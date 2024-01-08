AirTag 2 won’t launch before 2025 because you didn’t buy enough first-gen trackers

The AirTag 2 isn’t expected to launch before 2025. While we heard a few sources talking about Apple’s next-generation item tracker, Bloomberg‘s Mark Gurman, in his Power On newsletter, is the latest to corroborate on that matter.

Interestingly, Apple is delaying the AirTag 2 announcement because warehouses are “full to the brim with AirTags,” as Apple clearly “overproduced” them. With that in mind, not only Apple didn’t sell enough of them, but the company thought it would sell way more than it currently is.

For example, I still have the same five AirTags (actually, four, one was stolen) I bought when the item tracker launched in early 2021. I already replaced their batteries a couple of times, and I don’t plan to buy more.

There are a few reasons why. For example, the models I have work perfectly fine, I don’t have where to put a new one, and I find the accessories for the AirTag too expensive, as they cost the same as a new item tracker.

This is likely why AirTag stocks are so high. Despite needing to pay $30 for the item tracker, an accessory to hold it also costs the same price. Since it’s been so long since they’ve been released, I’d prefer to wait for a new generation instead to replace my current models.

What to expect from the AirTag 2?

At the moment, it’s unclear if Apple could change the form factor of the next item tracker. Chipolo and other third-party brands offer item trackers perfect for wallets and other accessories. Apple could have a similar approach.

In addition, since Apple unveiled the iPhone 15 and Apple Watch Series 9 with the second-generation ultrawideband, the AirTag could use the same chip.

This ultrawide-band processor has a three times further range and offers more accurate results when looking for a device. For the iPhone 15, for example, you can find a friend in a crowd using this ultrawide-band chip as long as they also have an iPhone 15.

For the Apple Watch, you can use the smartwatch to find your iPhone – which you couldn’t do with previous versions.

Over the past few years, Apple has improved tracking detection, as some people were using this device to stalk others. For example, Google announced that Android phones can now alert you if an AirTag is stalking you.

Another great change with iOS 17 is the ability to share your AirTag with family members, so some items won’t trigger a stalking alert, such as a keychain, while also allowing other users to see where this item is through the Find My app.