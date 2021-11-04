The best deals online (November 2021)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.Amazon's early Black Friday sale has begun and you won't believe all these crazy deals! Price:See The Latest Deals Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Looking for the best cheap deals online today for November 2021? A smart home device? Brand new 4K TV? Robot vacuum? How about a luxurious mattress topper? You’ve definitely come to the right place. That’s exactly why we’ve put together this guide on the best deals online.
First and foremost, Amazon’s early Black Friday sale has begun! Check out the massive Amazon Early Black Friday Deals sale and you’ll find new sales each and every day with deep discounts you won’t believe. Examples from today include BRAND NEW AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging for just $189.99, a 3-pack of Philips Hue color bulbs for $99.99 instead of $135, the newest Nest Thermostat for an all-time low of just $99, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 105,000 5-star reviews are down to $23.99 instead of $40, and more.
And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out these three incredible early Black Friday sales:
The epic daily deals page on Amazon is definitely the biggest of the bunch. Make sure you check back regularly for the latest and greatest early Black Friday sales. Plus, if you hurry there are two promos right now that get you FREE MONEY!FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Buy a $50 Amazon Gift card, get a $10 credit FREE! Price:Spend $50, Get $10 FREE Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission MORE FREE MONEY: Get a $12 Amazon credit when you reload $100 to your account Price:Add $100, Get $12 FREE Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
From wireless noise cancelling headphones and laptops to video games, TVs, kitchen appliances, and more, we’ve got you covered. You should never pay top dollar for popular products if you don’t have to. Anyone who follows BGR Deals has the inside track on all the latest sales across every popular product category. We’re here to help you find all the top offers and best bargains that savvy shoppers love.
This week’s best cheap deals online include shockingly good deals on Apple devices like the AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging. They’re $249 in an Apple store, but Amazon is offering a big discount. Looking for a robot vacuum instead? The Roomba 694 with Alexa is only $179.99 if you hurry, or get the popular Yeedi k600 robot vacuum for only $89.99 instead of $130. Amazon has the $500 Acer Chromebook Spin 311 for just $212 today, which is remarkable.
Are you impressed? That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Below, you’ll find links to all the most popular product categories for the best deals online. There are cheap prices on everything you can think of, from Instant Pots and robot vacuums to smart home devices, 4K TVs, air fryers, home goods, and so much more.
- This list of cheap deals online is updated daily, so check back as much as you want for the latest sales and discounts
- Find even more amazing offers in our main Deals hub here
- If you’re not a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial for Prime shipping, Prime Video, and much more
To help you find the best deals right now, we’ve listed our favorites below.
This week’s best cheap deals online
- Oops! 3-packs of Philips Hue color bulbs are $99.99 instead of $135 in a deal that was supposed to end yesterday!
- AirPods Pro with MagSafe charging hit a new all-time low price of just $189.99!
- Plus, save up to $100 on other AirPods models
- 🚨 Get paid $5 just to watch a movie! Amazon is offering Prime members a $5 Amazon credit to watch one Prime Video — just click the banner on the promo page and start streaming!
- See the terms and conditions right here
- 🚨 MORE FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get a $50 Amazon Gift card with promo code USGIFTCARD21, get $10 free!
- First-time gift card buyers only — details here
- 🚨 EVEN MORE FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Get $12 FREE when you add $100 to your Amazon Gift Card balance using Amazon Reload
- First-time reloaders only — details here
- Google’s newest Nest Thermostat is down to an all-time low price of only $99!
- Get the $169 DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit for $99 or the $199 DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit for $139
- The BRAND NEW version of Amazon’s best-selling Fire TV Stick 4K is down to $24.99
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling Insignia smart TV is on sale for just $99.99
- Upgrade to an Insignia F30 58-inch 4K Fire TV for $349.99 instead of $580!
- Stunning LG OLED C1 TVs are up to $1,000 off in this incredible sale
- You can also save up to $3,000 on Samsung 4K smart TVs
- Save up to $120 on 23andMe DNA tests in this incredible early Black Friday blowout sale
- iRobot’s Roomba 694 robot vacuum with Alexa is just $179.99
- You can also save $150 off the brand new Roomba j7 and j7+ — they’ve never been discounted before!
- The MASSIVE Instant Pot Black Friday sale you’ve been waiting for is here with the lowest prices of 2021!
- Get a fan-favorite Spade & Co Health Smartwatch 2 with a massive discount that slashes it from $160 to $59.99
- Tuff & Co clear iPhone cases in any size for only $15.99
- The super-popular Yeedi k600 robot vacuum is somehow on sale for only $89.99, down from $130!
- #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 105,000 5-star reviews are down to $23.99 instead of $40 per pair
- Get Amazon Basics Super Soft queen sheets with a whopping 220,000+ 5-star reviews for just $19.99, which is a new lower price!
