Apple ‘Let Loose’ event announced for May 7: Everything to expect

Today, Apple announced a special event for May 7. The company will likely announce the new iPad Pro, iPad Air, Apple Pencil 3, and Magic Keyboard in this keynote.

The “Let Loose” event features a drawing of the Apple logo with an Apple Pencil, hinting that this event is focused on new iPad models. These tablets have been rumored for a while now, and it seems Cupertino is about to announce them as soon as two weeks from now.

The Apple iPad event seems to be online, and it will start at 7 AM PT. It’s most likely have been recorded at Apple Park in Cupertino, California. That said, this is everything Apple could announce at its iPad event:

OLED iPad Pro: The most anticipated announcement can’t come soon enough. Reports about the OLED iPad Pro have been spreading for a few years. Apple is expected to unveil its biggest redesign for the iPad Pro since the arrival of the 2018 model.

In addition to an OLED display, this tablet will likely get the M3 chip, a rearranged front-facing camera, better main lenses, and revamped Apple Pencil and Magic Keyboard accessories. BGR has compiled the latest rumors about this iPad in a guide.

Apple’s current iPad Pro model. Image source: Christian de Looper for BGR

M2 iPad Air: After a year without new iPads, Apple is expected to launch new iPad Air models (10.9-inch and 12.9-inch versions) in 2024. If rumors are accurate, this is the first time Apple has released two sizes of a non-Pro iPad. This iPad should feature the M2 chip and camera upgrades, and the larger model is rumored to get a miniLED display.

Revamped Magic Keyboard: The OLED iPad Pro is expected to receive a brand new Magic Keyboard, which will resemble a MacBook. It will be thinner and made of aluminum if the rumors are correct.

Apple Pencil 3: Apple is also preparing a new Apple Pencil 3 for this iPad event. 9to5Mac’s Filipe Espósito discovered that Apple is working on enabling the Find My feature for this accessory. Although it’s unclear at this moment if this Pencil will work like a MagSafe Wallet or AirTag, at least iPadOS will always remind you when you attach the Pencil from your iPad.

With iPadOS 17.5 beta 1, the journalist also discovered that Apple is working on a squeeze feature. He writes that the function “can be used for quick interactions such as adding shapes, signatures, stickers, or a text field.” it’s possible that pressing the Apple Pencil surface might trigger these actions.

Wrap up

BGR will make sure to bring all the latest news of this iPad event as soon as Apple announces it.