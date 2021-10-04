Amazon early Black Friday deals start now! Here’s how to find them

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.
Amazon on Monday announced all the details surrounding its big holiday sales. What’s more, all of Amazon’s big plans in the run-up to Black Friday have been revealed. We’ll save you from the suspense: all of the early Amazon Black Friday deals are crazy. And they’re only going to keep getting and better!See all of Amazon's epic early Black Friday deals right here! Price:Click for Today's Deals Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Amazon early Black Friday deals
If you want to shop all of Amazon’s epic early Black Friday deals this year, there’s one page you need to keep an eye on. That’s right, it’s Amazon’s epic deals page! There, you’ll find deep discounts on more popular products than you can believe. From robot vacuums and kitchen appliances to TVs, laptops, smart home devices, and so much more. Here are some examples of the killer deals that are available right now:
- 🚨 FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Add $100 to your balance with Amazon Reload, get $12 free! (first-time reloads only, details here)
- Apple’s AirPods Pro at a new all-time low price ($179!) and discounts on every other AirPods model
- Crest 3D Whitestrips for $29.99 instead of $39.99 and a deep discount on Crest Oral-B Whitening Emulsions
- The Fire TV Stick 4K for just $33.99
- Alexa smart plugs for $4 each
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling AquaSonic Black Series electric toothbrush with 39,000 5-star reviews for $36.95
- Luxurious bed sheets with 99,000+ 5-star reviews starting at just $27.99
- Massive discounts on Amazon devices like Echo, Fire TV, and more
- A Ring Video Doorbell for just $44.99, or add an Echo Dot for just $10 more!
- The 6-quart Ultrean XL 8-in-1 air fryer oven for $64.99 instead of $110
And that’s just the tip of the iceberg! Keep your eyes glued to Amazon’s epic deals page for new early Black Friday deals every day.See all of Amazon's epic early Black Friday deals right here! Price:Click for Today's Deals Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Holiday gift guides at Amazon
If you need guidance when doing your holiday shopping, Amazon definitely has you covered. Just look at these awesome gift guides that the retailer put together! You’ll also find tons of early Black Friday deals from Amazon in these guides, which is crucial.
- Stocking Stuffers
- Customers’ Most-Loved Gifts
- Holiday Toy List
- Fashion
- Home (Gifts)
- Electronics
- Beauty
- Sport & Outdoors
Deals you can expect in October and November
Wondering what kinds of early Black Friday deals you can expect from Amazon this year? Check out all the examples below from Amazon’s big press release.
Holiday Toy List
- Save up to 50% on STEM toys and kits from Learning Resources, National Geographic, Osmo, Thames & Kosmos, and more
- Up to 30% off Hasbro Games, NERF, and Play-Doh
- Save up to 30% on Barbie, Fisher-Price, and Hot Wheels
- Save up to 30% on Dolls from Baby Alive, Journey Girls, KidKraft, L.O.L. Surprise!, Rainbow High, and more
- Up to 30% off Games from Catan, Exploding Kittens, PlayMonster, Ravensburger, Winning Moves, and more
- Save up to 15% on STEM toys from PlayShifu
Seasonal Fashion
- Save up to 30% on Tommy Hilfiger men’s and women’s apparel
- Save up to 50% on Women’s watches from Anne Klein, Nine West, SWAROVSKI, and more
- Up to 40% off Ekouaer pajama sets and sleepwear for the whole family
- Save up to 30% on ORORO heated apparel
- Save up to 30% on HonestBaby family jammies and more
Home Entertaining and Decor
- Save up to 30% on Le Creuset cast iron and stoneware
- 20% off Breville Coffee Makers
- Save 25% on Vitamix Ascent Series Smart Blender
- Save up to 20% on Vitamix accessories
