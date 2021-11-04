The best deals online (November 2021)

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, we may receive an affiliate commission.

Amazon's early Black Friday sale has begun and you won't believe all these crazy deals! Price: See The Latest Deals Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Looking for the best cheap deals online today for November 2021? A smart home device? Brand new 4K TV? Robot vacuum? How about a luxurious mattress topper? You’ve definitely come to the right place. That’s exactly why we’ve put together this guide on the best deals online.

First and foremost, Amazon’s early Black Friday sale has begun! Check out the massive Amazon Early Black Friday Deals sale and you’ll find new sales each and every day with deep discounts you won’t believe. Examples from today include BRAND NEW AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging for just $189.99, a 3-pack of Philips Hue color bulbs for $99.99 instead of $135, the newest Nest Thermostat for an all-time low of just $99, #1 best-selling Beckham Hotel Collection bed pillows with 105,000 5-star reviews are down to $23.99 instead of $40, and more.

And that’s just the tip of the iceberg. Check out these three incredible early Black Friday sales:

The epic daily deals page on Amazon is definitely the biggest of the bunch. Make sure you check back regularly for the latest and greatest early Black Friday sales. Plus, if you hurry there are two promos right now that get you FREE MONEY!

FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Buy a $50 Amazon Gift card, get a $10 credit FREE! Price: Spend $50, Get $10 FREE Buy Now Coupon Code: USGIFTCARD21 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

MORE FREE MONEY: Get a $12 Amazon credit when you reload $100 to your account Price: Add $100, Get $12 FREE Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

From wireless noise cancelling headphones and laptops to video games, TVs, kitchen appliances, and more, we’ve got you covered. You should never pay top dollar for popular products if you don’t have to. Anyone who follows BGR Deals has the inside track on all the latest sales across every popular product category. We’re here to help you find all the top offers and best bargains that savvy shoppers love.

This week’s best cheap deals online include shockingly good deals on Apple devices like the AirPods Pro with MagSafe Charging. They’re $249 in an Apple store, but Amazon is offering a big discount. Looking for a robot vacuum instead? The Roomba 694 with Alexa is only $179.99 if you hurry, or get the popular Yeedi k600 robot vacuum for only $89.99 instead of $130. Amazon has the $500 Acer Chromebook Spin 311 for just $212 today, which is remarkable.

Are you impressed? That’s just the tip of the iceberg. Below, you’ll find links to all the most popular product categories for the best deals online. There are cheap prices on everything you can think of, from Instant Pots and robot vacuums to smart home devices, 4K TVs, air fryers, home goods, and so much more.

This list of cheap deals online is updated daily , so check back as much as you want for the latest sales and discounts



, so check back as much as you want for the latest sales and discounts Find even more amazing offers in our main Deals hub here

If you’re not a Prime member, you can sign up for a free 30-day Amazon Prime trial for Prime shipping, Prime Video, and much more

To help you find the best deals right now, we’ve listed our favorites below.

This week’s best cheap deals online

Spotlight deals

New Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $189.99 You Save: $59.01 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Philips Hue White and Color Ambiance A19 E26 LED Smart Bulb, Bluetooth & Zigbee Compatible (Hue… List Price: $134.99 Price: $99.99 You Save: $35.00 (26%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill / Driver Kit, Compact, 1/2-Inch (DCD771C2) List Price: $169.00 Price: $99.00 You Save: $70.00 (41%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

DEWALT 20V Max Cordless Drill Combo Kit, 2-Tool (DCK240C2),Yellow/Black Drill Driver/Impact Com… List Price: $199.00 Price: $139.00 You Save: $60.00 (30%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby Vision List Price: $49.99 Price: $24.99 You Save: $25.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Insignia NS-24DF310NA21 24-inch Smart HD 720p TV - Fire TV List Price: $169.99 Price: $99.99 You Save: $70.00 (41%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Google Nest Thermostat - Smart Thermostat for Home - Programmable Wifi Thermostat - Snow Price: Was $129, Now $99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Amazon Basics Lightweight Super Soft Easy Care Bed Sheet Set - Queen Price: $19.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

