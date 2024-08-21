Cycrown CycWagen Cargo Ebike Review

CycWagen Dual Battery Longtail Cargo Ebike Rating: 4 Stars A whole lot of cargo-carrying. Skip To Our Expert Review Rating: 4 Stars Skip To Our Expert Review Pros Strong aluminum build

While I have reviewed and driven everything from Class 1 to 2 ebikes, but we’re onto a much larger and capable unit, a Class 3 cargo bike. I guess I love to review ebikes.

The CycWagen Dual Battery Cargo by Cycrown is an impressive one that caters to both urban commuters and those needing to transport heavy items. With its wild 440lbs max load, it can carry some serious cargo in addition to your own butt.

I will dive into various parts of the CycWagen cargo that I think highlights it’s overall capabilities, including its design and performance, safety features, and overall thoughts. Let’s hit the road.

Design and Build Quality

This bike is crafted with a very durable aluminum alloy frame, giving it both strength and lightness, which is crucial for a cargo bike. I have driven many heavy ebikes, and much prefer lighter models. The Cargo feels like a good balance. Since it is a cargo bike, though, the seating position is more forward than traditional, and you really are utilizing the capability of the bike compared to when you want to go on a leisurely ride.

The step-through design is user-friendly, accommodating a wide range of rider heights from 5’3″ to 6’3″, and it makes it easier to mount and dismount, especially when you are actually carrying cargo. The dimensions of the bike (78″ x 27.6″ x 51.2″) and weight (87.1 lbs) reflect a well-engineered balance between size and functionality as I mentioned, allowing it to manuever on urban environments and handle cargo tasks efficiently.

Featuring 20-inch fat tires, the CycWagen offers really good stability and great traction on lots of surfaces, all the way from smooth roads to uneven dirt trails. The front suspension fork adds to the comfort by absorbing shocks, making rides overall smoother and more enjoyable.

One point to highlight is that the pedals are low to the ground on this bike. Maybe don’t drive it like I do around tight corners, because you will face the wrath of asphalt. Only a suggestion.

Performance and Battery

A big feature of the cargo model is its dual battery system, combining a 48V 10.4Ah and a 15.6Ah battery, for a total of 1200Wh. This setup helps to deliver an incredibly impressive range of up to 120 miles per charge, letting you use this bike for long-distance commutes without a constant worry of recharging it.

The 750W motor, which can peak all the way to 1000W, allows for a top speed of a blistering 28 MPH, ensuring that you can keep up with traffic and tackle steep inclines effortlessly. The CycWagen offers five levels of assist when pedaling, and a throttle on the hadnlebar, giving riders flexibility to pick their preferred level of electric assistance based on terrain and their own personal riding style.

The added inclusion of a torque sensor really adds to the riding experience by providing assistance that is directly proportional to your pedaling effort, and this gives it a much more natural and intuitive feel when riding. I thought this bike had tons of power.

Safety Features

The CycWagen does not disappoint here. It is UL 2849 certified, the hydraulic disc brakes provide very reliable and strong stopping power, even when the bike is fully loaded with cargo. And visibility is improved through both integrated turn signals on the bike and a bright LED headlight, helping to give you safe riding in low-light conditions. We are also looking at a IPX4 water resistance rating, meaning it can withstand splashes and rain, so you can ride it in almost any weather condition.

User Experience

Using it in the real world offers a bunch of interesting ways to see the different use cases. You can throw groceries on the back, or even your small kids, without compromising on performance at all. The dual battery system and the extended range for long journeys without frequent stops for recharging is incredible. I feel like the handlebars are positioned a tad bit high, and I would love if the seat was a little more comfortable for longer rides.

These minor ergonomic niggles seem like a couple ways to improve the bike, but overall, it’s been a blast.

Conclusion

The CycWagen Dual Battery Cargo ebike is a versatile and very powerful electric bike that delives in both performance and utility. The fact it has the ability to carry heavy transport over long distances without comprosing speed or comfort makes it the ideal choice for a variety of riders.

While there are minor areas for improvement in terms of ergonomic design and seating position, the overall model offers tons of value and functionality, making it a strong contender in the cargo ebike market. With a strong aluminum frame and build, insanely impressive range, and thoughtful safety features, the CycWagen is a great choice for anyone looking for a cargo ebike.