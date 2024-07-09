Velotric Discover 2 E-Bike Review

Discover 2 Rating: 5 Stars Comfortable, easy to use, and tons of performance. Skip To Our Expert Review Rating: 5 Stars Skip To Our Expert Review Pros Great build quality

Great build quality Comfortable to ride

Comfortable to ride Strong 750W motor

Strong 750W motor 65-mile range on single charge

65-mile range on single charge Love the color display Cons Heavy

Heavy Assembly not as straight forward as other models Buy From List Price Sale Price Velotric $1,899 $1,899 See It

Back, back again. And this time we’re looking at the Velotric Discover 2 e-bike.

It seems like every day there are some new electric bikes coming to market. The Discover 2 emerged as a pretty compelling contender, with a focus on both urban commuting and weekend adventures.

Building upon the success of the previous model, the latest from Velotric combines tech with great design, and it makes the bike appealing to seasoned e-bike enthusiasts and newcomers to electric cycling.

But does it live up to the hype? Let’s dive into my review and see how it stacks up against the competition.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

What I like most about this model is how it seems to be a very nice blend of comfort, performance, build quality, and features. Here are the stats:

Very powerful 750W motor with 75Nm of torque

An impressive 65-mile range on a single charge

Sturdy and durable build and construction

User-friendly assembly and controls

Vibrant color display visible in bright sunlight

Comfortable ride with front suspension

Multiple speed modes for various riding conditions

Weight capacity of 440 pounds and 66 lbs for load

Cons:

Relatively heavy at almost 70 pounds

Premium price point compared to entry-level e-bikes

Design & Build Quality

The Discover 2 features a sleek and modern design that doesn’t scream “electric bike” at everyone. It’s not the lowest profile, but that’s because of its versatility, not by compromise.

Available in colors like mint green, the bike’s looks are complemented by very durable build quality, in both construction and manufacturing, and weight.

The frame is built to last, with an insane weight capacity of 440 pounds (!!), ensuring it can handle rides big and small, plus additional cargo.

Being built like a tank makes the bike weigh in at 63 pounds. However, the weight is decently well-distributed, and the ride is stable and on balance.

Performance and Range

All 63 pounds (plus you and your butt) are powered by a 750W motor that spins out 75Nm of torque, giving you tons of power for hill climbs and fast acceleration. Even on the highest setting of 5, you feel a sense of refined vs raw power. You don’t feel sudden acceleration out the gate when going for a spin, but it’s powerful enough to help you up large hills with ease.

The Discover 2 comes with multiple modes for speed and settings, including an Eco mode, Trail model, and Boost. You have 5 power settings from 1-5 with 1 being the softest amount of electric motor assistance.

One of the most impressive things about the bike is the range. We’re talking up to 65 miles on a single charge. I’m not the world’s foremost expert on all electric bikes (if you guys keep sending me these bikes, maybe I might be at some point), but based on research and what I have seen, that amount of range for a ebike like this is a big deal.

We’re talking take the bike up to the weekend house on a Thursday evening levels of range.

User Experience and Controls

Assembly is straightforward, thanks to some clear instructions. I would rate the level of assembly involved at around a 4.5/10, so not too arduous. But I want to be clear, having done this around 10 times now, that I very much dislike assembling electric bikes.

The D2 features a bright color display that can be seen even in sunlight, and the control layouts are well-thought-out. A couple buttons on the left handlebar control the electric motor and modes, and there are front and rear brakes on both handlebars, and gear shifters on the right handlebar.

Comfort and Ride Quality

By far the most comfortable ebike I have tried. The front suspension fork destroys road vibrations, and the bike’s silky smooth acceleration and 5 speed modes add to a really nice and enjoyable riding experience. I have gone for rides on both paved roads and trails and have always been surprised at the level of comfort the bike offers.

Should you buy it?

Yes. The Velotric Discover 2 is a premium bike compared to entry-level ebikes and it shows. It’s feature-packed, and offers high-performance for urban commuters and weekend adventurers alike all in a very solid and refined package.