- Super-popular Esicoo smart plugs with Alexa and Google are down to $3.75 each when you clip the Amazon coupon
- Wyze Cam v3 with color night vision has a RARE discount right now if you hurry
- You can also save on the Wyze Cam v3 Spotlight, which is the same great camera with an added spotlight!
- Get the August Smart Lock for $119 or the August Wi-Fi Smart Lock for $199.99
- Score a crazy borescope camera that lets you see inside anything for $45.49 instead of $70
- The Ultrean 8-in-1 Air Fryer XL is down to an all-time low of just $74.99 instead of $110
- You can score Amazon’s #1 best-selling Mellanni queen bed sheets with a whopping 190,000 5-star reviews for $35.97, a HUGE 25% discount!
- Luxurious CGK bed sheets with 100,000+ 5-star ratings start at just $27.99 today
- Want another great option with an even higher thread count? Check out silky-smooth Danjor Linens 1800 Series bed sheets with 77,000 5-star reviews on sale starting at $19.54!
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling mattress topper has 40,000 5-star reviews and it’s on sale for just $36.95
- The #1 best-selling weighted blanket with 24,000 5-star Amazon reviews is on sale for just $39.80
- Awesome Tuft & Needle memory foam mattresses start at $195 in this massive sale
- You can also score Himoon bed pillows with thousands of 5-star Amazon reviews for under $11 each
- The top-rated Kmouk TV Soundbar on sale for just $47.99 instead of $60
- Don’t miss these crazy laptop deals:
- The best-selling Acer Chromebook Spin 311 convertible laptop is on sale for just $212
- The $1,000 Dell Inspiron 13 5310 Quad HD laptop is down to $849.98
- Save up to $150 off Apple’s newest MacBook Pro
- Get a 14-inch Windows laptop with 8GB/128GB & 128GB microSD bundle for $269.99
- The MyQ that lets you control your garage with your smartphone or voice is down to just $23.99
- Plus, get a $30 Amazon credit with this special promotion!
- Amazon’s #1 best-selling AquaSonic Black Series electric toothbrush with 39,000 5-star reviews is on sale for $36.95
- Or, get the best-selling Philips Sonicare electric toothbrush for just $24.97
- Amazon FINALLY has KN95 masks made in the USA and they’re only $1.50 each if you hurry
- You can also get Amazon’s best-selling black KN95 masks for just $0.99 each
- Also, best-selling TCP Global blue 3-ply face masks with 17,000 5-star reviews are down to the lowest price we’ve seen
- The Proscenic T21 smart air fryer with Alexa is on sale for $89 instead of $129
- Get an $11 air fryer cheat sheet that’ll be a game-changer in your kitchen!
- Pick up the luxurious SparkPod high-pressure rainfall shower head with 19,000 5-star Amazon reviews for just $29.97
- Or turn your shower into a spa with a luxurious rainfall shower head on sale for $20 🚿
- Get stunning genuine diamond stud earrings that Amazon shoppers rave about for just $59.90 — yes, they’re real!
- You can also step up to 1/2-carat diamond stud earrings at a price you won’t believe
- Check out the awesome FlexiSpot electric standing desk while it’s on sale for just $199.99
- You can also upgrade to the FlexiSpot EN1 electric standing desk with 4 memory presets for $249.99
Spotlight dealsNew Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$189.99 You Save:$59.01 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 E26 LED Smart Bulb, Bluetooth & Zigbee Compatible (Hue… List Price:$134.99 Price:$99.99 You Save:$35.00 (26%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit, Compact, 1/2-Inch (DCD771C2) List Price:$169.00 Price:$99.00 You Save:$70.00 (41%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit, 2-Tool (DCK240C2),Yellow/Black Drill Driver/Impact Com… List Price:$199.00 Price:$139.00 You Save:$60.00 (30%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby Vision List Price:$49.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$25.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV List Price:$169.99 Price:$99.99 You Save:$70.00 (41%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Snow Price:Was $129, Now $99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Amazon Basics Lightweight Super Soft Easy Care Bed Sheet Set - Queen Price:$19.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Buy a $50 Amazon Gift card, get a $10 credit FREE! Price:Spend $50, Get $10 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission MORE FREE MONEY: Get a $12 Amazon credit when you reload $100 to your account Price:Add $100, Get $12 FREE Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Watch any video included with Prime and earn a $5 Amazon credit! Price:View This Promo Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Even more cheap deals, now for the smart home
Smart home devices help your home run a bit more smoothly. Here are the best smart home deals available now.WYZE Cam v3 Spotlight with Color Night Vision, Wired 1080p HD Indoor/Outdoor Video Camera List Price:$52.96 Price:$49.96 You Save:$3.00 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors, Sel… List Price:$274.00 Price:$179.99 You Save:$94.01 (34%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission yeedi k600 Robot Vacuum, with 1800pa Super-Strong Suction, Up to 110 min Runtime, Ultra Slim List Price:$129.99 Price:$89.99 You Save:$40.00 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby Vision List Price:$49.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$25.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer XL 5.8 QT for Home, Works with Alexa List Price:$129.00 Price:$89.00 You Save:$40.00 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Shark IQ Robot Vacuum AV1002AE with XL Self-Empty Base, Self-Cleaning Brushroll, Alexa Price:$539.