FREE MONEY FROM AMAZON: Buy a $50 Amazon Gift card, get a $10 credit FREE! Price: Spend $50, Get $10 Buy Now Coupon Code: USGIFTCARD21 Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

MORE FREE MONEY: Get a $12 Amazon credit when you reload $100 to your account Price: Add $100, Get $12 FREE Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Watch any video included with Prime and earn a $5 Amazon credit! Price: View This Promo Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Even more cheap deals, now for the smart home

Smart home devices help your home run a bit more smoothly. Here are the best smart home deals available now.

WYZE Cam v3 Spotlight with Color Night Vision, Wired 1080p HD Indoor/Outdoor Video Camera List Price: $52.96 Price: $49.96 You Save: $3.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

iRobot Roomba 694 Robot Vacuum-Wi-Fi Connectivity, Good for Pet Hair, Carpets, Hard Floors, Sel… List Price: $274.00 Price: $179.99 You Save: $94.01 (34%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

yeedi k600 Robot Vacuum, with 1800pa Super-Strong Suction, Up to 110 min Runtime, Ultra Slim List Price: $129.99 Price: $89.99 You Save: $40.00 (31%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby Vision List Price: $49.99 Price: $24.99 You Save: $25.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer XL 5.8 QT for Home, Works with Alexa List Price: $129.00 Price: $89.00 You Save: $40.00 (31%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum AV1002AE with XL Self-Empty Base, Self-Cleaning Brushroll, Alexa Price: $539.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

ECOVACS Deebot OZMO N7 Robot Vacuum and Mop Cleaner, Laser Navigation List Price: $449.99 Price: $299.99 You Save: $150.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Chamberlain MyQ Smart Garage Hub with Bluetooth List Price: $29.98 Price: $24.98 You Save: $5.00 (17%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

TP-Link Kasa mini smart plugs with Alexa and Google (4 Pack) List Price: $29.99 Price: $26.99 You Save: $3.00 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

TP-Link Kasa Multicolor Smart Light Bulb KL125P2 with Alexa & Google Price: $14.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

TP-Link Kasa Smart Light Bulb KL110 with Alexa & Google Price: $16.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best Apple deals online

New Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $189.99 You Save: $59.01 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirTag Price: $29.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) List Price: $159.00 Price: $119.00 You Save: $40.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case List Price: $199.00 Price: $149.99 You Save: $49.01 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) List Price: $399.00 Price: $349.00 You Save: $50.00 (13%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) Price: $549.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray Price: Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2020 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray (4th Generation) List Price: $539.00 Price: $499.99 You Save: $39.01 (7%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display List Price: $999.00 Price: $899.00 You Save: $100.00 (10%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip List Price: $1,299.00 Price: $1,199.00 You Save: $100.00 (8%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best headphones deals

A great pair of headphones can change how you listen to music. Here are the best headphone deals we can find.

New Apple AirPods Pro List Price: $249.00 Price: $189.99 You Save: $59.01 (24%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods (2nd Generation) List Price: $159.00 Price: $119.00 You Save: $40.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Apple AirPods with Wireless Charging Case List Price: $199.00 Price: $149.99 You Save: $49.01 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

iJoy Matte Finish Premium Wireless Headphones List Price: $17.99 Price: $16.99 You Save: $1.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Zihnic Wireless Over-Ear Headphones List Price: $25.99 Price: $24.69 You Save: $1.30 (5%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

TOZO T6 True Wireless Earbuds List Price: $34.99 Price: $25.99 You Save: $9.00 (26%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

TOZO T10 Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Earbuds List Price: $29.99 Price: $23.99 You Save: $6.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best home theater deals

Need a new TV or TV-related product? There are plenty of deals for you. Here are the best home theater ones right now.