- 40% off Ninja Foodi 10-in-1 Pressure Cooker and Air Fryer
- Save 38% on Ninja Foodi Power Blender & Processor
- Save up to 30% on Calphalon Cookware
- Up to 25% off Stone Lain Dinnerware
- Save up to 35% on Instant Pot Dutch Ovens
- Save 28% on Instant Pot Omni Plus
- 25% off Instant Pot Duo Plus
- Save up to 45% on select Shark vacuums and steam mops
- Save up to 15% on Casper Sleep Mattresses
- 15% or more off select furniture
- Save 10% or more on select rugs and home office furniture
- Save up to 40% on Home Essentials
- Up to 20% off Medify Air Purifiers
Need to Have Electronics
- Save up to 30% on select Samsung phones and earbuds
- Save on select Sony headphones
- Up to 20% off select Acer laptops, desktops, monitors, and more
- Save up to 20% on select TVs from Samsung, LG, and Sony
- Save on select Beats headphones
- Up to 40% off select Garmin smartwatches and navigation electronics
- Save up to 21% on select Lenovo Chromebooks
- Save on select Bose headphones
- Up to 34% off select Nixplay digital picture frames
- Save up to 22% on select Sony lenses
- Save up to 33% on Madden NFL 22
- Up to 33% off Far Cry 6 by Ubisoft
- Save $40 on the FlashForge Adventurer 3 Lite 3D Printer
Beauty
Amazon Beauty is spreading holiday cheer and offering epic savings earlier than ever, giving customers more time to shop and save with its first Holiday Beauty Haul. From October 4–25, customers can visit Amazon for deep discounts on a wide selection of products from Indie and Premium Beauty stores, self-care, and grooming must-haves across themes like holiday look, winter skincare, appliances, and more. New Black Friday-worthy deals will be dropped regularly from top brands and small businesses including Grande Lash, Kenra, Panasonic, StriVectin, and Woosh Beauty, among others, making it easier than ever to check everyone (including yourself!) off the gift list. Additional deals include:
- Save 40% or more on shampoos and conditioners from Matrix, Pureology, and more
- Save up to 35% on makeup from Maybelline, NYX, L’Oreal Paris, and more
- Up to 35% off hair care from American Crew, Old Spice, and more
- Save up to 40% on self-care appliances
- Save 40% or more on hair appliances from Revlon, T3, and more
Amazon Brands
- Save up to 25% on select men’s and women’s fashion from Amazon brands including Amazon Essentials, Daily Ritual, and Goodthreads
- Save up to 25% on select kids and baby clothing from Amazon brands including Simple Joys By Carter’s and Spotted Zebra
- Up to 40% off select pet supplies from Amazon brands including Amazon Basics, Wag, and Kitzy
- Save up to 30% on select sports and wellness products from Amazon brands including Amazon Basics and Amazon Basic Care
Small Business
- Save up to 35% on the Taco vs Burrito card game
- Save up to 15% on the FaceTory Best of Seven Facial Masks Collection
- Up to 40% off select Bed Jet Climate Comfort for Beds
- Save up to 30% on select Leather Honey Cleaner and Conditioner
- Save 15% on Namore desk organizers
- 50% or more off Hope Love Shine masks
- Save 15% on Relaxcation bath bombs gift set
Amazon Devices
- Save $40 on the Echo Show 8 (first generation)
- Save up to 32% on the Fire TV Stick 4K
- $50 off the Fire HD 10 tablet
- Save $40 on the Fire 7 Kids tablet
Outdoor Adventures and More
- Save up to 30% on select NCAA tailgate products
- Save up to 30% on select Segway electric scooters
- Select Makita power tools and saws are discounted
- Save on select BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX drills
- Save on select DEWALT 20V MAX battery packs and table saws
- Up to 30% on Greenworks 40V outdoor tools
- Save on Camco RV parts and accessories
Furry Friends
- Save up to 20% on Stella & Chewy’s
- Up to 20% off Outward Hound
- Save on PetSafe dog chew toys
Go here to see this month’s best deals on Amazon!
Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.