Velotric Nomad 2 E-Bike Review

Velotric has been a well-known brand in the e-bike world with its blend of performance, affordability, and a rider-focused design. The company’s latest all-terrain e-bike that promises to tackle everything from rugged trails to urban streets is the Nomad 2, and I have been testing it for a couple weeks.

Brought to market as an all-in-one for thrill-seekers, off-road explorers, and everyday commuters, the Nomad 2 features a strong 750W motor with 65-miles of range, and a ton of smart tech features like Apple Find My integration. Does it live up to the hype? I spent 2 weeks of testing this beast to find out if it’s truly the versatile powerhouse Velotric claims it to be — or maybe just another e-bike in a crowded market.

On first look, the Nomad 2 kind of seems like a love letter to riders who refuse to be accept limited terrain capability or distance. With a payload capacity of a whopping 505 lbs, towing capability up to 1000 lbs, and big, fat tires designed to drive through gravel, mud, or pavement, it’s clear Velotric is aiming for something ambitious. Let’s dive into the design, performance, tech, and overall experience to see how the Nomad 2 stacks up.

Design and Build Quality

Image source: Velotric

The Nomad 2’s frame is crafted from aluminum alloy, a material choice that strikes a balance between durability and weight. At about 70 lbs, it’s not the lightest ebike out there, but it’s not a heifer either. The frame’s geometry is designed with Velotric’s ComfortMax™ philosophy in mind, offering a low step-over height that makes mounting and dismounting a breeze, whether you’re hopping off after a trail ride or stopping at a city intersection.

From a looks-perspecitve, the Nomad 2 is a stunner. It’s available in a range of colors like Cranberry, Slate, Olive, and Midnight Blue, while the high-step version comes in Sage and Midnight Blue. Full-coverage fenders on the front and rear, and an MIK HD-compatible alloy rear rack add practical flair, making it as functional for grocery runs as it is for weekend escapes.

The Kenda 26×4.0″ puncture-resistant fat tires are the real stars of the design. These chunky tires and their durability held up impressively during my test rides over gravel paths and asphalt. Combined with an IPX6 waterproof rating, and you’ve got an ebike that laughs in the face of rain or splashes. The build quality feels premium enough, with clean welds and a cohesive aesthetic that blends rugged utility with a touch of modernism.

Performance

Image source: Velotric

The motor in the Nomad 2 is a 48V, 750W motor. That’s serious for an e-bike in this price range, and it shows. Whether climbing a hill with a 15% incline on a local trail or towing a loaded trailer (yes, I tested its 1000-lb towing claim with a boat), the Nomad 2 didn’t flinch at all. It’s classified as a Class 1/2/3 e-bike, meaning you can tweak the max speed from a pedestrian-friendly 12 MPH up to a fast 28 MPH, depending on your thirst for speed.

The range is honestly equally impressive. Velotric claims up to 65 miles on a single charge with pedal assist, and in my testing (a mix of PAS Level 1 on flat pavement and Level 3 on hills), I clocked about 58 miles before the battery needed to be recharged. Throttle-only range drops significantly — closer to 30 miles — but that’s par for the course with most ebikes. Charging the included removable battery takes about 5-6 hours, which is around average.

The fat tires and suspension make the ride feel very nice, but the tires can feel slightly sluggish on flat and paved roads at lower speeds. It’s a minor trade-off for the off-road capability, but someone sticking to city streets might notice it a bit.

Technology

Image source: Velotric

Velotric isn’t just about raw power with the Nomad 2, it’s packing some solid tech, too. The standout is SensorSwap™, which lets you toggle between Torque Mode (a smooth, intuitive power based on pedaling force) and Cadence Mode (consistent assistance based on pedaling speed). I preferred Torque Mode for the natural feel, but Cadence Mode was a godsend for casual cruising around on paved roads. Easily switching modes via the 3.5-inch full-color display is seamless, and the screen itself is bright, adjustable, and Bluetooth-enabled.



Speaking of the display, it highlights useful info such as speed, battery level, PAS settings, and a trip odometer. There’s also a USB-C port for charging your phone, which proved pretty useful during a long ride. The integrated 500-lumen front light adjusts automatically based on ambient lighting and can be also be angled for optimal visibility. The rear light also doubles as a brake and turn signal.

Apple Find My integration is a welcome feature, and pairing the bike with my iPhone took seconds. While not a feature anyone hopes to use, in an era of rampant bike theft, it’s a smart add.

Value

Image source: Velotric

Priced around $1,799, the Nomad 2 is not inexpensive, but it’s honestly a steal for what you get: a 750W motor, 65-mile range, with fat tires, hydraulic brakes, and a laundry list of smart features.

Who is it aimed at? It’s aimed squarely at adventure seekers who want an ebike that can handle rugged trails, tow stuff, or haul cargo, yet still be a reliable daily commuter. Long-distance riders and off-roaders are the focus, and it’s possible pure city-dwellers might find it overkill for short, paved roads.

Conclusion

Image source: Velotric

The Velotric Nomad 2 is a a very nice blend of ambition and execution. It’s a robust, powerful ebike that combines all-terrain capability with smart tech and surprising comfort and ride quality. Whether you’re racing down a trail, towing cargo, or biking to work, it’s a great bike. The design is thoughtful, the performance is fantastic, and the value is undeniable for riders who need an all-in-one.