furniture, HVAC vents, or any other non standard element.

When encountering a right angle, the TruEdge system guides the robot vac along a polygonal route, providing complete coverage of corner edges. This is a significant improvement over traditional robot vacuums, which often follow a curved route and leave behind areas with missed cleaning. I have tried a bunch of these devices now, ever since the original Roomba, and the edge system is a very solid addition.

ZeroTangle Anti-Tangle Technology

Another impressive feature is what Yeedi calls ZeroTangle technology. By combining a unique V-shaped brush roll with a 21 degree design and dual brush combs, this system tries to prevent hair tangling of any kind. Add in anti-static bristles and an active hair separation mechanism, and you can pretty much ensure that your brush roll remains tangle-free, making this vacuum ideal for families with children and pets.

Advanced Mapping and Navigation

The M12 Pro+ showcases very high quality mapping and navigation capabilities, thanks to its TrueMapping 2.0 system. Using advanced LiDAR sensors and AI-driven algos, this robot can accurately map your home in both 2D and 3D, covering 100 square meters in only 6 minutes.

And, the TrueDetect 3D 3.0 technology utilizes 3D structured light and advanced AI for down to the millimeter-level obstacle avoidance. This effectively enabled the M12 Pro+ to navigate smoothly through various obstacles at different distances, letting the robot vacuum clean without collisions.

Powerful Cleaning

When it comes to raw cleaning power, the Yeedi M12 Pro+ doesn’t disappoint. Featuring an industry-leading 11,000 Pa suction power, this robot vacuum offers strong cleaning performance on both hard floors and also carpets. The suction power can be adjusted between four different levels in the app, and it even features an automatic power boost when dirt is detected on carpets.

All-in-One OMNI Station

The heart of the M12 Pro+ cleaning system is its ultra-compact OMNI base station that integrates a bunch of advanced features, including:

Auto-emptying into a dustbin (up to 90 days worth of dust) Hot water mop washing Auto mop lifting (9mm) for carpet detection Auto water tank refilling Hot-air mop drying Base station self-cleaning

These features work together to provide a truly hands-free cleaning experience. Your robot vacuum vacuums and mops, goes back automatically to the base station to charge, auto empties the dustbin, washes and dries the mopping pads. Wild.

The hot air drying, in particular, is a smart addition that prevents mildew and odors on the mop pads.

Smart Integration

The M12 Pro+ includes a range of smart features that make cleaning easy. The highly customizable app allows you to control suction power, the water level, and customize detailed cleaning settings. You can also use voice commands through Google Home Assistant or Amazon Alexa to start your vacuuming or mopping.

For specific and targeted cleaning, the spot cleaning feature allows you to manually position the robot at a desired location, and it will clean a 1.5m x 1.5m area. The app also supports multi-floor map storage for homes with multiple stories.

Battery Life

Featuring a 5200mAh battery that provides up to 290 minutes of cleaning per charge is impressive for its class. And safety-wise, it features a sensor underneath that automatically identifies different types of steps to prevent falls, making it safe for use in homes with stairs.

Should you buy it?

The Yeedi M12 Pro+ represents a big leap forward in the world of robot vacuums. With its advanced features, intelligent integration, and all-in-one design, this model is an awesome choice for convenience, efficiency, and innovation in home cleaning. Whether you have pets, children, multiple floor types, or just want the most thorough clean possible, the M12 Pro+ is definitely worth considering as your next robotic vacuum.