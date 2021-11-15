Best Cyber Monday 2021 TV deals: Everything to know before the event

Cyber Monday TV deals are worth checking out. Black Friday is known for its TV deals, but that doesn’t mean there aren’t deals to consider after Black Friday. In fact, you might find an even better Cyber Monday 2021 TV deal.

Cyber Monday 2021 takes place on November 29, so the deals are likely to start appearing relatively soon. We’ve already started seeing some Black Friday deals, and yet to get a real sense of what to expect on Cyber Monday. That said, we do know one thing for sure — Cyber Monday will be home to dozens of excellent TV deals.

When buying a new TV, there are tons of things to consider. For starters, you’ll want to think about the size of the TV you want. Common TV sizes these days are 55 inches and 65 inches, however, if you have a small space you’ll want a smaller model, and if you have a super large space, it might be a good idea to get a larger one.

We’ll be updating this guide regularly as we get closer to Cyber Monday.

Cyber Monday 2021 TV deals today

Can’t wait for Cyber Monday? There are some excellent TV deals that you can take advantage of right now. Of course, we expect more deals as we get closer to Cyber Monday itself, but until then, you don’t have to pay full price to get a great TV.

How to get the best Cyber Monday 2021 TV deals

Buying a new TV can be scary at times. Most people, after all, keep their TVs for years. As a result, you want to make sure that you’re getting a solid TV at a reasonable price. We’ll only include TVs that we think are actually a great deal.

Image source: LG

To ensure you buy a great TV, always make sure that it’s from a well-known brand. That includes the likes of LG, Samsung, and Vizio. Not only that, but these days companies like Hisense and TCL are making awesome TVs too. In fact, if you see a TV deal from a company like that, it may well be a good one — considering the fact that their TVs are already available at solid prices.

Where are the best Cyber Monday TV deals for 2021?

You’ll likely be able to buy a great Cyber Monday 2021 TV deal from a huge range of retailers, mostly online. Most of the large retailers will offer Cyber Monday TV deals — which means you may have to shop around a little.

Best Buy, for example, will almost certainly offer some great TV deals for Cyber Monday. Best Buy has been known for its excellent TV deals during both Black Friday and Cyber Monday. You can keep an eye on Best Buy’s TV deals here.

Walmart is another retailer to keep an eye on. Walmart will offer both in-store and online deals on Black Friday, and for Cyber Monday its TV deals will mostly live online. So, you may not have to brave the crowds to take advantage of Walmart’s TV deals.

Next up is Amazon, which will also cut prices on all kinds of TVs for Cyber Monday. Amazon has great deals on TVs pretty much all the time, but Cyber Monday’s TV deals will be even better.

Should I wait until Cyber Monday 2021 to buy a TV?

If you’re in the market for a new TV, it’s at least worth waiting until Black Friday. Then, try to find the best deal you can on a TV, and pull the trigger. We can’t say for sure whether it’s worth waiting for Cyber Monday instead of Black Friday — so if you see a deal on Black Friday that you think is a good one, take advantage of it. You can read more about the best Black Friday TV deals here.

Black Friday vs Cyber Monday TV deals

So, what’s better — Black Friday TV deals, or Cyber Monday TV deals? It’s really pretty hard to tell — both will offer excellent TV deals.

Generally speaking, Cyber Monday deals can be taken advantage of online. That could be from Amazon, Best Buy, or Walmart. In the past, Black Friday has been the way to get in-store deals, while Cyber Monday deals have been online. These days, however, that’s changing. Black Friday these days also offers excellent deals online — essentially meaning that from Black Friday to Cyber Monday, you’ll get tons of deals.

Image source: LG

If you find a good TV deal on Black Friday, we recommend taking advantage of it. There’s no guarantee that you’ll find a deal as good or even close on Cyber Monday. But Cyber Monday can, thankfully, serve as a good backup.

The best way to ensure that you can get a good deal if one pops up is to make a wish-list of products that you might want. If one of those products gets discounted on Black Friday, pull the trigger and buy it. If not, you could wait until Cyber Monday. It’s entirely possible that you won’t find a discount at all — but that’s just something to be prepared for.

Last year’s Cyber Monday 2021 TV deals

Last year, Cyber Monday served as an excellent way to get a great TV deal. In 2020, we saw tons of excellent deals from the likes of Amazon, Walmart, and Best Buy. In particular, TCL’s and Vizio’s 4K TVs got steep discounts. We also saw plenty of discounts on TVs from the likes of Samsung and LG. However, the biggest discounts seemed to be on the more expensive models.

Over the past few years, cheaper TVs have been getting better as well. We expect some great deals on lower-end TVs from Hisense, TCL, and more.