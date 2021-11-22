Best Cyber Monday laptop deals 2021: MacBooks, Windows, and more

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Laptops are a hot ticket item for Black Friday and Cyber Monday. Sure, they don’t get as much attention as things like TVs, but if you’re in the market for a laptop, then Black Friday and Cyber Monday is absolutely the time to buy. That’s why we’ve put together this guide on the best Cyber Monday laptop deals for 2021.

No matter what you’re looking for from a laptop there should be something for you. We’re expecting excellent deals on Apple laptops, Windows laptops, and Chromebooks. We’ve seen some manufacturers and retailers already announce their Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals, and as such, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect.

This is a post we will be updating as we near Black Friday and Cyber Monday. We’ll have your coverage for the best laptop deals you’re sure to find for 2021. Check out our thoughts on the best Cyber Monday laptop deals and what we might see.

Looking for something else? Check out our guides on the best Black Friday and Cyber Monday deals.

Cyber Monday 2021 MacBook deals

We’re expecting a ton of great deals on Apple computers for Cyber Monday, so expect to get a discount on the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro.

There are a few things to consider when buying a MacBook. Notably, you’ll want to think about whether you want a MacBook Air or a MacBook Pro. The MacBook Pro is more powerful than the Air, but it’s also much more expensive, and not as portable. The MacBook Air is the laptop most people should get.

Without further ado, here are the best Black Friday 2021 MacBook deals.

2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip (13-inch, 8GB RAM, 256GB SSD Storage) - Silver List Price: $1,299.00 Price: $1,199.00 You Save: $100.00 (8%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple MacBook Pro 13-Inch With Intel Cofre i5 and 512GB Storage Price: $1,299.99 ($500 off) Buy Now BGR may receive a commission

Cyber Monday 2021 Windows laptop deals

Perhaps you’re more of a Windows fan, and thankfully there are some great Windows laptop deals out there too.

Buying a Windows laptop can be a little more complicated than buying a MacBook, mostly because of how many Windows laptops there are. You’ll want to think about the size of a laptop you want, along with the amount of storage, the processor, the graphics card, and more. Here are some of our favorite Windows laptop deals for Cyber Monday 2021.

Microsoft Surface Go 2 Price: $299.99 ($100 off) Buy Now BGR may receive a commission

Microsoft Surface Laptop 4 Windows 11 Laptop Price: $799.99 ($100 off) Buy Now BGR may receive a commission

2021 Newest HP 17z Laptop, 17.3" HD+ Screen, AMD Athlon Gold 3150U Processor, 16GB DDR4 RAM, 1T… List Price: $659.00 Price: $619.00 You Save: $40.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

GIGABYTE AERO 15 OLED YD - 15.6" UHD 4k AMOLED IPS, Intel Core i7, NVIDIA GeForce RTX 3080 Lapt… List Price: $2,999.00 Price: $2,149.99 You Save: $849.01 (28%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Cyber Monday 2021 Chromebook deals

Chromebooks have seen a ton of growth over the past few years, and it makes sense why. Google’s computer operating system may be lightweight, but it still makes it very easy to access your online files and services. Here are the best Chromebook deals we could find for Cyber Monday 2021.

HP Chromebook 14-Inch Laptop List Price: $309.99 Price: $199.99 You Save: $110.00 (35%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Samsung Galaxy Chromebook 13 List Price: $999.99 Price: $599.00 You Save: $400.99 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

---Newest Flagship Acer R13 13.3" Convertible 2-in-1 Full HD IPS Touchscreen Chromebook - Intel… Price: $299.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

When will Cyber Monday laptop deals start this year?

Cyber Monday falls on November 29, 2021. That is the day plenty of deals will go live and there will be flash events to cover all of your bases. But you can bet that many of them will start earlier. If you’re in the market for Apple news, the tech giant held an online event called Unleashed a few weeks back. We learned more about the M1 Pro and M1 Max as well as the 2021 MacBook Pro. This gives you a better update on the display. Because of that, we’re expecting to see 2020 MacBook Pros dropping in price.

Last year, the MacBook Pro with an Apple M1 chip was discounted for the first time for Black Friday. You might find some of the best Black Friday laptop deals before Black Friday even comes. There are plenty of deals right now, including some you can find at Amazon. HP announced their Holiday Gift Guide deals lineup, including the HP Spectre x360 Convertible Laptop for just $1,049.99. Dell also showed off its Black Friday deals preview, which promises discounts on Inspiron 15 3000 laptops, plus much more.

It can be tricky to figure out when they might strike. If you’ve had your eye on a specific laptop, you’re likely going to be following it and its price for months (which means you’ve already done so). As we are now in November, you hopefully will see a drop in that price. How do you know if you should grab it or wait to see if it drops even more? It’s really a waiting game and whether or not you feel comfortable getting it at a certain price.

How to get the best Cyber Monday laptop deals?

Getting the best laptop deals is all about pouncing at the right time. You’ll notice some deals, especially at places like Best Buy, Amazon, Walmart, Target, and then the manufacturers themselves. Some of them have already started, like Walmart and Best Buy. Target‘s holiday deals began over Halloween weekend. Amazon has started its options too, with the Early Black Friday Deals portion of its site. You can expect deals from Acer, Lenovo Chromebooks, and more.

You’re going to want to find something that comes with all the features that you want. The amount of memory, the video card, and the space that you require are musts. Figuring out the specs for your computer should be a top priority. Also, you definitely will need to decide whether a laptop or desktop makes the most sense for you.

Once you have all of that figured out, you’ll be able to shop more easily. Before the sales start is the time to narrow down what kind of laptop you may want. That way, when you see the laptop for you, you can snag it before it runs out of stock.

Black Friday vs. Cyber Monday deals

Cyber Monday falls on November 29, three days after Black Friday on November 26. It used to be called Cyber Monday because you could only get the deals online. But now, with more people shopping online than ever before, you’re going to find a lot of great deals on both days. Now that we’re under two months away, it’s time to take it seriously and keep an eye out for the deals.

Which is the better one for buying a laptop is really up to where you want to buy it from. The manufacturers are likely to be tossing out major electronic deals on Cyber Monday that may be better than Black Friday. For example, HP always has a massive Cyber Monday on laptops after having a big sale on Black Friday.

Last year’s Cyber Monday offerings

As we mentioned earlier, the MacBook Pro M1 had its first discount around Cyber Monday last year. Some of the big names for laptops like Dell, HP, Lenovo, Acer, and more will have big sales again. Narrowing down which one is right for you makes all the sense before the sales happen. Speaking of Dell, check out our review of the Dell XPS 17 Laptop (9710).

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.