Fire TV Stick 4K streaming device with Alexa Voice Remote (includes TV controls), Dolby Vision List Price: $49.99 Price: $24.99 You Save: $25.00 (50%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Optoma HD39HDR High Brightness HDR Home Theater Projector | 120Hz Refresh Rate | 4000 lumens |… List Price: $999.00 Price: $799.00 You Save: $200.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Sony X80J 75 Inch TV: 4K Ultra HD LED Smart Google TV with Dolby Vision HDR and Alexa Compatibi… List Price: $1,399.99 Price: $1,049.99 You Save: $350.00 (25%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

KMOUK TV Soundbar with 3D Surround Sound, Bluetooth 5.0, for PC/Home Theater List Price: $59.99 Price: $47.99 You Save: $12.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

YABER V10 5G WiFi Portable Projector for iOS/Android/PC/PPT/PS5 List Price: $246.49 Price: $189.99 You Save: $56.50 (23%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

YABER Pro V7 9500L Portable Home Theater Projector List Price: $299.99 Price: $199.99 You Save: $100.00 (33%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Vizio V51-H6 36" 5.1 Channel Home Theater Soundbar System (Renewed) Price: $169.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Projector Screen 120 inch 16:9 HD Foldable Anti-Crease Price: $19.95 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

XGIMI Horizon 1080p FHD Projector Price: $999.00 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best cheap laptop and tablet deals

Looking for a new laptop or tablet to help you get your work done, or stay entertained? Check out our favorite laptop and tablet deals online.

2021 Apple 10.2-inch iPad (Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Silver Price: Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Acer Chromebook Spin 311 Convertible Laptop, 11.6 List Price: $289.99 Price: $212.00 You Save: $77.99 (27%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

ASUS Chromebook CX1, 11.6-inch HD NanoEdge Display, 32GB eMMC, 4GB RAM List Price: $229.99 Price: $175.99 You Save: $54.00 (23%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

HP Chromebook x360 14a 2-in-1 Laptop, Intel Pentium Silver N5000 Processor, 4GB/64GB, 14 Price: $344.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2020 Apple iPad Air (10.9-inch, Wi-Fi, 64GB) - Space Gray (4th Generation) List Price: $539.00 Price: $499.99 You Save: $39.01 (7%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2020 Apple MacBook Air Laptop: Apple M1 Chip, 13” Retina Display List Price: $899.00 Price: $849.99 You Save: $49.01 (5%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

2020 Apple MacBook Pro with Apple M1 Chip List Price: $1,299.00 Price: $1,199.00 You Save: $100.00 (8%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Hyundai | HyBook, 14.1-Inch - Intel Celeron N4020 | 8GB RAM | 128GB SSD + Free 128GB MicroSD List Price: $289.99 Price: $269.99 You Save: $20.00 (7%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Acer Aspire 5 A515-46-R14K Slim Laptop | 15.6" Full HD IPS | AMD Ryzen 3 3350U Quad-Core Mobile… Price: $399.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best mobile and cell phone deals

Maybe you want a smartphone or an accessory for your phone, or a new iPhone 12. Here are the best mobile cell phone deals.

Tuff & Co. Crystal Clear iPhone Case Military-Grade Drop Tested Price: $15.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS, 40mm) List Price: $399.00 Price: $349.00 You Save: $50.00 (13%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

New Apple Watch Series 6 (GPS + Cellular, 44mm) Price: $549.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Anker Wireless Charger, 2 Pack PowerWave Pad, Up to 10W Price: $24.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Anker PowerCore Magnetic 5K Wireless Power Bank for iPhone 12 Series Price: $54.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Best kitchen deals and home deals

Everyone’s kitchen could use something fresh. The best kitchen deals can help achieve that.

