Segway ZT3 Pro Review: The Ultimate Road Warrior

Throttling right into it, the Segway ZT3 Pro is a beast of an e-scooter that’s designed to hammer through any terrain you throw at it. With its robust full-suspension frame, 11-inch all-terrain tubeless tires, and an insane 1600W motor, this thing is built for adventure and speed. Ride with me as I take you through this brand new model that’s being introduced today.

Build Quality & Design

As I opened the box of the ZT3 Pro for the first time, I immediately noticed the sleek design. I have reviewed tons of electric scooters, and while some are innovative, a lot of OEMs use the same parts, factories, and materials, leading to a bunch of similarities across the board.

This thing is different. Mad Max meets TRON, basically. Starting with the insanely cool, angled LED front lights, to the sweeping lines of the rugged frame, this screams “cyberpunk Burning Man” and it’s awesome.

The carbon-steel frame on the Segway alone stands out as both durable and weather-resistant, with a high-strength exterior body cladding made from advanced eco-friendly ASA thermoplastics. Yeah, it’s clear that Segway has put a lot of thought into designing a scooter that’s not only functional but also stylish.

The Pro’s design definitely has rugged off-road vehicle vibes, complete with hard lines and angles, and yet, despite its tough exterior, the ZT3 Pro still manages to look sleek and modern – a great blend of form and function.

One of the standout features of the ZT3 Pro is the 3-inch hexagonal LCD display. This is a Lamborghini feature compared to a Toyota. After dull display after dull display, it’s nice to see a beautifully crisp, clear, and bright one.

Located prominently on the handlebar, this display provides real-time status updates on the scooter, such as speed, battery range, mode, and more.

But I think what really sets the ZT3 Pro apart from other scooters, is its attention to detail. From the cleverly-designed handlebars, to the sturdy metal kickstand, most aspects of this model seems thoughtfully considered and included with precision vs a spray and pray or kitchen sink approach.

And let’s talk about build quality. As I began to explore the ZT3 Pro’s features and specifications, one thing became pretty clear: this scooter is built to last. The robust full-suspension frame adds good stability and control on rough or bumpy terrain, while the 11-inch all-terrain tubeless tires are designed for maximum grip. And, despite the rugged construction, it still manages to feel light and agile. I’m not kidding when I say it feels half the weight as another model I have been using.

Segway’s says the ZT3 has gone through an extensive testing process, which includes over 3,100 miles of human-piloted road tests, more than 180 quality checks, and a 1,540-pound static pressure limitation test.

Performance

As I started push the accelerator on my first ride, one thing became very clear. This scooter is built for speed.

With a 1,600-watt brushless motor powering up to 24.9 miles per hour, the ZT3 Pro is one of the fastest scooters on the market. And yet, despite the impressive acceleration and top-end speed, whenever riding, you feel surprisingly stable and controlled.

Spoiler alert — going almost 25MPH on a scooter is fast.

But what really sets the ZT3 Pro apart from other ones on the market is its impressive range. With up to 43.5 miles of range on a single charge in the eco mode, this is great for longer commutes or extended off road adventures.

For charging, Segway’s Flash Charge technology allows you to add up to 6.2 miles of range in just 30 minutes.

Connectivity and Technology

What good is a great display if you can’t use it? Finally, a scooter designed for the modern rider. With its wireless Bluetooth AirLock System, upgraded battery management system (BMS 2.0), and integration with Apple’s Find My, the ZT3 Pro provides a level of convenience and connectivity above a bunch of other competitors.

AirLock is so cool. Using the Bluetooth connection on your phone and your proximity to the scooter, it will automatically lock and unlock your bike as you approach it.

Another standout feature of the smart tech capabilities is its advanced battery management system (BMS 2.0), which offers 10 layers of charging protection and ensures optimal performance even during continued use. Batteries for devices like this are a big deal, especially in cities like New York, so it’s good to see focus being put to the battery and safety systems.

Should you buy it?

If you are in the market for a high-performance scooter that can handle rough terrain in addition to flat roads, look no further than the Segway ZT3 Pro.

This thing is built for adventure and is perfect for anyone who wants a fast-powered reliable ride that can get them where they need to go.

While there are certainly a couple areas where the ZT3 Pro falls short – namely its price point and limited carrying capacity – overall, this e-scooter is an impressive feat of engineering and design. Whether you’re a seasoned off-road enthusiast or just looking for a reliable ride, the ZT3 Pro is undoubtedly worth considering.