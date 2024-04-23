2 reasons to get AirPods 3 instead of waiting for AirPods 4

Apple’s AirPods 3 are among the most popular earbuds out there right now. That’s to be expected, of course, since AirPods are super popular in general. But this year, Apple is finally expected to update its AirPods lineup with a new AirPods 4 model that should debut alongside the iPhone 16 lineup in September. Does that mean you should wait for AirPods 4, or is it a good idea to pick up AirPods 3 now instead?

There are certainly pros and cons to both arguments. AirPods 4 are expected to have a slightly new design and an updated case with a USB-C charging port. But there are two good reasons not to wait, and to just pick up a pair of AirPods 3 right now. First, AirPods 4 aren’t expected to be a big upgrade in terms of sound quality or features. And second, AirPods 3 are on sale right now for $149.99, which is within $10 of the lowest price ever.

If you read through BGR’s in-depth AirPods 3 review, you’ll see that AirPods 3 are a huge step up from the 2nd-generation AirPods that they replaced.

Compared to the previous-generation model, I really like Apple’s newer AirPods 3 design.

First and foremost, they have silicone ear tips, so they isolate sound in your ears. The hard plastic ear tips are one thing I never liked about Apple’s original AirPods design. Some people like a more open design that lets in more surrounding sound, but I personally don’t. When I’m listening to music, that’s all I want to hear.

AirPods 3 also have shorter stems and support for Spatial Audio, which some people really love. Personally, Spatial Audio never really did that much for me on earbuds, but there are some people who rave about it on AirPods Max.

AirPods 3 have a retail price that’s $70 or $80 less than the Pro model, depending on which charging case you choose. But right now, AirPods 3 with the Lightning Charging Case are the way to go because Amazon is offering an 11% discount.

Or, if you want to spend even less and you don’t mind refurbs, renewed AirPods 3 with MagSafe are as low as $94.99 depending on what condition you want them in. This model retails for $179, so that’s a potentially huge discount.

If you want a big upgrade and you don’t mind spending an extra $50, AirPods Pro 2 are also back on sale this week. These are the AirPods that I personally use, and I can’t recommend them enough.

They retail for $249, but Amazon is offering AirPods Pro 2 for $199. That’s a 20% discount, but it’s $19 above the best price of the year so far.

There are plenty of other discounts available right now on Apple devices, which isn’t much of a surprise since new seasonal sales just kicked off.

