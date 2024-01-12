iPhone’s Find My app lets you track up to 32 items, but you probably didn’t know that

Since iOS 16, the Find My App lets you track up to 32 items, but Apple only clarified this week. In a support document spotted by MacRumors, the Cupertino firm explained the limit available in the Find My app while highlighting how it actually works.

Prior to iOS 16, users could add up to 16 items, but with the ever-growing list of accessories that can be paired with the Find My app, it’s only natural that Apple increased the number. Here’s what the support document says:

“You can add up to 32 items in Find My. In addition to AirTag and the third-party Find My network accessories in the Items tab, AirPods Max count as one item, AirPods and AirPods Pro (1st generation) count as two items, and AirPods Pro (2nd generation) count as three items.”

That said, it’s interesting that the second-generation AirPods Pro counts as three items. If you open the Find My app, you’ll notice that Apple indeed counts each earbud in addition to the MagSafe Charging case.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Still, there’s plenty of room to add Beats headphones and earbuds, third-party trackable devices, such as bicycles, backpacks, and even dolls, etc.

It’s possible that Apple plans to upgrade trackable items on the Find My app once it announces the second-generation AirTag. At the moment, rumors believe Apple could introduce a new model by 2025.

A recent report suggests that Apple still hasn’t introduced a new iteration of its item tracker due to the high stocks of the current generation. For the next model, the company is expected to add the second-generation ultrawide band chip, which will improve range, while it could add other features, such as louder sounds and different shapes.

BGR will keep following Apple’s latest news, and we’ll make sure to report back if we learn more about upcoming operating system updates, such as the long-awaited iOS 18.