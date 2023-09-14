Dreo ChefMaker was a game-changer in my kitchen, and now it’s 10% off

The Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer is my favorite new kitchen appliance of 2023. That’s saying a lot when you consider how many different products I test each year. The ChefMaker Combi Fryer combines all the best features of an air fryer, sous vide, convection oven, and other cooking appliances. Then, Dreo added smart features that make cooking the perfect meal easy for anyone, no matter what their level of cooking expertise might be.

Best. Deals. Sales. Your inbox. Sign up for our exclusive daily deals list, sent every AM. Email: SIGN UP By signing up, I agree to the Terms of Use and have reviewed the Privacy Notice.

Read my earlier Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer review, and you’ll learn all about how this awesome new device works. It’s a rare case of a Kickstarter craze that was actually able to deliver on the hype. And now, if you missed those early Kickstarter discounts, you can take advantage of the ChefMaker’s first post-launch sale and get one for $323 instead of $359.

Available on Amazon

A few nights ago, I had some delicious salmon for dinner. It was easily some of the best salmon I’ve had in a long time. The fish was moist and perfectly cooked, and the skin was wonderfully crispy.

I wasn’t at some fancy restaurant when I was eating this perfect salmon. I was sitting in my own dining room in the comfort of my own home because I cooked it myself. All I did was oil and season the fish, press a few buttons on the Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer, and walk away. My smartphone gave me an alert when the fish was done, and then I plated it and dug in.

Dreo ChefMaker makes it so easy to cook moist fish with crispy skin. Image source: Dreo

Dreo’s ChefMaker Combi Fryer first launched on Kickstarter, where it raised more than $1.7 million. That’s how revolutionary this smart kitchen appliance appeared to be. Of course, Kickstarter is known far and wide for delivering disappointments, so I was hesitant to get excited until I tried it myself.

I was instantly blown away. The Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer makes it shockingly easy to cook the perfect steak, chicken, fish, vegetables, and just about anything else. All you need to do is drop in your seasoned food, fill the water tank on top of the unit, press a few buttons, and you’re done.

Dreo’s awesome device looks like a fancy air fryer, but it’s so much more. It uses elements of an air fryer, sous vide cooker, and oven to cook food with multiple different methods. It also uses special algorithms to change the amount and type of heat applied, in the same way a chef might move a steak from the burner to the oven. Hence the “ChefMaker” moniker — it truly makes anyone a chef.

Dreo’s ChefMaker Combi Fryer uses CombiCook technology to achieve perfect results every time. Image source: Dreo

Definitely read my Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer review to learn more and to watch a video of this awesome appliance in action. Once you’ve done that, you’re ready to try one out for yourself.

At $359, the Dreo ChefMaker Combi Fryer is worth every penny and then some. Right now, however, there’s a sale on Amazon that saves you 10%. That means you can pick up a ChefMaker for $323 on sale, which is the lowest price since the Kickstarter pre-launch sale.

Available on Amazon

I definitely recommend that you take advantage of this deal before it ends on Sunday, September 24.