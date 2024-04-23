Don’t want an iPad? Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 might be the perfect alternative

The Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 tablet is one of the best all-around tablets that Samsung makes. It’s the ideal balance between price and performance, giving you more bang for your buck than any iPad in Apple’s tablet lineup. And that includes entry-level models as well as all of the expensive new iPads that will be announced at the May 7 iPad event that Apple just confirmed.

Even while the iPad 9th-Gen is on sale for $249, Samsung still has the edge for two reasons. First, many Android fans have no interest in owning an Apple tablet. After all, why would you want to have to repurchase all the apps that you already own on the Android platform? And second, the Galaxy Tab A8 tablet is currently on sale starting at under $183, down from $230. The 64GB version is $80 off at $199, and the 128GB model is over $100 off at $213.99. No matter which model you choose, you’re getting a way better deal than you would with an iPad.

If you check out BGR’s big guide on the best Apple deals available right now, you’ll see some impressive iPad deals. For example, the iPad 9th-Gen is on sale starting at $249, as I mentioned earlier. Or, you can upgrade to the newer iPad 10th-Gen and still save some money.

Those iPad models are both great for Apple fans. But even on sale at the best prices we’ve seen, Apple’s iPad tablets are still quite expensive. If you’re looking for a great alternative to an iPad that offers an excellent user experience at a fraction of the price, today is definitely your lucky day.

Available on Amazon

There are some terrific opportunities right now to pick up a Samsung Galaxy A8 tablet at a discount. Deals start at just $183 for the 32GB model, which is normally priced at $230.

The Galaxy Tab A8 features a nice big 10.5-inch display that’s right on par with Apple’s 9th-generation and 10th-generation iPads. And since the Galaxy Tab A8 obviously features a display made by Samsung Display, the screen is absolutely stunning.

Other key features include excellent battery life, a fast-charging USB-C port, an octa-core processor, all the awesome Samsung apps you might want, and everything else that comes along with the Android ecosystem, of course.

If you want a Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 with more storage, you’ll save even more money.

The 64GB model normally sells for $280, but it’s down to $199 while it’s on sale. That’s a solid $80 discount. Or, you can save even more if you opt for the 128GB tablet, which is down to $213.99 instead of the $330 retail price.