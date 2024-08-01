Click to Skip Ad
Tenways CGO600 Pro Review: Sleek, slim, and one of my favorites

Jonathan S. Geller
By
Published Aug 1st, 2024 12:39PM EDT
TENWAYS CGO600
Jonathan S. Geller

CGO600

Rating: 5 Stars

Lightweight and powerful

Pros

  • Sleek and minimalist design
  • Lightweight Build
  • Carbon Belt-Drive System:
  • Impressive Battery Life

Cons

  • Stiff Ride
  • Small Brake Levers
  • Spongy Rear Brake
TENWAYS CGO600Image source: Jonathan S. Geller

Welcome back to another installation of I can’t fit anymore ebikes in my garage.

I’m your trusty reviewer, Jonathan Geller, and we’re looking at the TENWAYS CGO600 Pro model this time.

E-bikes have completely changed the cycling landscape, combining the traditional biking with the convenience of electric motor assistance. And they are all quite different. For instance, the TENWAYS bike doesn’t allow you to use only electrical assistance, you have to pedal like a regular bike all the time.

I really like this approach, especially for more of a daily cycling bike vs a large commuter.

This CGO600 Pro model priced at $1,399 has a sleek design and high-quality components. It’s a single-speed e-bike, and features a 360W rear hub motor powered by a 36V battery, promising up to 50 miles of range.

It also uses a carbon belt-drive system, which minimizes maintenance and gives you a quieter ride compared to a traditional bike chain.

TENWAYS CGO600Image source: Jonathan S. Geller

Assembly

The Tenways CGO600 Pro arrives with most components pre-assembled, making the setup process pretty straightforward. Instructions are clear and user-friendly, however, there are a few challenges to be aware of. I had trouble with the handlebars and put them on the wrong way. Also I’m pretty sure I put a reflector on the wrong way. But once the battery was dropped into the downtube and charged, the CGO600 Pro was ready to rock.

TENWAYS CGO600Image source: Jonathan S. Geller

Build Quality

I like the build quality a lot, and it helps that the bike features a sleek, minimalist design that is also incredibly sturdy. The aluminum frame, and front fork, and wheels contribute to a lightweight build that weighs the bike in at 37lbs. With the aforementioned carbon belt-drive system instead of a traditional chain, there is less maintenance, and it operates way quieter. And, the small OLED display near the left handlebar grip is easy to read, though it can be challenging to see in direct sunlight. The display shows speed, battery power, and your assist level from 1-3, and allows for setting adjustments. The removable 36V, 10 Ah Li-ion battery fits neatly into the downtube and offers up 50 miles of range!

TENWAYS CGO600Image source: Jonathan S. Geller

Performance

Overall, the TENWAYS brings solid performance as a daily bike, with a few caveats. The motor provides three levels of pedal assist, helping riders reach speeds of up to 20 mph. The motor activates quickly and smoothly, making for an enjoyable ride, especially on paved flat roads. With the lightweight frame and aggressive riding position, you can hit great, engaging rides. However, on rough surfaces, the ride can be a bit bumpy due to the stiff frame. The hydraulic disc brakes are a mixed bag. While they provide adequate stopping power, the brake levers feel small and somewhat flimsy. They seem like they are made out of metal, not plastic, but feel thin and are a tab bit too close to the handle.

TENWAYS CGO600Image source: Jonathan S. Geller

Battery and Connectivity

Let’s talk about absolutely impressive battery performance, delivering up to 53 miles on a single charge, depending on your usage and the terrain. The battery can be charged on or off the bike, and there’s an app that tracks rides and offers limited functionality. While not as feature-rich as other competitors’ apps, it does includes useful features like ride tracking and battery monitoring. The bike’s display also allows for adjusting settings and one particularly handy feature is the ability to check the charge without turning on the bike or reaching for your phone.

TENWAYS CGO600Image source: Jonathan S. Geller

Recap

The Tenways CGO600 Pro is a well-built, stylish, and compact e-bike that excels as a daily riding bike. With a minimalist design, quality components, and very solid performance, it makes it a strong contender in its price range. Potential buyers should be aware of the assembly quirks and the mixed performance of the brakes.

Despite these minor drawbacks, the CGO600 Pro offers a solid package for those looking for a reliable and attractive e-bike for daily commuting. The lightweight frame, quiet belt-drive system, and responsive motor make it a joy to ride, and its impressive battery life ensures you are always charged. Whether navigating city streets or enjoying a smooth ride on a bike path, the CGO600 Pro is a great choice.

Jonathan S. Geller
Jonathan Geller Founder, President & Editor-in-chief

Jonathan S. Geller founded Boy Genius Report, now known as BGR, in 2006. It became the biggest mobile news destination in the world by the end of 2009, and BGR was acquired by leading digital media company PMC in April 2010.

Jonathan is President of BGR Media, LLC., and Editor-in-chief of the BGR website.

What started as a side project at the age of 16, quickly transpired into 24-hour days and nights of sharing exclusive and breaking news about the mobile communications industry. BGR now reaches up to 100 million readers a month through the website, syndication partners, and additional channels.