Amazon Basics Lightweight Super Soft Easy Care Bed Sheet Set - Queen Price: $19.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

yeedi k600 Robot Vacuum, with 1800pa Super-Strong Suction, Up to 110 min Runtime, Ultra Slim List Price: $129.99 Price: $89.99 You Save: $40.00 (31%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

GCK Unlimited Luxury Hotel Bed Sheets (TWIN) - Extra Soft, Deep Pockets, All Colors & Sizes Price: $27.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

GCK Unlimited Luxury Hotel Bed Sheets (QUEEN) - Extra Soft, Deep Pockets, All Colors & Sizes Price: $29.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Danjor Linens Queen Size Bed Sheets Set - 1800 Series, 6 Piece Set w/ Deep Pockets List Price: $37.99 Price: $29.99 You Save: $8.00 (21%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

KN95 Face Mask 50 Pack, WWDOLL KN95 Masks 5-Layer Breathable Mask with Elastic Earloop and Nose… List Price: $54.74 Price: $39.74 ($0.79 / Count) You Save: $15.00 (27%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Hotodeal Black KN95 Face Mask, 5 Layers Cup Dust Mask (40-Pack) Price: Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

TCP Global Salon World Safety - 3 Boxes (150 Masks) of 3-Ply Breathable Disposable Masks List Price: $38.99 Price: $24.64 You Save: $14.35 (37%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Proscenic T21 Smart Air Fryer XL 5.8 QT for Home, Works with Alexa List Price: $129.00 Price: $89.00 You Save: $40.00 (31%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Ultrean 8-in-1 Air Fryer, 6 Quart XL Electric Air Fryer Oven with Nonstick Basket List Price: $79.99 Price: $74.99 You Save: $5.00 (6%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Carote 8 Inch Nonstick Frying Pan Skillet with Granite Coating Price: $13.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

BLACK+DECKER 20V MAX Cordless Drill / Driver with 30-Piece Accessories (LD120VA) List Price: $99.00 Price: $49.00 You Save: $50.00 (51%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Galanz 4-in-1 ToastWave Air Fryer Oven with Convection, Microwave, and Toaster Features List Price: $499.99 Price: $299.99 You Save: $200.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

24 Piece Bath Towels Set - 100% Ring Spun Cotton for Home and Spa Price: $69.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

LuxClub 6 PC Sheet Set Bamboo Sheets Deep Pockets 18 List Price: $56.99 Price: $33.99 You Save: $23.00 (40%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Mibote 93 Pcs Accessories Set for Instant Pots Price: $32.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Elite Gourmet ETO-4510M Double French Door Countertop Convection Toaster Oven Price: $199.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Flexispot Electric Standing Desk - 48 x 24 in Height Adjustable Sit Stand Up Desk (Black Frame + Black Top) List Price:$249.99 Price:$199.99 You Save:$50.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission EN1 Electric Standing Desk - 48 x 30 in with 4 Memory Presets (White) List Price:$269.99 Price:$249.99 You Save:$20.00 (7%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

The best gaming deals

Gaming can be expensive — but the best gaming deals will help you save some serious cash.

SanDisk 128GB MicroSDXC with Nintendo Switch Online 12-Month Individual Membership List Price: $54.98 Price: $39.98 You Save: $15.00 (27%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

SanDisk 128GB microSDXC Card, Licensed for Nintendo Switch List Price: $34.99 Price: $19.99 You Save: $15.00 (43%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Way more cheap deals online

Looking for something else? Here are the rest of the best deals online you can take advantage of today.

AquaSonic Black Series Ultra Whitening Electric Toothbrush List Price: $59.95 Price: $36.95 ($36.95 / Count) You Save: $23.00 (38%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

OontZ Angle 3 Bluetooth Portable Speaker List Price: $34.99 Price: $27.99 You Save: $7.00 (20%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Carlinkit 2.0 Wireless CarPlay Adapter, Compatible with All Car Brands List Price: $126.00 Price: $99.00 You Save: $27.00 (21%) Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

1/4Ct Women Round Diamond Stud Earrings Set In Sterling Silver Price: $59.90 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

1/2Ct Round Brilliant Cut Diamond Stud Earrings in 14K Gold Classic Setting Price: $229.99 Buy Now Available from Amazon, BGR may receive a commission

Follow @BGRDeals on Twitter to keep up with the latest and greatest deals we find around the web. Prices subject to change without notice and any coupons mentioned above may be available in limited supply.