Roomba Combo j7+ is a great alternative to the pricey j9+

The Roomba Combo j7+ is easily one of the smartest robot vacuums that iRobot has ever made. It’s a powerful autonomous vacuum and mop that has all the core features that make Roombas great. Then, on top of that, you get special AI features that let the robot vacuum identify and avoid obstacles on your floors. Plus, there’s a self-emptying base station that stores up to 60 days of dirt and dust.

iRobot’s Combo j7+ model isn’t quite as powerful as the flagship j9+ version, which you can read all about in my Roomba Combo j9+ review. Not everyone needs or even wants all that power though, so the Combo j7+ is a great option that lets you save a ton of money compared to buying a j9+. That’s especially true while the Roomba Combo j7+ is on sale with a huge $400 discount that drops it to $699.

Available on Amazon

You can learn everything you need to know about the Roomba Combo j7+ by reading my in-depth Roomba j7+ robot vacuum review, which covers the original model. That might seem a bit confusing at first, but I can explain.

Tech. Entertainment. Science. Your inbox. Sign up for the most interesting tech & entertainment news out there. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

I have little doubt that you’ve heard of the Roomba j7+. You may have also heard that iRobot has new Combo robot vacuums.

As the name suggests, these newer models are combo devices that combine Roomba robot vacuums with Braava robot mops. Other brands have been selling devices like this for years, but iRobot was slow to join the party. The company says that it didn’t want to enter the fray until it was confident that it could release combo robot vacuum and mop models that don’t compromise too much on either front.

This is the Roomba j7+, which is just like the Combo model but without mopping. Image source: Maren Estrada for BGR

Of course, the new mopping feature doesn’t take away from the fact that the Roomba Combo j7+ is a fantastic robot vacuum. As you can read in my review, this is a powerful model that does a great job with tough dirt and dust. Unless tough pet hair is a big concern for you, this model is a terrific option.

Also, the auto-empty base station holds up to two months of dirt and dust, according to iRobot. That being said, I have a dog with long hair, and he sheds all the time. Because of all the hair the j7+ picks up, I needed to change bags a bit more frequently when I was testing this model.

As for the AI features, there’s no question that they add value. If you’ve ever read a horror story online about a robot vacuum spreading dog poop all over someone’s house, you know why iRobot added AI-powered obstacle avoidance features to this high-end robot vacuum.

Available on Amazon

The biggest downside when it comes to the Roomba Combo j7+ is the hefty price tag. Today, however, the Roomba Combo j7+ is on sale with a huge discount. This sale drops the price from $1,100 to just $699.

That matches the lowest price ever for this model, so now is the perfect time to see if it lives up to the hype.