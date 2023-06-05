10 exciting new iOS 17 features that Apple didn’t tell us about at WWDC

With iOS 17 features just previewed by Apple, the company focused a lot on communication apps, the device becoming smarter, and new experiences – but the Cupertino firm didn’t tell you the whole story during the WWDC keynote. BGR gathered some of the most interesting functions coming to iOS 17, and Apple didn’t give keynote time for them.

Interactive widgets: Apple didn’t tell you, but the company is revamping widgets by making them interactive. This is one of the best iOS 17 features, and you can interact with a widget from your Home Screen, Lock Screen, or Standby. You can complete a to-do, play or pause a song or podcast, and even access your Home controls.

SharePlay tweak: With iOS 17, hold two iPhone devices close together to start a SharePlay session instantly.

Autofill verification codes received in Mail: You know that classic tweet, “The guy who created this feature should earn a raise?” Well, Apple just brought an autofill verification code to another app, this time, Mail. With iOS 17, one-time verification codes you receive in Mail are now filled in automatically, so you don’t need to leave Safari.

Collaborate on Apple Music playlists: Available later this year, probably with iOS 17.1, the Apple Music app will bring playlist collaboration. You’ll be available to invite friends to join your playlist so everyone can add, reorder, and remove songs.

Enhanced electric vehicle routing: IOS 17 is bringing two great features to Apple Maps. It will show real-time charging station availability when you drive an electric vehicle, and you’ll also be able to choose a preferred charging network.

Back-to-back requests with Siri: Apple dropped the “Hey” from “Hey Siri,” but did you know iOS 17 lets you issue multiple requests back to back without needing to reactive the personal assistant?

App Shortcuts in Top Hit: When you search for an app, Spotlight can predict your next action within the Top Hit. So if you search for Photos, you can jump right to the Favorites album.

Memoji now has three new stickers with iOS 17: Halo, Smirk, and Peekaboo.

Reminders: Grocery Lists automatically sort items into categories to make shopping easier.

Share AirTags on Find My: Share AirTag or Find My network accessories with up to five other people. Everyone in the group can use Precision Finding and play a sound to pinpoint the location of a shared AirTag when they’re nearby.

These are some of the most interesting features coming to iOS 17. BGR will keep you posted on all the new functions.