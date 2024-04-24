The secret to getting AirPods Pro for way less than everyone else

Apple’s AirPods Pro are among the best-selling premium earbuds of all time. While it’s true that Apple doesn’t share sales data, we have plenty of sources at major electronics stores like Best Buy and Amazon. The bottom line is that no wireless noise cancelling earbuds have ever sold as well as AirPods Pro. In fact, the only thing stopping them from being even more popular has nothing to do with competition from other companies. Instead, it’s the high price tag that makes some people balk.

As you can see in our guide on the best AirPods deals, every different AirPods model is on sale right now, including AirPods Pro. But there’s a secret to getting Apple’s best-ever AirPods Pro for even less than the current sale price of $229: You can pick up good-as-new AirPods Pro 2 with a USB-C or Lightning case for way less money if you check out a few renewed listings that most people don’t know about.

See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing See Pricing

Apple released the 1st-generation AirPods in December 2016, which is about 6.5 years ago. It’s pretty impressive to think that with just a few different models in its lineup, Apple quickly became the top headphones brand in the world during that short amount of time.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

AirPods integrate so well with iPhones and iPads, so that’s obviously part of the reason why they’re so popular. They also sound good, which is even more important. And that’s especially true when you add in noise cancelling tech just like you get on Apple’s AirPods Pro.

Among our readers, AirPods Pro are even more popular than Apple’s cheaper AirPods. And that remains true even while AirPods are on sale for just $89. AirPods Pro have a much better form factor, plus they have silicon ear tips for sound isolation. Add in ANC and excellent battery life, and you’ve got a recipe for success.

The only problem, however, is that AirPods Pro are priced above some people’s budgets. The current-generation AirPods Pro 2 retail for $249, though you can pick up a new pair right now for $229. That’s not a bad price, considering how good they are. I have a pair myself, and I use them every single day. I love how great the integration is with my Mac and my iPhone. Being able to switch between devices so seamlessly is something that I take advantage of constantly.

Even though they’re worth every penny at full retail, there’s a secret to getting cheap AirPods Pro. Instead of paying a premium to get them brand-new, there are two listings on Amazon that offer renewed AirPods Pro in good-as-new condition for way less money.

See Pricing See Pricing

According to Amazon, these renewed AirPods Pro are guaranteed to function perfectly. Also, if you pay a little more, you can get a “Renewed Premium” model. That means they’re going to look like they just came out of the box brand new. They’ll also have at least 90% of their original battery capacity, which is obviously a huge bonus.

Also, Renewed Premium AirPods Pro are backed by a full one-year satisfaction guarantee from Amazon. Regular renewed products only have a 90-day guarantee, so this is a huge bonus.

Here are three listings to keep your eye on right now, if you want to find the best price:

AirPods Pro (2nd-Gen) with USB-C Case: Check Prices

AirPods Pro (2nd-Gen) with Lightning Case: Check Prices

AirPods Pro (2nd-Gen) with Lightning Case (Renewed Premium): Check Prices

Anyone in the market for AirPods Pro should definitely consider taking advantage of these offers. You’ll save a ton of money compared to buying the latest AirPods Pro directly from Apple. At the time of this writing, prices started at around $165, which is way less than you’ll pay for a new model even if you find a good discount.

Or, if you absolutely must have them in brand-new condition, you can at least save $20 on new AirPods Pro if you get them from Amazon.