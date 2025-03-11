Segway Ninebot Max G3 Review

Segway has long been a leader in the world of micromobility, a legacy that began with its quirky personal transporter in 1999 and evolved into a big force in electric scooters. The Ninebot Max series has been a large part of that evolution, blending reliability, range, and practicality into a package that’s earned it a loyal following. Now, with the new Ninebot Max G3, unveiled at CES 2025 and now available for pre-order, Segway is pushing the envelope further.

Aiming to cement its flagship as the ultimate daily driver for commuters, adventurers, and casual riders. Priced at $899 during the pre-order window (bumping up to $1,399), the Max G3 promises premium performance, cutting-edge tech, and a sleek redesign. But does it live up to the hype or not? After spending some time with this third-generation scooter, here’s my take.

Image source: Segway

Design and Build

At first glance, the Ninebot Max G3 feels like a pretty natural evolution of its predecessors, but with a updated twist that’s hard to ignore. The frame is crafted from a high-strength aluminum alloy, giving it a strong yet lightweight feel. It weighs roughly 54 pounds, it’s hefty but manageable. Segway claims the chassis has endured 500,000 suspension durability tests and a simulated 20,000 km of random vibrations. The matte black finish, accented with subtle red highlights, gives off a premium vibe, while the curved handlebar and wider deck (upgraded from previous models) enhance ergonomics overall.

Practicality comes through in its foldable design, which locks into place with a nice click in seconds. Making it easy for stashing in a car trunk or carrying onto public transit. At 49.8 x 22.4 x 47.6 inches unfolded, it’s not the most compact scooter out there, but the trade-off is a very spacious deck that accommodates larger feet and a stable riding stance. The IPX6 water resistance rating means it can handle splashes and light rain.

One standout feature is the 360-degree lighting system. The automatic headlight, now three times brighter than the previous model, adjusts to ambient conditions, while front and rear turn indicators sync with underglow lighting.

Image source: Segway

Performance

The Max G3 is powered by a massive 2,000-watt peak power motor. With a top speed of 28 mph, it’s very fast. On flat pavement, the throttle response is smooth yet assertive, and there’s no jarring lurch, just a steady buildup of power that makes you feel in control. Slam it down, and you’ll feel the torque kick in. Hill climbing is where the Max G3 really flexes its muscles. Segway touts its ability to tackle steep inclines, and it delivers. Off-road? It’s not designed for trails, but the 11-inch self-sealing tires and hydraulic dual suspension ride nicely over gravel and uneven pavement better than expected.

The built-in 597 Wh battery promises up to 50 miles on a single charge under ideal conditions Charging is easy, and it takes around 3.5 hours with the included AC cable.

Image source: Segway

Ride Quality

The Max G3’s ride is delightful.. The combination of the 11-inch tubeless tires and front and rear hydraulic suspension makes for a comfy experience. Potholes, sidewalk cracks, and speed bumps? Barely noticeable. On a test ride through a suburban neighborhood, I felt like I was gliding even over rough patches that would’ve not been comfortable on regular scooters.

Braking is handled by dual disc brakes. The regenerative braking adds a slight boost to range, but don’t expect a ton or recharge, it’s more of a nice-to-have than a game-changer.

Image source: Segway

Tech and Features

The Max G3 leans heavy into smart tech, and the centerpiece is its full-color TFT display. This vibrant screen delivers real-time stats like speed, battery life, trip distance, plus turn-by-turn navigation and even incoming call alerts. It’s a slick addition that feels very futuristic without being gimmicky, though bright sunlight can make it a little hard to read the display.

Segway’s AirLock system is another standout feature.. Using Bluetooth proximity via your Segway Mobility app, the scooter unlocks automatically as you approach it. No keys or codes. You can tweak the unlock distance in the app, and it pairs with Apple Find My for tracking if it’s lost or stolen.

Image source: Segway

Verdict

The Segway Ninebot Max G3 is an incredible piece of engineering and focus, combining raw power with thoughtful design to create a scooter that’s as thrilling as it is practical. The 28 mph speed and 50-mile battery range make it a standout for long commutes or around-town cruises, while the smart display, AirLock, and comfortable ride bring the experience up beyond the basics. At $899 during the pre-order period, it’s a fantastic deal. Maybe even the best value in its class right now. At $1,399 later, it’s still compelling, though the price edges closer to dual-motor monsters.

That said, it is not perfect. The weight is a pretty big drawback for anyone without an elevator or garage, and the deck could use even a bit more real estate for larger riders. If you prioritize portability over power or lighter options, another scooter might suit you better. But for those who want a do-it-all scooter that can handle hills, distance, and daily wear the Max G3 is tough to beat.