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission ECOVACS Deebot OZMO N7 Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner, Laser Navigation List Price:$449.99 Price:$299.99 You Save:$150.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub with Bluetooth List Price:$29.98 Price:$24.98 You Save:$5.00 (17%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs with Alexa and Google (4 Pack) List Price:$29.99 Price:$26.99 You Save:$3.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission TP-Link Kasa Multicolor Smart Light Bulb KL125P2 with Alexa & Google Price:$14.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission TP-Link Kasa Smart Light Bulb KL110 with Alexa & Google Price:$16.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Best Apple deals onlineNew Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$189.99 You Save:$59.01 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirTag Price:$29.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) List Price:$159.00 Price:$119.00 You Save:$40.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case List Price:$199.00 Price:$149.99 You Save:$49.01 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) List Price:$399.00 Price:$349.00 You Save:$50.00 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) Price:$549.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray Price: Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 2020 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray (4th Generation) List Price:$539.00 Price:$499.99 You Save:$39.01 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display List Price:$999.00 Price:$899.00 You Save:$100.00 (10%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip List Price:$1,299.00 Price:$1,199.00 You Save:$100.00 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Best headphones deals
A great pair of headphones can change how you listen to music. Here are the best headphone deals we can find.New Apple AirPods Pro List Price:$249.00 Price:$189.99 You Save:$59.01 (24%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) List Price:$159.00 Price:$119.00 You Save:$40.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case List Price:$199.00 Price:$149.99 You Save:$49.01 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission iJoy Matte Finish Premium Wireless Headphones List Price:$17.99 Price:$16.99 You Save:$1.00 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Zihnic Wireless Over-Ear Headphones List Price:$25.99 Price:$24.69 You Save:$1.30 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds List Price:$34.99 Price:$25.99 You Save:$9.00 (26%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds List Price:$29.99 Price:$23.99 You Save:$6.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Best home theater deals
Need a new TV or TV-related product? There are plenty of deals for you. Here are the best home theater ones right now.Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby Vision List Price:$49.99 Price:$24.99 You Save:$25.00 (50%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Optoma HD39HDR High Brightness HDR Home Theater Projector | 120Hz Refresh Rate | 4000 lumens |… List Price:$999.00 Price:$799.00 You Save:$200.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Sony X80J 75 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV with Dolby Vision HDR and Alexa Compatibi… List Price:$1,399.99 Price:$1,049.99 You Save:$350.00 (25%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission KMOUK TV Soundbar with 3D Surround Sound, Bluetooth 5.0, for PC/Home Theater List Price:$59.99 Price:$47.99 You Save:$12.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission YABER V10 5G WiFi Portable Projector for iOS/Android/PC/PPT/PS5 List Price:$246.49 Price:$189.99 You Save:$56.50 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission YABER Pro V7 9500L Portable Home Theater Projector List Price:$299.99 Price:$199.99 You Save:$100.00 (33%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Vizio V51-H6 36" 5.1 Channel Home Theater Soundbar System (Renewed) Price:$169.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Projector Screen 120 inch 16:9 HD Foldable Anti-Crease Price:$19.95 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission XGIMI Horizon 1080p FHD Projector Price:$999.00 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Best cheap laptop and tablet deals
Looking for a new laptop or tablet to help you get your work done, or stay entertained? Check out our favorite laptop and tablet deals online.2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver Price: Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop, 11.6 List Price:$289.99 Price:$212.00 You Save:$77.99 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission ASUS Chromebook CX1, 11.6-inch HD NanoEdge Display, 32GB eMMC, 4GB RAM List Price:$229.99 Price:$175.99 You Save:$54.00 (23%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission HP Chromebook x360 14a 2-in-1 Laptop, Intel Pentium Silver N5000 Processor, 4GB/64GB, 14 Price:$344.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 2020 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray (4th Generation) List Price:$539.00 Price:$499.99 You Save:$39.01 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display List Price:$899.00 Price:$849.99 You Save:$49.01 (5%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip List Price:$1,299.00 Price:$1,199.00 You Save:$100.00 (8%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Hyundai | HyBook, 14.1-Inch - Intel Celeron N4020 | 8GB RAM | 128GB SSD + Free 128GB MicroSD List Price:$289.99 Price:$269.99 You Save:$20.00 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Acer Aspire 5 A515-46-R14K Slim Laptop | 15.6" Full HD IPS | AMD Ryzen 3 3350U Quad-Core Mobile… Price:$399.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Best mobile and cell phone deals
