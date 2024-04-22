Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch is perfect if you don’t want an Apple Watch

When it comes to dedicated health and fitness trackers, everyone knows that Fitbit is as good as it gets. Plus, newer Fitbit smartwatch models offer so much more functionality beyond fitness tracking, and they work with iPhones as well as Android smartphones. But Fitbit also makes excellent smartwatches these days, rivaling the likes of the Apple Watch. So many people wonder if they’re better off with an Apple Watch or a model like the popular Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch.

The bottom line is that there are two reasons to buy a Fitbit over an Apple Watch. First, you should check out the Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch if you don’t want to spend hundreds of dollars on an Apple Watch. The Series 9 model retails for $399+, while the Versa 4 is under $300 — or you can get one for just $149.95 right now, while it’s discounted. And, of course, the second reason is if you have an Android phone or if you’re an iPhone user who doesn’t want to be pulled even deeper into Apple’s ecosystem.

Many iPhone users prefer the Apple Watch when it comes to health and fitness tracking. As you can see in our guide on the best Apple Watch deals, there are tons of Apple Watch discounts right now that can potentially save you a bundle.

Of course, not everyone out there uses an iPhone. And many people who do use iPhones still aren’t interested in an Apple Watch since it means that they’re being pulled deeper into Apple’s ecosystem. Needless to say, there’s nothing wrong with that. If you ever do want to make the change from an iPhone to an Android, your Apple Watch will end up being yet another device that needs to be replaced.

And the good news is that Fitbit provides a fantastic alternative for anyone who wants a wearable that puts health and fitness at the forefront.

Fitbit just kicked off a great sale that slashes some of its most popular wearables to the lowest prices of the year.

The deals start with the Fitbit Charge 5.

Fitbit’s Charge 5 fitness tracker has a slim design with a vertically oriented OLED display. That way, it’s great for people who don’t want a smartwatch that’s big and bulky. It still has all the features you want, of course, including 24/7 heart rate monitoring, sleep tracking, and stress management features. You also get 7-day battery life, which is way longer than any Apple Watch model out there.

The Fitbit Luxe is already a great value at $150, but right now it’s on sale for just $128 in every colorway.

If you want everything the Luxe offers and more, Fitbit is also discounting its two best smartwatches right now.

First, the Fitbit Versa 4 smartwatch, which normally costs $200, is down to $149.95 right now. This sleek smartwatch has integrated GPS, and it’s packed full of health and fitness features. Plus, it integrates with your smartphone. You can make and receive calls and texts, use Amazon Alexa, and even navigate with Google Maps.

Best of all, the Fitbit Versa 4 offers 6-day battery life! I’m lucky if I can get one full day out of my Apple Watch. Even the Apple Watch Ultra 2 only lasts for about two days at most.

Last but certainly not least, we have the Fitbit Sense 2 smartwatch.

This is Fitbit’s flagship model, and it retails for $300. Thanks to Fitbit’s current smartwatch deals, it’s on sale right now for $249.95.

The Sense 2 smartwatch can do everything the less expensive Versa 4 model can. Plus, you get some great additional features such as ECG, advanced stress monitoring, and blood oxygen saturation readings.

Despite all of those advanced features, the Fitbit Sense 2 still offers up to a full week of battery life. At $249.95, it’s definitely a bargain.