Maybe you want a smartphone or an accessory for your phone, or a new iPhone 12. Here are the best mobile cell phone deals.Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price:$15.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) List Price:$399.00 Price:$349.00 You Save:$50.00 (13%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) Price:$549.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Anker Wireless Charger, 2 Pack PowerWave Pad, Up to 10W Price:$24.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Anker PowerCore Magnetic 5K Wireless Power Bank for iPhone 12 Series Price:$54.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Best kitchen deals and home deals
Everyone’s kitchen could use something fresh. The best kitchen deals can help achieve that.Amazon Basics Lightweight Super Soft Easy Care Bed Sheet Set - Queen Price:$19.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission yeedi k600 Robot Vacuum, with 1800pa Super-Strong Suction, Up to 110 min Runtime, Ultra Slim List Price:$129.99 Price:$89.99 You Save:$40.00 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission GCK Unlimited Luxury Hotel Bed Sheets (TWIN) - Extra Soft, Deep Pockets, All Colors & Sizes Price:$27.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission GCK Unlimited Luxury Hotel Bed Sheets (QUEEN) - Extra Soft, Deep Pockets, All Colors & Sizes Price:$29.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series, 6 Piece Set w/ Deep Pockets List Price:$37.99 Price:$29.99 You Save:$8.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission KN95 Face Mask 50 Pack, WWDOLL KN95 Masks 5-Layer Breathable Mask with Elastic Earloop and Nose… List Price:$54.74 Price:$39.74 ($0.79 / Count) You Save:$15.00 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Hotodeal Black KN95 Face Mask, 5 Layers Cup Dust Mask (40-Pack) Price: Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission TCP Global Salon World Safety - 3 Boxes (150 Masks) of 3-Ply Breathable Disposable Masks List Price:$38.99 Price:$24.64 You Save:$14.35 (37%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer XL 5.8 QT for Home, Works with Alexa List Price:$129.00 Price:$89.00 You Save:$40.00 (31%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Ultrean 8-in-1 Air Fryer, 6 Quart XL Electric Air Fryer Oven with Nonstick Basket List Price:$79.99 Price:$74.99 You Save:$5.00 (6%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Carote 8 Inch Nonstick Frying Pan Skillet with Granite Coating Price:$13.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Drill / Driver with 30-Piece Accessories (LD120VA) List Price:$99.00 Price:$49.00 You Save:$50.00 (51%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Galanz 4-in-1 ToastWave Air Fryer Oven with Convection, Microwave, and Toaster Features List Price:$499.99 Price:$299.99 You Save:$200.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 24 Piece Bath Towels Set - 100% Ring Spun Cotton for Home and Spa Price:$69.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission LuxClub 6 PC Sheet Set Bamboo Sheets Deep Pockets 18 List Price:$56.99 Price:$33.99 You Save:$23.00 (40%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Mibote 93 Pcs Accessories Set for Instant Pots Price:$32.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Elite Gourmet ETO-4510M Double French Door Countertop Convection Toaster Oven Price:$199.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Flexispot Electric Standing Desk - 48 x 24 in Height Adjustable Sit Stand Up Desk (Black Frame + Black Top) List Price:$249.99 Price:$199.99 You Save:$50.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission EN1 Electric Standing Desk - 48 x 30 in with 4 Memory Presets (White) List Price:$269.99 Price:$249.99 You Save:$20.00 (7%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
The best gaming deals
Gaming can be expensive — but the best gaming deals will help you save some serious cash.SanDisk 128GB MicroSDXC with Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Individual Membership List Price:$54.98 Price:$39.98 You Save:$15.00 (27%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission SanDisk 128GB microSDXC Card, Licensed for Nintendo Switch List Price:$34.99 Price:$19.99 You Save:$15.00 (43%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
Way more cheap deals online
Looking for something else? Here are the rest of the best deals online you can take advantage of today.AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Electric Toothbrush List Price:$59.95 Price:$36.95 ($36.95 / Count) You Save:$23.00 (38%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker List Price:$34.99 Price:$27.99 You Save:$7.00 (20%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission Carlinkit 2.0 Wireless CarPlay Adapter, Compatible with All Car Brands List Price:$126.00 Price:$99.00 You Save:$27.00 (21%) Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 1/4Ct Women Round Diamond Stud Earrings Set In Sterling Silver Price:$59.90 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission 1/2Ct Round Brilliant Cut Diamond Stud Earrings in 14K Gold Classic Setting Price:$229.99 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission
